Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   पैसा नहीं निकला तो एटीएम में की तोड़फोड़

पैसा नहीं निकला तो एटीएम में की तोड़फोड़

Varanasi Bureau Updated Mon, 17 Sep 2018 02:16 AM IST
वाराणसी। यूपी कॉलेज गेेट के समीप स्थित इलाहाबाद बैंक के एटीएम में रविवार की रात नशे में धुत कुछ युवकों ने तोड़फोड़ की। पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले ही सभी भाग निकले। लोगों के अनुसार युवक एटीएम से पैसा निकाल रहे थे। पैसा नहीं निकला तो गुस्से में आकर तोड़फोड़ की और फिर लड़खड़ाते हुए बाइक से भाग निकले। शिवपुर पुलिस के अनुसार एटीएम में लगे सीसी कैमरे की फुटेज से आरोपियों को चिह्नित कर गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।
Hurriyat leaders
Jammu

सेना ने ऑपरेशन ऑल आउट से घबराए अलगाववादी, आज कश्मीर बंद का किया आह्वान

अलगाववादियों के सोमवार के बंद के आह्वान के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा के व्यापक प्रबंध किए गए हैं। प्रमुख स्थलों तथा सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर सुरक्षा बलों की अतिरिक्त तैनाती रहेगी। हिंसा की आशंका में घाटी में रेल सेवाएं बारामुला से बनिहाल के बीच स्थगित रहेंगी।

17 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह
Rajasthan

पाली के ओबीसी सम्मेलन में बोले अमित शाह- कांग्रेस नहीं करती विकास की बात

16 सितंबर 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

गठबंधन को लेकर माया भलें हो सख्त लेकिन अखिलेश का रवैया है नरम

16 सितंबर 2018

प्रधानमंत्री पर टिप्पणी करने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Varanasi

प्रधानमंत्री पर टिप्पणी करने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

17 सितंबर 2018

कस्वा के समीप ग्राम मांदक मे आज अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की प्रथम मासिक पुण्यतिथि पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को काले झंडे दिखाये
Aligarh

कस्वा के समीप ग्राम मांदक मे आज अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की प्रथम मासिक पुण्यतिथि पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को काले झंडे दिखाये

17 सितंबर 2018

Mayawati
Lucknow

एससी-एसटी एक्ट पर मायावती ने अपने शासनकाल में दिए थे खास निर्देश

16 सितंबर 2018

अलीगढ़-जेवर मार्ग पर थमे 55 बसों के पहिए
Aligarh

अलीगढ़-जेवर मार्ग पर थमे 55 बसों के पहिए

17 सितंबर 2018

गुलदार ने चार बकरियों को बनाया निवाला
Dehradun

गुलदार ने चार बकरियों को बनाया निवाला

17 सितंबर 2018

अच्छा काम कर रही हैं स्कूलों में तैनात भोजनमाताएं
Dehradun

अच्छा काम कर रही हैं स्कूलों में तैनात भोजनमाताएं

17 सितंबर 2018

Rajput Mahasabha Himachal bandh on 6th October 2018
Shimla

राजपूत महासभा का एलान, एससी/एसटी एक्ट विरोध में इस दिन हिमाचल बंद

16 सितंबर 2018

