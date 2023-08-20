Notifications

UP: पाकिस्तान का लाहौर बन रहा भारत के कुख्यातों का पनाहगाह, कलीम के पकड़े जाने के बाद हुए कई खुलासे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Sun, 20 Aug 2023 02:29 PM IST
सार

आईएसआई एजेंट पाकिस्तान में बैठा दिलशाद मिर्जा एक बार फिर से चर्चाओं में है। शामली के मोमीनपुरा मोहल्ले से पकड़ा गया कलीम इसी दिलशाद के संपर्क में लगातार था। आईएसआई का मकसद भारत में किसी बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देना था।

UP: Pakistans Lahore is becoming a haven for India's notorious, many revelations after Kalim arrest
आरोपी गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
पिछले कुछ समय की यदि बात की जाए तो पुलिस और खुफिया एजेंसियों ने आईएसआई के एजेंटों से लेकर आतंकवादियों की कमर तोड़ने में अहम भूमिका निभाई है। मगर पूरी तरह से आईएसआई, आतंकी संगठनों के तिलिस्म को तोड़ने में पाकिस्तान ही बाधा बन रहा है।



शामली या फिर वेस्ट यूपी के अन्य स्थानों पर हथियार तस्करी से लेकर नकली नोटों के मामले में वांछित होने के बाद भारत के आरोपी पाकिस्तान में ही शरण लेकर आईएसआई और आतंकी संगठनों से जुड़कर देश विरोधी गतिविधियाें को अंजाम दिला रहे हैं। 


भारत के लोगों को अपने साथ जोड़कर बड़ी घटना की तैयारी है। हर बार पुलिस आईएसआई एजेंट या फिर आतंकी संगठनों से जुड़े लोगों को तो गिरफ्तार कर लेती है, मगर पाकिस्तान में बैठे सरगना पकड़ से दूर रहते है, जिसका प्रमुख कारण यह है कि पाकिस्तान ऐसे सरगनाओं को पकड़वाने में भारत की पुलिस या फिर खुफिया एजेंसियों का कोई सहयोग नहीं करता है।

दरअसल, आईएसआई एजेंट पाकिस्तान में बैठा दिलशाद मिर्जा एक बार फिर से चर्चाओं में है। शामली के मोमीनपुरा मोहल्ले से पकड़ा गया कलीम भी दिलशाद मिर्जा के ही संपर्क में था। कैराना निवासी दिलशाद मिर्जा कैराना के ही इकबाल काना के साथ मिलकर नकली नोट और हथियारों की तस्करी पाकिस्तान से करते थे। 

1996 के बाद दिलशाद मिर्जा अपने साथी के साथ पाकिस्तान भाग गया था। जहां पर आईएसआई के एजेंट के रूप में काम करने लगा था। अब पाकिस्तान में बैठकर दिलशाद मिर्जा आईएसआई एजेंट के लिए भारत में सदस्य तैयार कर रहा है। इमरान काना भी आईएसआई एजेंट बनकर पाकिस्तान से देश विरोधी गतिविधियां कर रहा है। इसके अलावा शामली का रहने वाला महबूब भी दिलशाद के संपर्क में आ गया था। 

सूत्रों के अनुसार, खुफिया एजेंसियों ने पाकिस्तान सरकार को भी गिरोह के सरगनाओं को पकड़ने के लिए पत्र लिखे, मगर कोई मदद नहीं मिली। अब पुलिस या फिर खुफिया एजेंसी हर बार आईएसआई के एजेंट और आतंकी संगठनों से जुड़े लोगों को तो पकड़ लेती हैं, मगर सरगना पाकिस्तान में होने के कारण पकड़ से दूर रहते हैं। 

कलीम के पकड़े जाने के बाद हुए कई खुलासे
खुफिया सूत्रों के अनुसार, भारत के पाकिस्तान में रहने वाले आईएसआई एजेंटों और आतंकी संगठनों से जुड़े लोगों के लिए पाकिस्तान का लाहौर शहर ही पनाहगाह बन रहा है।

कलीम के पकड़े जाने के बाद एसटीएफ ने खुलासा किया कि दिलशाद मिर्जा पाकिस्तान के लाहौर में कलीम के नंबर से व्हाट्सएप चला रहा था। इसके अलावा अन्य मामलों में भी लाहौर शहर में ही आईएसआई एजेंटों और आतंकी संगठनों के सरगनाओं के पनाह लेने की बात एजेंसियों की जांच में सामने आती है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

