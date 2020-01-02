शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   Homeguard died due to cardiac arrest

हृदय गति रुकने से होमगार्ड का निधन

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 12:33 AM IST
हृदयगति रुकने से होमगार्ड का निधन
कांधला। थानाक्षेत्र के गांव भनेड़ा निवासी पप्पू थाने पर होमगार्ड की ड्यूटी पर तैनात था। मंगलवार की देर रात होमगार्ड के सीने में तेज दर्द हुआ, जिसकी सूचना परिजनों को दी गई। परिजनों ने आनन फानन में होमगार्ड को नगर के राजकीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। चिकित्सकों ने होमगार्ड को मृत घोषित कर दिया। होमगार्ड की मौत की सूचना मिलते ही परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। बुधवार को थाने पर तैनात सभी होमगार्डों ने दो मिनट का मौन रखकर मृतक होमगार्ड की आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना की। परिवार के लोगों ने गमगीन माहौल में उनका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। इस हादसे से परिवार के लोगों में मातम पसरा है।
Homeguard died due to cardiac arrest
