शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   डरें नही, पुलिस हर वक्त आपके साथ है

डरें नही, पुलिस हर वक्त आपके साथ है

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 29 Nov 2018 11:40 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
- राजकीय महिला पालीटेक्निक में कार्यशाला में कप्तान ने दिए टिप्स
विज्ञापन
शामली। राजकीय महिला पालीटेक्निक में यातायात जागरूकता माह के अंतर्गत आयोजित कार्यशाला में एसपी ने यातायात नियमों के बारे में जानकारी देने के साथ बेटियों को निडर होकर मुश्किलों का सामना करने के टिप्स दिए।
बृहस्पतिवार को आयोजित कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ पुलिस अधीक्षक अजय कुमार और सीओ सिटी अशोक कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से मां सरस्वती के सम्मुख दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर किया। इस दौरान पुलिस अधीक्षक अजय कुमार ने कहा कि दहेज प्रथा, नशाखोरी और यौन शोषण को लेकर महिलाओं को आए दिन परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। जिसके लिए सभी महिलाओं और छात्राओं को अपने अंदर मजबूती लानी होगी। समाज में लड़कियों को जागरूक होने की जरूरत है। अगर एक लड़की जागरूक हो जाए तो वह हजारों लड़कियों को जागरूक कर सकती है। आज देश की लड़कियां विश्व में भारत का नाम रोशन कर रही है। उन्होंने लड़कियों से कहा कि वह अपनी कमियों को दूर करे। शर्म और संकोच को दूर कर निडर होकर हर समस्या का सामना करें। मौके पर यातायात प्रभारी भंवर सिंह, पारूल चौधरी, बीना अग्रवाल आदि मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

Ghost story
Supernatural Stories

आत्माओं से बात करता है ये बच्चा, सुनाई ऐसी खौफनाक कहानी कि डर के मारे थर-थर कांपने लगी मां

29 नवंबर 2018

Renault Kwid
Auto News

143 रुपए प्रतिदिन के देकर घर लें आएं ये चमचमाती हुई कार

29 नवंबर 2018

दंपति ने जान दे दी
Kanpur

पिल्लों ने पुलिस को घेर लिया 'जब उठ रही थीं उनके मालिक-मालकिन की लाशें', तस्वीरें आपको भी रुला देंगी

29 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

'2.0' के हिंदी वर्जन का कलेक्शन भी धमाकेदार, पहले दिन अक्षय और रजनीकांत की फिल्म ने बटोरे इतने करोड़

29 नवंबर 2018

2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
Bollywood

'2.0' के हिंदी वर्जन का कलेक्शन भी धमाकेदार, पहले दिन अक्षय और रजनीकांत की फिल्म ने बटोरे इतने करोड़

29 नवंबर 2018

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

30 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

VIDEO: '2.0' की पहली झलक मिलते ही फैंस हुए आपे से बाहर, 3 मिनट तक रोकनी पड़ी फिल्म

29 नवंबर 2018

Rajinikanth
2.0
Rajinikanth fans
Rajinikanth fans
Bollywood

VIDEO: '2.0' की पहली झलक मिलते ही फैंस हुए आपे से बाहर, 3 मिनट तक रोकनी पड़ी फिल्म

29 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Ghost story
Supernatural Stories

आत्माओं से बात करता है ये बच्चा, सुनाई ऐसी खौफनाक कहानी कि डर के मारे थर-थर कांपने लगी मां

29 नवंबर 2018

Gitarama central jail
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया की सबसे खतरनाक जेल, यहां कैदी ही एक दूसरे को मारकर खा जाते हैं

29 नवंबर 2018

James Cook NZ
World of Wonders

बड़ी दिलचस्प है न्यूजीलैंड को खोजे जाने की कहानी, ये नहीं जानते तो समझिए कुछ नहीं पता

29 नवंबर 2018

girls burn with fire have to feel physical pain as well as negligence of society
India News

शरीर के दर्द के साथ समाज की उपेक्षा भी झेलती हैं आग से जली ये लड़कियां

29 नवंबर 2018

team india
Cricket News

बीसीसीआई ने पोस्ट किया भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का यह फनी VIDEO, हो रहा जमकर वायरल 

29 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

आठवीं फेल दसवीं और 11वीं फेल इंटर पास, जवाहर मीना कॉलेज में फर्जीवाड़ा

29 नवंबर 2018

Baby laughing
World of Wonders

मासूम की हंसी देखकर मां-बाप को हुआ शक, ले गए डॉक्टर के पास तो सामने आई दर्दनाक कहानी

28 नवंबर 2018

breast cancer
Health & Fitness

सड़क पर लगा है जाम तो वहां से तुरंत निकल जाएं महिलाएं, शरीर के इस अंग पर पड़ता है बुरा प्रभाव

28 नवंबर 2018

Tourist vehicles entry banned in shimla from Christmas to new year 2019
Shimla

शिमला घूमने आ रहे हैं तो पढ़ लें ये खबर, पर्यटक वाहनों की एंट्री बंद

28 नवंबर 2018

F1 number plate
Auto News

132 करोड़ रुपए की नंबर प्लेट है तो कार की कीमत जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

28 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

muder
Shamli

पूर्व उपप्रधान की गर्दन रेतकर हत्या

गढ़ीपुख्ता थानाक्षेत्र के पेलखा गांव के पूर्व उपप्रधान की बृहस्पतिवार को गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी गई। उनका शव खेत में पड़ा मिला। रात में परिजनों ने अज्ञात में तहरीर दी है।

30 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
arrest
Shamli

10 हजार लीटर रेक्टीफाइड स्प्रिट बरामद

30 नवंबर 2018

crime
Shamli

राजेंद्र हत्याकांड में पुलिस की लापरवाही उजागर

30 नवंबर 2018

दिव्यांगों को बांटी ट्राई साइकिल
Shamli

दिव्यांगों को बांटी ट्राई साइकिल

29 नवंबर 2018

रालोद कार्यकर्ता राजस्थान चुनाव प्रचार में जुटे
Shamli

रालोद कार्यकर्ता राजस्थान चुनाव प्रचार में जुटे

29 नवंबर 2018

शीबा-रिजवाना हत्याकांड के गवाह को धमकी
Shamli

शीबा-रिजवाना हत्याकांड के गवाह को धमकी

29 नवंबर 2018

साइड लगने पर ई रिक्शा चालक पर हमला, हंगामा
Shamli

साइड लगने पर ई रिक्शा चालक पर हमला, हंगामा

29 नवंबर 2018

शिक्षक के घर से नकदी व जेवर चोरी
Shamli

शिक्षक के घर से नकदी व जेवर चोरी

29 नवंबर 2018

बेटी को जबरन ले जाने का आरोप
Shamli

बेटी को जबरन ले जाने का आरोप

29 नवंबर 2018

हथछौया प्रकरण
Shamli

हथछौया प्रकरण

29 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

पांच साल का दिव्यांग बना ‘एक दिन का विधायक’

बुंदेलखंड के महोबा में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विधायक ब्रजभूषण राजपूत ने पांच साल के मासूम दिव्यांग अरुण को एक दिन का विधायक बना दिया। अरुण को गाड़ी और गनर भी दिए गए।

30 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 1:16

बीएचयू नर्सिंग कॉलेज में चीफ प्रॉक्टर का आतंक! छात्र-छात्राओं को मारे थप्पड़

29 नवंबर 2018

CM YOGI 0:52

बहराइच दौरे पर सीएम योगी, कहा, इलाज के लिए नहीं जाना पड़ेगा लखनऊ

29 नवंबर 2018

सीसीटीवी 1:26

चोरों ने मोबाइल शोरूम को बनाया निशाना, देखिए CCTV वीडियो

29 नवंबर 2018

गिरीराज सिंह 1:16

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरीराज सिंह का विवादित बयान, देवबन्द को बताया आतंक का मन्दिर

29 नवंबर 2018

Related

हिंदू कन्या इंटर कॉलेज खसरा-रूबेला अभियान
Shamli

हिंदू कन्या इंटर कॉलेज खसरा-रूबेला अभियान

29 नवंबर 2018

नेत्र शिविर में 200 विद्यार्थियों का परीक्षण
Shamli

नेत्र शिविर में 200 विद्यार्थियों का परीक्षण

29 नवंबर 2018

सुधरेंगे रोडवेज बस स्टैंड के हालात,
Shamli

सुधरेंगे रोडवेज बस स्टैंड के हालात,

29 नवंबर 2018

छात्र -छात्राओं ने नशे से दूर रहने का शपथ ली
Shamli

छात्र -छात्राओं ने नशे से दूर रहने का शपथ ली

29 नवंबर 2018

पीस पार्टी ने मुस्लिमों के लिए मांगा आरक्षण
Shamli

पीस पार्टी ने मुस्लिमों के लिए मांगा आरक्षण

29 नवंबर 2018

ज्योतिबा फुले की 12
Shamli

ज्योतिबा फुले की 12

29 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.