शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   मुकदमे से बालक का नाम निकालने की मांग

मुकदमे से बालक का नाम निकालने की मांग

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 28 Sep 2018 12:32 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
पांच वर्षीय बच्चा मुकदमे में नामजद
विज्ञापन
कांधला।
गांव खंद्रावली में दो पक्षों के बीच हुई मारपीट के मामले में पांच वर्षीय बच्चे को भी नामजद कर दिया गया। बच्चे के परिजनों ने इस मामले में पुलिस अधीक्षक से न्याय की गुहार लगाई।
12 सितंबर को मामूली बात को लेकर गांव खंद्रावली में महिपाल और अवनीश पक्ष के लोगों में मारपीट हो गई थी। जोनी पुत्र महिपाल के गंभीर घायल होने के कारण उसे शामली के लिए रेेफर किया गया था। महिपाल ने थाने में तहरीर देकर अवनीश, मनोज, राजू, सोनू, व अक्षय पुत्र राजू के खिलाफ थाने में तहरीर देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की थी। पुलिस ने तहरीर के आधार पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली थी। इस मामले में आरोपी बनाया गया अक्षय महज पांच साल का है। इस पर अक्षय के परिजनों ने चेतावनी दी है कि अगर बच्चे का नाम मुकदमे से नहीं हटाया गया तो मुख्यमंत्री से शिकायत करेंगे। थाना प्रभारी अनिल कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि पीड़ित की तहरीर के आधार पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई थी, तहरीर में आरोपी की उम्र नहीं लिखी जाती है। सीओ कैराना राजेश कुमार तिवारी ने बताया कि यदि आरोपी की उम्र पांच साल है, तो विवेचना करके उसका नाम हटा दिया जाएगा।

Recommended

Bollywood

यश चोपड़ा की इस फिल्म ने शाहरुख खान को बना दिया 'बॉलीवुड का किंग', आज भी मानते हैं एहसान

27 सितंबर 2018

yash chopra
yash chopra
yash chopra
darr
Bollywood

यश चोपड़ा की इस फिल्म ने शाहरुख खान को बना दिया 'बॉलीवुड का किंग', आज भी मानते हैं एहसान

27 सितंबर 2018

sai
Religion

सांचा नाम तेरा : साईं के 7 अनमोल वचन, जिनके सिमरन से ही दूर हो जाती हैं सारी परेशानियां

27 सितंबर 2018

मस्जिद में नमाज पढ़ते नमाजी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बड़ी बेंच के पास नहीं जाएगा मस्जिद में नमाज का मामला, पढ़िए पूरा विवाद..

27 सितंबर 2018

mau
Varanasi

एकतरफा प्यार का खौफनाक अंजाम,10वीं की छात्रा को दी इतनी भयानक मौत, कांप उठा पूरा गांव

27 सितंबर 2018

Google’s celebrates 20 years
Tip of the Day

20 साल का हुआ Google, गूगल के 5 ट्रिक्स कोई महारथी ही जानता होगा

27 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

किसी आईएस-आईपीएस से ज्यादा है तैमूर अली खान की आया की सैलरी, विदेश यात्रा और कार मुफ्त में...

27 सितंबर 2018

taimur ali khan
Taimur Ali Khan
तैमूर अली खान
तैमूर अली खान
Bollywood

किसी आईएस-आईपीएस से ज्यादा है तैमूर अली खान की आया की सैलरी, विदेश यात्रा और कार मुफ्त में...

27 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

sreesanth
Television

बिग बॉस Live: विकास गुप्ता ने दिखाया 'सच का आईना', श्रीसंथ फिर बोले- 'दरवाजा खोलो घर जाना है'

27 सितंबर 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस तनुश्री दत्ता के आरोपों पर बोले नाना पाटेकर- 'अब कोर्ट जाऊंगा'

27 सितंबर 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

शाहरुख-ऐश्वर्या के नाम नया रिकॉर्ड, 100 प्रभावशाली एशियन लोगों की लिस्ट में एकमात्र बॉलीवुड स्टार्स

27 सितंबर 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

तनुश्री के पक्ष में उतरी इस महिला पत्रकार का दावा- 'मैं सेट पर थी, सच बोल रही है एक्ट्रेस'

27 सितंबर 2018

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Fashion street

टीवी की संस्कारी बहू ने बीच पर दिखाया हॉट अवतार, बिकिनी फोटो देख कह उठेंगे 'उफ्फ'

27 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
palak tiwari
Fashion

खूबसूरती में मां श्वेता तिवारी से 4 कदम आगे हैं उनकी बेटी पलक तिवारी, सबूत हैं ये तस्वीरें

27 सितंबर 2018

jasleen
Television

बिग बॉस 12: बिकिनी में जसलीन ने पानी में लगाई आग, देखते रह गए अनूप जलोटा

27 सितंबर 2018

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

फिल्म के सेट पर नाना पाटेकर ने किया था तनुश्री दत्ता का यौन शोषण, अब इस मामले पर अमिताभ बच्चन ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

27 सितंबर 2018

sooryavansham child actor anand vardhan profile
Bollywood

'सूर्यवंशम' में अमिताभ का पोता अब दिखता है ऐसा, बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया तो हो जाएगी सबकी छुट्टी

27 सितंबर 2018

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस प्रीव्यू: विकास गुप्ता ने घरवालों को दिखाया सच का आईना, श्रीसंथ की ली जमकर क्लास

27 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

arrest
Shamli

प्रधानाचार्य से लूटपाट के मामले में बदमाश गिरफ्तार

दिल्ली से शामली आते समय ट्रेन में प्रधानाचार्य को घायल कर लूटपाट करने के मामले में जीआरपी ने एक बदमाश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। लूटी गई नकदी और पर्स के अलावा चाकू भी बरामद किया गया है।

28 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
भारत बंद आज, तैयारियां पूरी
Shamli

भारत बंद आज, तैयारियां पूरी

28 सितंबर 2018

सार्वजनिक शौचालय न बनने पर जिला ओडीएफ होने से अटका
Shamli

सार्वजनिक शौचालय न बनने पर जिला ओडीएफ होने से अटका

28 सितंबर 2018

revel
Shamli

शहर में गोवंशीय पशु मृत मिलने पर हंगामा

28 सितंबर 2018

शिविर लगा बच्चों के दांतों का किया चेकअप
Shamli

शिविर लगा बच्चों के दांतों का किया चेकअप

28 सितंबर 2018

किसान शरद कालीन गन्ने की बुआई करें
Shamli

किसान शरद कालीन गन्ने की बुआई करें

28 सितंबर 2018

निरीक्षण मिली गंदगी और दवाई कम, फटकार लगाई
Shamli

निरीक्षण मिली गंदगी और दवाई कम, फटकार लगाई

28 सितंबर 2018

घटा यमुना नदी का जलस्तर, मिली राहत
Shamli

घटा यमुना नदी का जलस्तर, मिली राहत

28 सितंबर 2018

मां काली मंदिर के दानपात्र से हजारों की नगदी चोरी
Shamli

मां काली मंदिर के दानपात्र से हजारों की नगदी चोरी

28 सितंबर 2018

मुंडेट खुर्द के ग्रामीण पहुंचे कलक्ट्रेट, डीएम को सौंपा शिकायती पत्र
Shamli

मुंडेट खुर्द के ग्रामीण पहुंचे कलक्ट्रेट, डीएम को सौंपा शिकायती पत्र

28 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: शामली में बाइकसवार हमलावरों ने 11वीं के छात्र को गोलियों से भूना

उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली में मंगलवार को दिनदहाड़े 11वीं में पढ़नेवाला छात्र की हत्या कर दी गई। बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने बीच बाजार छात्र को गोली मारी और फरार हो गए।

4 सितंबर 2018

शामली 2:49

खुद की बनाई शराब बनी काल...चार और लोगों को ले डूबी

22 अगस्त 2018

shamli 1:43

शराब फैक्ट्री का भंड़ाफोड़, BJP नेता से है ये कनेक्शन

15 अगस्त 2018

शामली 3:41

अस्पताल में मरीजों को दिया गया कीड़ों वाला खाना, फिर हुआ ये

5 अगस्त 2018

गैंगवार 3:33

VIDEO: बीच बाजार LIVE गैंगवार

4 अगस्त 2018

Related

स्टॉक की चीनी और शीरा बिके, तो हो जाए पूरा भुगतान
Shamli

स्टॉक की चीनी और शीरा बिके, तो हो जाए पूरा भुगतान

28 सितंबर 2018

संघर्ष में ग्राम प्रधान सहित दस पर मुकदमा दर्ज
Shamli

संघर्ष में ग्राम प्रधान सहित दस पर मुकदमा दर्ज

28 सितंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

संघ पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वाला पूर्व प्रचारक गिरफ्तार, वायरल किया था वीडियो

22 सितंबर 2018

meeting
Shamli

लापरवाह अधिकारियों पर होगी कार्रवाई : जायसवाल

27 सितंबर 2018

loot
Shamli

ट्रेन में प्रधानाचार्य से लूट, विरोध पर चाकू से हमला

27 सितंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

बसपा कार्यालय पर जमकर हंगामा, नए महानगर अध्यक्ष के नाम की नहीं हुई घोषणा

25 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.