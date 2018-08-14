शहर चुनें

प्रत्येक बूथ पर दस एससी सदस्य बनाना अनिवार्य

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 14 Aug 2018 12:26 AM IST
थानाभवन।
भाजपा मंडल सेक्टर की बैठक में वक्ताओं ने प्रत्येक बूथ पर 10 एससी और ओबीसी सदस्य अनिवार्य रूप से बनाने के निर्देश दिए गए। साथ ही प्रत्येक बूथ कमेटी की ओर से व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप बनाकर सरकारी योजनाओं का प्रचार-प्रसार करने का आह्वान किया गया।
सोमवार को नगर पंचायत सभागार में बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। सबसे पहले जिलाध्यक्ष पवन तरार ने दीप प्रज्वलित किया, इसके बाद वंदेमातरम का गान किया गया। इस मौके पर पदाधिकारियों ने सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से मिशन 2019 में जी जान से जुटने का आह्वान किया। साथ ही प्रदेश से आए फोरमेट को 17 से 25 अगस्त के बीच तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए। जिलाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि प्रत्येक बूथ पर दस पौधे लगाए जाएं, साथ ही 50 सदस्य बनाते हुए इनमें दस एससी व दस ओबीसी सदस्यों को शामिल किया जाए। आईटी विभाग की स्थापना बूथ स्तर पर भी किया जाएग। प्रत्येक मोर्चे के लिए नाम का चयन किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा नए वोटर बनाने का काम भी शीघ्र शुरू किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर मंडल प्रभारी आनंद पुंडीर, जिला विस्तारक राजेश राणा, नरेंद्र सैनी, रविंद्र गोयल, सुरेश पाल, राम स्वरूप वाल्मीकि, दिनेश कुमार, अनिल कुमार आदि मौजूद रहे।

