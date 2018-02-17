अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   ्यायिक कार्यों से विरत रहे अधिवक्ता

्यायिक कार्यों से विरत रहे अधिवक्ता

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 12:13 AM IST
हाईकोर्ट बेंच के लिए न्यायिक कार्यों से विरत रहे वकील
कैराना (शामली)। पश्चिमी उप्र में हाईकोर्ट बेंच की स्थापना की मांग को लेकर संघर्ष समिति के आह्वान पर कैराना बार एसोसिएशन के अधिवक्ता न्यायिक कार्यों से विरत रहे। शनिवार को बार एसोसिएशन कैराना की बैठक बार अध्यक्ष खड़क सिंह चौहान की अध्यक्षता व महासचिव संजय कश्यप के संचालन में बार भवन में हुई। अधिवक्ताओं ने कहा कि फरियादियों को सस्ता न्याय सुलभ कराने के लिए हाईकोर्ट बेंच जरूरी है।

कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया
कैराना। मोहल्ला आलखुर्द निवासी मेहरबान ने एसडीएम को शिकायती पत्र देकर बताया कि उसका खाता नगर के एक बैंक में है। आरोप है कि जब वह उक्त शाखा में उपरोक्त सिक्कों को अपने खाते में जमा करने के लिए गया, तो वहां पर कैशियर ने उन्हें लेने से मना कर दिया। एसडीएम ने इस मामले में जांच कराकर कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया है।

वाहन की टक्कर से खोखा क्षतिग्रस्त
कैराना। मोहल्ला आलदरम्यान निवासी याकूब ने कोतवाली में तहरीर देकर बताया कि वह मेंढ़की दरवाजे पर छोले-भठूरे का खोखा लगाता है। देर रात अज्ञात वाहन ने खोखे में टक्कर मार दी, इसमें वह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। पीड़ित ने कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

After Ekta Kapoor Anurag Kashyap speaks about on sexual harassment
Bollywood

अनुराग कश्यप का बड़ा बयान, बोले - 'पुरुष हमेशा महिलाओं को काबू में करना चाहते हैं'

17 फरवरी 2018

Sapna Chaudhary stage performance in Betul
Bollywood

आपके शहर में होने जा रहा सपना चौधरी का डांस, कीमत सिर्फ 300 मिस न करना चांस

17 फरवरी 2018

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Divyanka Tripathi And Karan Patel Starrer Television Show To Have Spin Off Soon
Television

'मोहब्बतें' के मेकर्स का बड़ा फैसला, जल्द दिखेंगे नए चेहरे, कहानी भी होगी नई

17 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh trying to copy Priya Prakash Varrier wink eye style shared picture on Gully Boy set
Bollywood

दीपिका को छोड़ रणवीर सिंह पर चढ़ा प्रिया प्रकाश का जादू,शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर हो जाएंगे इंप्रेस

17 फरवरी 2018

Would you believe These Five beautiful women were born as man
Weird Stories

कभी हुआ करती थी मर्द, अब महिला बनकर हो गई इतनी खूबसूरत, देखें तस्वीरें

17 फरवरी 2018

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha will play the lawyer role in the film Section 375
Bollywood

अब 'कोर्ट रूम' में होगी अक्षय और ऋचा की मुलाकात, एक साथ मिलकर लगाएंगे सच का पता

17 फरवरी 2018

Scientists reveal the truth about diamond raining in the universe
Science Wonders

इन ग्रहों पर होती है हीरे की बारिश, अमरीकी वैज्ञानिकों ने खोला राज

17 फरवरी 2018

Priya prakash varrier on screen boy friend is die heart fan of Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख के फैन हैं प्रिया के ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोशन, किंग ऑफ रोमांस बनने का है सपना

17 फरवरी 2018

Six Days Old Baby Calihan Gee Makes Record With 1.5 Million Followers on Instagram
World of Wonders

6 दिन का बच्चा बना सोशल मीडिया स्टार, जन्म से पहले Instagram पर बना लिए 10 लाख फॉलोवर्स

17 फरवरी 2018

Do not show Priya Prakash viral video to school children says Haryana education department
Bollywood

मुस्लिम समाज के बाद अब तुगलकी फरमान, 'स्कूली बच्चों को न दिखाएं प्रिया का आंख मारने वाला वीडियो'

17 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

mass copy was caught, Durbar's recommendation to the center.
Kushinagar

सामूहिक नकल पकड़ा गया, केंद्र को डिबार की संस्तुति

पडरौना। शनिवार को यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा की प्रथम पॉली में सेहर सैनिक स्कूल साखोपार के एक कमरे में सात परीक्षार्थी सामूहिक नकल करते पकड़े गए। सामाजिक विषय की इस परीक्षा में सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट/जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी करीब दो घंटे तक इस विद्यालय में रहे।

18 फरवरी 2018

commitment of use helmet and inspire to others
Sant Kabir Nagar

खुद हेलमेट पहनने और दूसरों को प्रेरित करने का संकल्प

18 फरवरी 2018

shia waqf board says only ram temple can be built in ayodhya on disputed land.
Lucknow

शिया वक्फ बोर्ड अध्यक्ष रिजवी बोले-अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के अलावा और कोई प्रस्ताव मंजूर नहीं

17 फरवरी 2018

यूनाइटेड नेशन डेवलेपमेंट कार्यक्रम की टीम ने देखा कार्य
Mahendragarh/Narnaul

यूनाइटेड नेशन डेवलेपमेंट कार्यक्रम की टीम ने देखा कार्य

18 फरवरी 2018

Raid on gitanjali jewelers showroom in varanasi
Varanasi

बनारस पहुंची बैंकिंग घोटाले की आंच, गीतांजलि ज्वैलर्स शोरूम पर ईडी का छापा

18 फरवरी 2018

ayodhya muslims say they will not leave babri masjid.
Lucknow

मुस्लिमों का ऐलान, नहीं छोड़ेंगे बाबरी मस्जिद की जमीन, कहीं और मंदिर बनाते हैं हिंदू तो ऐतराज नहीं

17 फरवरी 2018

JAISH AND HIZBUL TERRORISTS PLAN TERROR ATTACK IN ALL OVER INDIA
Jammu

कश्मीर को सेफ हाउस बनाकर देश में बड़े हमलों की तैयारी में आतंकी, फिर निशाना बन सकती है दिल्ली

17 फरवरी 2018

एक करोड़ी कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता के सफल आयोजन पर जिला प्रशासन की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर
Jind

एक करोड़ी कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता के सफल आयोजन पर जिला प्रशासन की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर

18 फरवरी 2018

एचसीए की 13वीं इंटर जिला शतरंज चैंपियनशिप शुरू
Mahendragarh/Narnaul

एचसीए की 13वीं इंटर जिला शतरंज चैंपियनशिप शुरू

18 फरवरी 2018

kalraj inaugurated 9 roads
Deoria

कलराज ने नौ सड़कों का शिलान्यास किया 

17 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

यूपी में अपराधियों के मन में एनकाउंटर का खौफ, सार्वजनिक रूप से मांग रहे माफी

यूपी में अपराधियों के मन में पुलिस के एनकाउंटर का खौफ पूरी तरह बैठ गया है। यहां लगातार हो रहे एनकाउंटर को देखकर दो अपराधियों ने सार्वजनिक तौर पर अपने करनामों के लिए माफी मांगी है। इन दोनों पर हत्या और लूट के नौ मामले दर्ज है।

17 फरवरी 2018

Deputy CM keshav prasad maurya came to pay tribute to MP Hukum Singh in shamli 3:00

सांसद हुकुम सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे केशव प्रसाद मौर्य

15 फरवरी 2018

SHAMLI POLICE ARRESTED THREE GOONS 0:51

VIDEO: शामली में पुलिस ने तीन बदमाशों को ऐसे धर-दबोचा

31 जनवरी 2018

Padmavit released in two theaters in Shamli 0:38

शामली में लगीं टिकट खिड़की पर कतारें और इसलिए पहुंच गई पुलिस

28 जनवरी 2018

Remembered martyr Ankit Tomar, cried the whole village in shamli uttar pradesh 1:14

घर आया तो सही लेकिन तिरंगे में लिपटकर, यूपी के बेटे की याद में रोया पूरा गांव

26 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Supreme Court ask Attorney General's opinion on MP, MLA's advocacy
India News

SC ने सांसद, विधायकों की वकालत पर अटार्नी जनरल की राय मांगी

18 फरवरी 2018

copy cheating
Lalitpur

सचल दल ने पकड़ा एक नकलची

18 फरवरी 2018

four to six muslim are against ram mandir vajahat kasmi
Amroha

चार-छह कट्टरपंथी मंदिर के विरोधी ः वजाहत कासमी

18 फरवरी 2018

school roof down
Rampur

प्राथमिक विद्यालय के बरामदे की छत गिरी

18 फरवरी 2018

one handpump depend
Lalitpur

एक हैंडपंप पर निर्भर होकर रह गए 150 परिवार

18 फरवरी 2018

हाईस्कूल में 56 इंटर में 12 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित
Allahabad

हाईस्कूल में 56 इंटर में 12 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित

18 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.