परीक्षा परिणाम में सलमान ने स्कूल में पाया प्रथम स्थान

परीक्षा परिणाम में सलमान ने स्कूल में पाया प्रथम स्थान

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 18 Mar 2019 11:34 PM IST
कांधला। खंड विकास के गांव कांधला देहात स्थित जन्नत कालोनी में जस्ट फॉर यू ऑर्गेनाइजेशन सामाजिक संगठन के द्वारा संचालित एमआई स्टार पब्लिक स्कूल में वार्षिक परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित किया गया। स्कूल वार्षिक परीक्षा परिणाम शत-प्रतिशत रहा। छात्र सलमान पुत्र सरदार ने 95 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त कर स्कूल में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। परिणाम में प्रथम, द्वितीय, तृतीय को सम्मान देकर प्रोत्साहित किया गया। स्कूल के स्कूल के संस्थापक कादिर सिद्दीकी ने बताया कि स्कूल में गरीब छात्र-छात्राओं को निशुल्क शिक्षा प्रदान की गई।
