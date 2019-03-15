शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
ोली पर हुड़दंग मचाने वालों की खैर नहीं

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 11:27 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शरारती तत्वों पर कसेगी नकेल
कैराना। कोतवाली प्रभारी राजेंद्र कुमार नागर ने कहा कि होली के पर्व पर बाइकों पर हुड़दंग मचाने वालों की खैर नहीं होगी। माहौल बिगाड़ने वाले असामाजिक तत्वों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने त्योहार को भाईचारा और सौहार्द के साथ मनाए जाने का अनुरोध किया।
शुक्रवार को कोतवाली परिसर में होली और लोकसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर शांति समिति की बैठक आहूत की गई। कोतवाली प्रभारी राजेंद्र कुमार नागर ने कहा कि त्योहार का असल मकसद अपनी खुशियों को दूसरों तक बांटना है, इसलिए त्योहार को प्रेम भाईचारा और सौहार्द के साथ आपस में मिल-जुलकर मनाएं। किसी को जबरदस्ती रंग लगाने से परहेज करें, क्योंकि इससे माहौल बिगड़ने का अंदेशा रहता है। बैठक में ग्राम प्रधान इरशाद, यूसुफ, शहजाद, असलम, फरमान अली, पूर्व प्रधान फरजंद अली, सभासद मेहरबान अंसारी, गय्यूर, मुरसलीन, अब्दुल हफीज आदि मौजूद रहे।

