Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   प्रतिबंधित मांगुर मछली से लदा मिनी ट्रक पकड़ा, तीन गिरफ्तार

प्रतिबंधित मांगुर मछली से लदा मिनी ट्रक पकड़ा, तीन गिरफ्तार

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 16 Jun 2019 11:45 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मछली से लदा मिनी ट्रक पकड़ा, तीन गिरफ्तार
कैराना। शनिवार रात करीब 12 बजे पुलिस ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर खुरगान दभेड़ी खुर्द रोड पर एक मिनी ट्रक को को रोक कर तलाशी ली, तो उसके अंदर से प्रतिबंधित मांगुर मछली भरी हुई मिली। पुलिस ने मिनी ट्रक को कब्जे में ले लिया। पुलिस ने चालक और परिचालक के साथ ही मछलियों के मालिक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। बाद में पुलिस ने जेसीबी से गड्ढा खुदवाकर मछलियों को गड्ढे में दबवा दिया। सूचना पर मत्स्य विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर पवन कुमार कैराना कोतवाली पहुंचे तथा प्रतिबंधित मांगुर मछली का कारोबार करने के आरोप में मिनी ट्रक चालक राशिद निवासी गांव नाला थाना कांधला, परिचालक वासिल निवासी गांव गंदराउ और मछलियों के मालिक अब्दुल समद निवासी गांव दभेडी खुर्द के विरुद्ध आईपीसी की धारा 270 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कराया। कोतवाली प्रभारी यशपाल धामा ने बताया कि मिनी ट्रक का वजन कराने पर पता चला कि उसमें 70 क्विंटल 10 किलो मांगुर मछली भरी थी। मछलियों को जमीन में दबवा दिया गया। मत्स्य विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर की तहरीर पर तीनों आरोपियों के विरुद्ध मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

farmer shimla
Shamli

40 हजार किसानों की सम्मान निधि फंसी

जिले के 40 हजार किसानों की सम्मान निधि नाम के फेर में फंस गई है। जिले में सम्मान निधि के पात्र मिले 1.01 लाख किसानों में 40 हजार 393 किसानों के नाम उनके बैंक खातों से मेल नहीं खाए हैं।

17 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
cultural
Shamli

होनहार विद्यार्थियों का सम्मान

17 जून 2019

meeting
Shamli

लापरवाह अधिकारियों की तैयार हो रही सूची: सुरेश राणा

17 जून 2019

crime
Shamli

जहानपुरा में युवक के अपहरण की सूचना पर मचा हड़कंप

17 जून 2019

weather
Shamli

मौसम का बदला मिजाज, गर्मी से मिली राहत

16 जून 2019

शादी में छेड़छाड़ करने लेकर घरातियों-बरातियों में मारपीट, छह घायल
Shamli

शादी में छेड़छाड़ करने लेकर घरातियों-बरातियों में मारपीट, छह घायल

16 जून 2019

बिजली दरों में बढ़ोतरी के प्रस्ताव का चौतरफा विरोध
Shamli

बिजली दरों में बढ़ोतरी के प्रस्ताव का चौतरफा विरोध

16 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया की जीत के लिए हवन करते मेरठ में फैंस
Meerut

भारत-पाकिस्तान के महामुकाबले में टीम इंडिया की जीत के लिए मेरठ में फैंस ने किया हवन

16 जून 2019

मामूली विवाद पर मकसूद का दबा दिया था गला
Shamli

मामूली विवाद पर मकसूद का दबा दिया था गला

16 जून 2019

घायल युवक पहुंचा अस्पताल, इमरजेंसी में नहीं मिले चिकित्सक
Shamli

घायल युवक पहुंचा अस्पताल, इमरजेंसी में नहीं मिले चिकित्सक

16 जून 2019

एसडीएम ने मिट्टी खनन पकड़ा,तीन वाहन सीज
Shamli

एसडीएम ने मिट्टी खनन पकड़ा,तीन वाहन सीज

16 जून 2019

वध को ले जाए जा रहे दो गोवंश मुक्त कराए, सात के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज
Shamli

वध को ले जाए जा रहे दो गोवंश मुक्त कराए, सात के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

16 जून 2019

आज हड़ताल पर रहेंगे डाक्टर
Shamli

आज हड़ताल पर रहेंगे डाक्टर

16 जून 2019

गेहूं खरीद का लक्ष्य पूरा, पिछले साल से पिछड़े
Shamli

गेहूं खरीद का लक्ष्य पूरा, पिछले साल से पिछड़े

16 जून 2019

जिले में अधिकारियों के लिए बनेंगे आवास
Shamli

जिले में अधिकारियों के लिए बनेंगे आवास

16 जून 2019

‘शिक्षा से ही होगा समाज का उत्थान’
Shamli

‘शिक्षा से ही होगा समाज का उत्थान’

16 जून 2019

