23 साल बाद जेल से छूटा कुख्यात नज्जू: लोगों से हाथ जोड़कर माफी मांगी; बोला- जो किया, उसकी सजा मिली

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, शाहजहांपुर Published by: मुकेश कुमार Updated Tue, 01 Aug 2023 12:52 PM IST
सार

ब्रह्मदेव स्थान पर घंटा चढ़ाने के बाद नज्जू ने अपने कृत्यों के लिए लोगों से हाथ जोड़कर माफी मांगी। उसने कहा कि भविष्य में ऐसी गलती नहीं होगी। उसने अपराध की दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है।

Dacoit Najju offered 111 kg bell after completing 23 years sentence in shahjahanpur
दस्यु नज्जू को देखने उमड़े लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
कटरी किंग कल्लू का दाहिना हाथ माने जाने वाले नज्जू उर्फ रज्जू ने सोमवार को शाहजहांपुर के परौर में थाने के नजदीक ब्रह्मदेव स्थान पर 111 किलो का घंटा चढ़ाकर पूजा अर्चना की। वर्ष 2000 में बरेली कोर्ट में सरेंडर करने वाला नज्जू 23 साल की सजा काटकर रविवार को ही जेल से छूटा है।



कटरी इलाके में अपहरण और फिरौती के लिए कुख्यात नज्जू पर 80 से अधिक मुकदमे हैं। इसमें अधिकतर मामले अपहरण, हत्या व लूट के हैं। कल्लू और नज्जू के गैंग में करीब डेढ़ दर्जन बदमाश शामिल थे। वर्ष 1999 में गश्त के दौरान दरोगा राजेश पाठक की हत्या के बाद पुलिस ने गिरोह पर शिकंजा कसना शुरू किया तो नज्जू ने कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया। कोर्ट ने उसे 23 साल की सजा सुनाई थी। 


सजा पूरी होने के बाद रविवार को नज्जू जेल से रिहा हुआ। सोमवार को नज्जू कटरा से भाजपा विधायक वीर विक्रम सिंह प्रिंस व जिला पंचायत सदस्य रूम सिंह यादव के साथ परौर पहुंचा। वहां पर ब्रह्मदेव स्थान पर 111 किलो का घंटा चढ़ाकर पूजा की। इस दौरान उसे देखने के लिए भीड़ जुट गई। नज्जू का परिवार परौर के मंझा गांव में रहता था। वर्तमान में उसके परिवार में कोई यहां पर नहीं रहता है। वह खुद भी बरेली में रहने लगा है।

मांगी माफी, बोला- अब सामाजिक जीवन गुजारूंगा

घंटा चढ़ाने के बाद नज्जू ने अपने कृत्यों के लिए लोगों से हाथ जोड़कर माफी मांगी। उसने कहा कि भविष्य में ऐसी गलती नहीं होगी। उसने अपराध की दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया। जो किया, उसकी हमें सजा मिली है। अब सामाजिक तरीके से जीवन गुजारेंगे और भगवान का भजन करेंगे। माना जा रहा कि वह राजनीति में हाथ अजमाएगा।

अपराधिक इतिहास

परौर क्षेत्र के गांव सिमरा मंझा निवासी पूर्व प्रधान गिरंद गुर्जर ने बताया कि नज्जू व कल्लू ने मिलकर सिपरा मंझा निवासी गिरंद के भाई बदन सिंह व उनके रिश्तेदार थाना मदनापुर के मोहनिया से अपहरण कर हत्या कर दी थी। ट्रैक्टर चालक वीरपाल की हत्या कर उसकी लाइसेंसी रायफल लूट ली थी। 
 

कासगंज में मधुकर एक्सप्रेस में लूटपाट कर सात लोगों का अपहरण किया था। ग्राम हैदलपुर निवासी सत्यपाल व्रजवासी की पत्नी रामकुमारी की नथुनिया पर गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। गिरंद ने बताया कि उनका कल्लू से किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया था। इसी के चलते उसके दो भाइयों की हत्या कर दी गई थी।

एसपी देहात संजीव वाजपेई ने बताया कि कल्लू और नज्जू का गैंग रजिस्टर्ड है। नज्जू पर कितने मुकदमे चल रहे हैं और कितने छूट गए हैं। इसके बारे में उसके अपराधिक इतिहास का पता कराया जा रहा है।
