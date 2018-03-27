शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shahjahanpur ›   ठेकों की नीलामी 16.75 लाख ज्यादा में हुई

ठेकों की नीलामी 16.75 लाख ज्यादा में हुई

Bareily Bureau Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 10:08 AM IST

नगर पालिका के ठेकों की हुई नीलामी
जलालाबाद।
एसडीएम वैभव शर्मा के निर्देश पर नगर पालिका के ठेकों की वार्षिक नीलामी खुली बैठक में की गई। नीलामी पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में 16.75 लाख रुपये अधिक में हुई। सोमवार को हुई नीलामी प्रक्रिया के दौरान लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग ठेका 10.28 लाख, बुधुआना-कटरा रोड पर प्राइवेट वाहन पार्किंग ठेका 9.50 लाख, शाहजहांपुर रोड पर पार्किंग 9.01 लाख, फर्रुखाबाद रोड पार्किंग ठेका 20.51 लाख रुपये में उठा। ईओ डीएस वर्मा ने बताया कि गत वर्ष की तुलना में इस बार हुए ठेकों में 16.75 लाख रुपये राजस्व वृद्धि हुई है। चेयरमैन मनेंद्र गुप्ता ने कहा कि अगर किसी भी ठेके में निर्धारित शुल्क से ज्यादा की वसूली की शिकायत मिलती है तो ठेका निरस्त कर ठेकेदार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ब्यूरो

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

करण परांजपे
Bollywood

26 की उम्र में इस एक्टर की अचानक मौत से सभी हैरान, 'दिल मिल गए' से आए थे चर्चा में

27 मार्च 2018

hritik sussanne airport
Bollywood

PICS: एक्स वाइफ सुजैन खान से बढ़ रही हैं ऋतिक की नजदीकियां, वजह शादी या कुछ और

27 मार्च 2018

शेरा
Bollywood

20 साल से सलमान खान के बॉडीगार्ड हैं शेरा, पहली बार भाई को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

27 मार्च 2018

राम चरण तेजा
Bollywood

B'day Spl: सुपरस्टार चिरंजीवी का बेटा है ये एक्टर, अरबपति बिजनेसमैन की बेटी से की थी शादी

27 मार्च 2018

आकाश अंबानी
Bollywood

अंबानी परिवार की बहू को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचा पूरा बॉलीवुड, इतनी शानदार पार्टी नहीं देखी होगी

27 मार्च 2018

रेणुका शहाणे
Bollywood

B'day Spl: किसी फिल्मी कहानी सी है इस एक्ट्रेस की लव स्टोरी, पति से उम्र में 2 साल हैं बड़ी

27 मार्च 2018

AEES Recruitment 2018 - Apply online for 50 PGT, TGT and Primary Teacher Post
Government Jobs

शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में नौकरी का मौका, 40 वर्ष तक के उम्मीदवार करें आवेदन

27 मार्च 2018

BHEL Recruitment 2018 - notification for the recruitment of 12 Law Officer vacancies
Government Jobs

लॉ स्नातकों के लिए BHEL में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, इंटरव्यू के जरिए सेलेक्शन

27 मार्च 2018

Hina Khan
Television

मुंबई में हिना खान को नहीं मिल रहा कोई काम, विदेश में ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ यूं आईं नजर

26 मार्च 2018

8 Hilarious Movie Names of bollywood with Super Serious Storylines
Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 अजीबोगरीब नाम वाली फिल्में, कोई 'दूसरी दुल्हन' तो कोई 'दिलरूबा टांगेवाली'

27 मार्च 2018

Most Read

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

अखिलेश ने नाराजगी के बाद चाचा शिवपाल और मायावती से बढ़ी करीबी पर कही ये बातें

कानपुर में अमर उजाला संवाद के दौरान सपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने नाराजगी के बाद चाचा शिवपाल और बसपा प्रमुख मायावती से बढ़ी करीबी पर अपनी बात रखी। बोले, अब कुर्सी नहीं है तो परिवार में भी सबकुछ ठीक है।

27 मार्च 2018

प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

निजीकरण के खिलाफ बिजली कर्मियों का जोरदार प्रदर्शन, शक्तिभवन का घेराव

27 मार्च 2018

डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद कानपुर पहुंचे
Kanpur

आज की समस्याओं के लिए पहले की सपा-बसपा सरकार जिम्मेदारः उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद

27 मार्च 2018

केंद्रीय खेल एवं युवा कल्याण मंत्री मेजर राज्यवर्धन राठौर
Kanpur

राहुल गांधी का ट्विटर उनका कुत्ता पीडी हैंडल करता हैः राज्यवर्धन राठौर

27 मार्च 2018

बलकार सिंह संधू
Chandigarh

नतीजे घोषित होने के 26 दिन बाद संधू बने लुधियाना के मेयर, ऐसे मिली जीत

27 मार्च 2018

fighting couple
Dehradun

बीच सड़क पर भिड़े दंपति, गुस्से में सरेराह छोड़ गए अपने बच्चे

27 मार्च 2018

gairsain
Dehradun

राजधानी की पहेली से मुंह मोड़ देहरादून चली उत्तराखंड सरकार

27 मार्च 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश ने पूछा सीएम योगी से सवाल-इनका एनकाउंटर कब?

26 मार्च 2018

जॉन अब्राहम
Kanpur

पिता ने कभी रिश्वत नहीं ली, मैं कभी पैसे के लिए शादियों में नहीं नाचता : जॉन अब्राहम

27 मार्च 2018

cm yogi and raja bhaiya
Lucknow

मतदान के बाद सीएम योगी से मुलाकात का राजा भैया ने खोला राज

25 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: सीएम योगी ने गोरखपुर में ऐसे किया कन्या पूजन

रामनवमी के मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पूरे विधि-विधान से परंपरागत नवमी पूजन किया। पूजा अर्चना के बाद उन्होंने कन्याओं को भोजन भी कराया।

25 मार्च 2018

shahjahanpur 3:03

VIDEO: शाहजहांपुर में बाबा ने ऐसे दिखाई पुलिस को दबंगई, फिर हुआ ये

11 मार्च 2018

SHAHJAHANPUR NEWS 2:10

यूपी पुलिस की गुंडागर्दी का LIVE वीडियो, वजह सुन चौंक उठेंगे

5 मार्च 2018

SHAHJAHANPUR 2:19

शाहजहांपुर में युवती की रेप के बाद हत्या, खेत में मिली लाश

19 फरवरी 2018

आगरा न्यूज़ 0:46

आगरा में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने की बैंक लूटने की कोशिश, हुए नाकाम

17 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

अभिनेता जॉन अब्राहम
Kanpur

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता जॉन अब्राहम ने युवाओं से की है ये अपील  

27 मार्च 2018

राजेश
India News

बिहार और मध्य प्रदेश में पत्रकारों की मौत के बाद अब रेडियो जॉकी की स्टूडियो में हत्या

27 मार्च 2018

floating post office
Weird Stories

दुनिया का सबसे खास 24X7 पोस्ट ऑफिस, पानी पर तैर कर किया जाता है ये काम

27 मार्च 2018

hasya poetry about unmarried life in kavya 
Hasya

हास्य व्यंग्य: काश! हम कंवारे होते...

27 मार्च 2018

Are you also suffering from this unique mental illness
Fitness

कभी खुशी, कभी गम कहीं आपको भी तो नहीं ये गंभीर मानसिक बीमारी

27 मार्च 2018

22 lakh cash and more than 50 lakh jewelry theft from businessman house in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh
Delhi NCR

UP: व्यापारी के घर से 22 लाख कैश और 50 लाख से ज्यादा की ज्वेलरी चोरी

27 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.