शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   Animal thieves ran away with the bike of a villager leaving their car

घिरने पर अपनी गाड़ी छोड़ ग्रामीण की बाइक लेकर भागे पशु चोर

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 10:18 PM IST
टोडरपुर पुलिस चौकी में खड़ा पशु चोरों का वाहन
टोडरपुर पुलिस चौकी में खड़ा पशु चोरों का वाहन - फोटो : SAHARANPUR
ख़बर सुनें
घिरने पर अपनी गाड़ी छोड़ ग्रामीण की बाइक लेकर भागे पशु चोर
विज्ञापन
साढौली कदीम (सहारनपुर)। बृहस्पतिवार रात चोरों ने गांव तिडफुआ से किसान की पशुशाला से एक भैंस चोरी कर ली। जाग होने के बाद ग्रामीणों ने चोरों की घेराबंदी की तो वे दौलतपुर गांव के जंगल में अपनी गाड़ी छोड़कर एक ग्रामीण की बाइक लेकर भाग खड़े हुए।
थाना चिलकाना के गांव तिडफुआ में बीती रात चोरों ने मुन्नवर पुत्र शहीद की भैंस को पशुशाला से चोरी कर लिया। अन्य पशुओं के शोर को सुनने पर उसकी नींद खुल गयी तो उसने देखा कि पशुशाला से भैंस गायब है। मुन्नवर अपने पड़ोसी काला पुत्र साकिब की मोटरसाइकिल से भैंस की तलाश करने निकल पड़ा। थाना चिलकाना के गांव दौलतपुर के जंगल में मुन्नवर ने कुछ लोगों को एक पिकअप गाड़ी में भैंस लादते देखा तो उसने शोर मचा दिया। इस पर चोर उन दोनों से हाथापाई करने लगे। शोर सुनकर आस पास के ग्रामीणों को अपनी ओर आता देख चार काला की स्पलेंडर मोटर साइकिल संख्या यूपी 11क्यू 3109 को लेकर मौके से फरार हो गए। पीड़ित ने यूपी 100 और टोडरपुर पुलिस चौकी को घटना की जानकारी दी। मौके पर पहुंचे चौकी प्रभारी नरेश पाल सिंह ने पिकअप गाड़ी को कब्जे में लेकर चोरों की तलाश शुरू कर दी। चौकी प्रभारी नरेशपाल सिंह ने बताया कि जल्द ही चोरों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा।
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

इन पांच सुपरहिट फिल्मों में दिखी हैं मजेदार गलतियां, शोले में दिख गए थे 'ठाकुर' के हाथ

18 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में गलतियां
रब ने बना दी जोड़ी
बैंग बैंग
चेन्नई एक्सप्रेस
Bollywood

इन पांच सुपरहिट फिल्मों में दिखी हैं मजेदार गलतियां, शोले में दिख गए थे 'ठाकुर' के हाथ

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर को तौलिये में देखना चाहती है ये एक्ट्रेस, देखने लायक है आलिया भट्ट का रिएक्शन

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Nushrat Bharucha
Nushrat Bharucha
ranbir kapoor and alia bhatt
Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर को तौलिये में देखना चाहती है ये एक्ट्रेस, देखने लायक है आलिया भट्ट का रिएक्शन

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
saharanpur crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सीसीटीवी में संदिग्ध
Lucknow

हिंदू समाज पार्टी के नेता कमलेश की घर में घुसकर हत्या, वारदात में आतंकी संगठन आईएसआईएस का हाथ

18 अक्टूबर 2019

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

क्या अब टीम इंडिया में कभी वापसी नहीं कर पाएंगे एमएस धोनी?

18 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bejing Auto Show X-Men
Automobiles

‘नकलची’ चीन ने बना दी दुनिया की इन शानदार लग्जरी कारों की नकल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

ips
Education

12वीं में फेल हो चुका शख्स यूं बना IPS, कभी चलाया करता था टैंपो

18 अक्टूबर 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को करवाचौथ मनाते देख निक का ऐसा था रिएक्शन, बोले- 'मेरी बीवी हिंदू है और वो...'

18 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कमलेश तिवारी की हत्या
Lucknow

हिंदूवादी नेता कमलेश तिवारी की हत्या, बदमाशों ने मुलाकात कर पी चाय, फिर यूं दिया घटना को अंजाम

18 अक्टूबर 2019

तिरहुत रेलवे
India News

कहानी तिरहुत रेलवे की, जिसके अवशेष अब ढूंढे नहीं मिलेंगे

18 अक्टूबर 2019

सरफराज अहमद
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट में बड़ा बदलाव, सरफराज अहमद से छिनी कप्तानी, इन्हें मिली जिम्मेदारी

18 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

शख्स का रास्ते में खो गया पर्स, फिर अचानक बैंक खाते में आने लगे पैसे, ऐसे पता चली सच्चाई

18 अक्टूबर 2019

करवा चौथ के दिन पति की हुई मौत
Delhi NCR

करवाचौथ पर गिफ्ट लेने गया पति, पत्नी करती रह गई इंतजार, घर आई मौत की खबर

18 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को कोर्ट ने सुनाई आजीवन कारावास की सजा, लगाया 90 हजार का जुर्माना

सहारनपुर जनपद में ढाई वर्ष पूर्व रामपुर मनिहारन थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में स्कूल से घर लौट रही सात साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म करने के बाद हत्या करने के मामले में दोषी पाए जाने पर कोर्ट ने एक युवक को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है।

18 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष गजराज राणा
Meerut

भाजपा नेता का बयान, धनतेरस पर चांदी के बर्तन की बजाय लोहे की तलवार खरीदें

18 अक्टूबर 2019

किसानों ने किया हंगामा
Meerut

मुख्यमंत्री योगी को घेरने के लिए किसानों ने किया कूच, मचा हड़कंप, पुलिस से तीखी नोकझोंक

18 अक्टूबर 2019

मौलाना सैयद अरशद मदनी
Meerut

अयोध्या विवाद: मौलाना अरशद मदनी बोले- हमें पूर्ण विश्वास, सबूतों के आधार पर होगा फैसला

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Departmental mistake did not benefit Kisan Samman Nidhi
Saharanpur

विभागीय गलती से नहीं मिला किसान सम्मान निधि का लाभ

14 अक्टूबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Bijnor

मस्जिद में रुककर धर्म प्रचार कर रहे थे विदेशी नागरिक, एलआईयू रिपोर्ट के बाद पुलिस एक्टिव, नोटिस जारी

15 अक्टूबर 2019

सरसावा में सील की गयी लैब
Saharanpur

स्वास्थ्य विभाग का ताबड़तोड़ छापा, दो लैब सील

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Now platelates available in district hospital in saharanpur
Saharanpur

अब घबराने की जरूरत नहीं, जिला अस्पताल में उपलब्ध होगी प्लेटलेट्स

17 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड
Meerut

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड: 12 टीमें नहीं जुटा पाई कोई सबूत, अब एसटीएफ करेगी जांच

16 अक्टूबर 2019

गागलहेडी के बहेडी गुर्जर में समाज की पंचायत को संबोधित करते चौ वीरेंद्र सिंह
Saharanpur

गुर्जर समाज ने एसओ गागलहेड़ी के निलंबन की मांग उठाई

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

खराब मौसम की वजह से राहुल गांधी के हेलीकॉप्टर की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, बच्चों संग क्रिकेट खेल काटा समय

कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के हेलीकॉप्टर की खराब मौसम के कारण हरियाणा के रेवाड़ी में आपात लैंडिंग करानी पड़ी। जिसके बाद वो बच्चों संग क्रिकेट खेलते नजर आए।

18 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:54

चीन है नकल में माहिर, इन लग्जरी गाड़ियों को कॉपी कर बनाए सस्ते मॉडल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अयोध्या मामला 11:00

क्या अयोध्या मामले पर रचेगा इतिहास, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील अश्विनी उपाध्याय से खास बातचीत

18 अक्टूबर 2019

राहुल गांधी 2:19

हरियाणा चुनाव: राहुल गांधी का पीएम पर निशाना, कहा- मोदी सिर्फ देश को बांटने में लगे

18 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 2:27

देखें, कैसे तय किया जाता है फिल्मों का A,B और C ग्रेड

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

हरि मन्दिर में करवा चौथ पूजन करती सुहागिने
Saharanpur

चांद का दीदार कर पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reach Nanauta tomorrow, route diversion plan released
Saharanpur

मुख्यमंत्री के आगमन को लेकर यातायात परिवर्तित किया

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Bike collided with tractor trolley, two youths died
Saharanpur

ट्रैक्टर ट्राली से भिडी बाइक, दो युवकों की मौत

17 अक्टूबर 2019

सहारनपुर: देवबन्द में भाजपा नेता की हत्या के संदिग्ध का स्केच जारी
Saharanpur

देवबंद मर्डर: अब पुलिस ने फुटेज की पहचान करने पर ईनाम का किया एलान

17 अक्टूबर 2019

बड़गांव में पुलिस द्वारा प्रधानों को जारी किए गए लाल कार्ड
Saharanpur

पुलिस ने प्रधानों को ही जारी कर दिए लाल कार्ड

17 अक्टूबर 2019

घायल बच्चा व मौके पर जमा भीड़
Meerut

यूपी: रोडवेज बस ने स्कूली बच्चों के टेंपो में मारी टक्कर, एक छात्र की मौत, दो गंभीर, तोड़फोड़

15 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited