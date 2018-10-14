शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   रविवार को अंबाला-सहारनपुर के बीच रहेगा चार घंटे का ब्लॉक

रविवार को अंबाला-सहारनपुर के बीच रहेगा चार घंटे का ब्लॉक

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 12:38 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
आज अंबाला-सहारनपुर के बीच रहेगा चार घंटे का ब्लॉक
सहारनपुर। अंबाला और सहारनपुर के बीच रेलवे ट्रैक पर मरम्मत का कार्य कराए जाने के चलते रविवार को चार घंटे यह रूट अवरुद्ध रहेगा। ब्लॉक के चलते कई ट्रेनें प्रभावित रहेंगी।
अंबाला डिवीजन के सीनियर डीसीएम प्रवीण गौड़ द्विवेदी ने बताया कि अंबाला और सहारनपुर की डाउन लाइन पर पूर्वाह्न 11.55 से अपराह्न 3.55 बजे तक का ब्लॉक लिया गया है। इस दौरान इस रेलवे ट्रैक पर मरम्मत का कार्य कराया जाएगा। इसके चलते चार घंटे तक अंबाला और सहारनपुर के बीच डाउन लाइन पर यातायात अवरुद्ध रहेगा। ब्लॉक के चलते 64502 अंबाला-सहारनपुर पैसेंजर कैंसिल रहेगी। 64513 सहारनपुर-अंबाला कैंट के बीच रद्द रहेगी। 22552 जालंधर-दरभंगा एक्सप्रेस 1.15 घंटे अंबाला डिवीजन में रुकेगी। 12920 कटरा-इंदौर एक्सप्रेस फिरोजपुर डिवीजन में 50 मिनट रोकी जाएगी। 12380 अमृतसर-सियालदाह एक्सप्रेस संवेल-चंडीगढ़ के बीच बदले रूट से चलेगी।

