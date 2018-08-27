शहर चुनें

Saharanpur › ई-रिक्शा को बचाते समय मैक्स खाई में पलटी, तीन घायल

ई-रिक्शा को बचाते समय मैक्स खाई में पलटी, तीन घायल

27 Aug 2018
ई-रिक्शा को बचाते समय मैक्स खाई में पलटी, तीन घायल
देवबंद (सहारनपुर)। देवबंद-बरला मार्ग पर तिघरी गांव के समीप ई-रिक्शा को बचाने में मैक्स गाड़ी अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे खाई में पलट गई। दुघर्टना में चालक समेत तीन लोग घायल हो गए। जिन्हें सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया गया।
मुजफ्फरनगर निवासी दानिश, राशिद और दिलनवाज रविवार को मैक्स गाड़ी से फर्नीचर लेकर राज्जुपुर गांव में पहुंचे थे। फर्नीचर उतारने के बाद लौटते समय जब वह तिघरी गांव में पहुंचे तो इसी दौरान सामने से ई-रिक्शा आ गया। जिसे बचाने के प्रयास में मैक्स सड़क किनारे खाई में पलट गई। खेतों में कार्य कर रहे ग्रामीणों ने घायलों को बाहर निकाला तथा डायल 100 को घटना की सूचना दी। बाद में सभी तीनों घायलों को उपचार के लिए सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया गया। जिन्हें प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद नाजुक हालत के चलते जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।

गांव फुलसंदा के पास कार व बाइक की टक्कर में गड्ढे में गिरी कार।
Bijnor

हादसों ने मचाया कोहराम, त्योहार की खुशी मातम में बदलीं

कोतवाली देहात में कोतवाली-नहटौर मार्ग पर गांव फुलसंदा के पास कार और बाइक की टक्कर में बाइक सवार मां-बेटे और कार में सवार एक महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। कार में सवार एक महिला सहित तीन अन्य लोग घायल हो गए।

27 अगस्त 2018

दो विद्यालय बाहर हुए, पांच केंद्र बढ़ेंगे
Varanasi

दो विद्यालय बाहर हुए, पांच केंद्र बढ़ेंगे

27 अगस्त 2018

वर्षा और अर्थ ने जीते गोल्ड
Hapur

वर्षा और अर्थ ने जीते गोल्ड

27 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

राखी बांधने भाई के घर पहुंची पत्नी, इधर नाराज होकर पति ने दे दी जान

26 अगस्त 2018

child rape
Chandigarh

रोहतक में पांच जूनियर से सीनियर छात्रों ने किया कुकर्म, रक्षाबंधन पर मां मिलने आई तो रो-रोकर बताई आपबीती

26 अगस्त 2018

गंगा में फिर बढ़ाव से ग्रामीणों की चिंता बढ़ी
Varanasi

गंगा में फिर बढ़ाव से ग्रामीणों की चिंता बढ़ी

27 अगस्त 2018

anil baijal
Delhi NCR

आप की महिला विधायकों ने एलजी से तोहफे में मांगा सीसीटीवी, सोशल मीडिया पर चलाई मुहिम

26 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

बहन से राखी बंधवाकर लौट रहा था भाई, नहीं पता था ऐसे मिलेगी मौत

26 अगस्त 2018

बाबरी में सपा नेताओं का राखी बांधते मुस्लिम समाज के लोग।
Shamli

हिंदू-मुस्लिम ने बाबरी में मिलकर मनाया रक्षा बंधन

26 अगस्त 2018

बारिश के कारण ढह गया घर। अमर उजाला
Etawah

लगातार 12 घंटे बारिश से ढहे 36 मकान

27 अगस्त 2018

रक्षाबंधन पर दगा दे गए शहर के एटीएम
Bijnor

रक्षाबंधन पर दगा दे गए शहर के एटीएम

27 अगस्त 2018

तीन महीने से क्षतिग्रस्त खंभा ठीक नहीं हुआ
Hapur

तीन महीने से क्षतिग्रस्त खंभा ठीक नहीं हुआ

27 अगस्त 2018

rainfall will continue in himachal till first september
Shimla

हिमाचल में इतने दिन जारी रहेगा बारिश का दौर

26 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

डीजल के दामों ने तोड़े महंगाई के सारे रिकॉर्ड, पेट्रोल के भी बढ़े भाव

26 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: भाई को राखी बांधने जा रही बहन की हादसे में मौत, सदमे में आया परिवार

26 अगस्त 2018

गोरी नदी में कूदी महिला
Pithoragarh

गोरी नदी में कूदी महिला

26 अगस्त 2018

