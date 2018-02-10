अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   किसान गोष्ठी

किसान गोष्ठी

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 11:53 PM IST
किसानों को दिए गन्ने की पैदावार बढ़ाने के टिप्स
बड़गांव। कृषि वैज्ञानिकों ने गोष्ठी के माध्यम से गन्ने की पैदावार बढ़ाने के गुर किसानों को दिए। भायला गांव में आयोजित गोष्ठी में कृषि वैज्ञानिक महेंद्र सिंह रावत ने कहा कि नई तकनीक के जरिए किसान अच्छा मुनाफा कमा सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि गन्ने की फसल पर स्प्रे का असर दवाईयों और खाद को खेत में डालने से पहले होता है। इस तकनीक से खेती करने से फसलों पर कम लागत आएगी और किसान दोगुनी पैदावार लेकर अच्छा मुनाफा कमा सकते हैं। इस दौरान मुख्य अतिथि जिला सहकारी बैंक के चेयरमैन अरुण राणा, कुलदीप सिंह गोगिड, एचएस लौहान, अजयबीर सिंह सहित काफी संख्या में किसान मौजूद रहे।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Lucknow is ready for musical night of Movie Aiyaary in association with Amar Ujala
Bollywood

'अवध में अय्यारी' के लिए तैयार है लखनऊ, म्यूजिकल नाइट में फिल्मी कलाकार बांधेंगे समां

10 फरवरी 2018

Ssharad Malhotra girlfriend Pooja Bisht may Debut with Rajneesh Duggal in horror film
Television

मौनी रॉय के बाद एक और टीवी एक्ट्रेस चलीं बॉलीवुड, मिला ये खास रोल

10 फरवरी 2018

Deepika padukone did not get any time to celebrate the success of padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने नहीं मनाया 'पद्मावत' की सफलता का जश्न, जानिए कारण

10 फरवरी 2018

shahrukh khan says he does not go in search of films, they come to him
Bollywood

शाहरुख का फिल्मी करियर पर बड़ा बयान, कहा-मैं फिल्मों के पास नहीं जाता, फिल्में मेरे पास आती हैं

10 फरवरी 2018

Television actress Akanksha Puri wishes to have partner like Lord Shiva
Television

टीवी की 'पार्वती' को चाहिए ऐसा पति, भगवान शिव की तपस्या से मनोकामना होगी पूरी

10 फरवरी 2018

Prachi Desai shared her new look photo on social media
Bollywood

प्राची देसाई ने नए लुक में शेयर की फोटो, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

10 फरवरी 2018

gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ruslaan Mumtaz celebrates wife birthday in a romantic style shared bathtub picture
Television

टीवी के इस एक्टर ने खास अंदाज में मनाया पत्नी का बर्थडे, बाथटब में खिंचवाई फोटो

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

chandigarh weather will change from tomorrow
Chandigarh

कल हल्की बारिश के लिए तैयार रहे, मौसम बदलेगा, ठंड भी बढ़ेगी

11 से 13 फरवरी के बीच चंडीगढ़ सहित पूरे उत्तर भारत में हल्की बारिश और तापमान में गिरावट आने के संकेत मिल रहे हैं।

11 फरवरी 2018

शार्ट सर्क्रिट से पिकअप गाड़ी में आग लगने से गाड़ी जलकर खाक
Mahendragarh/Narnaul

शार्ट सर्क्रिट से पिकअप गाड़ी में आग लगने से गाड़ी जलकर खाक

11 फरवरी 2018

गदा देश की प्राचीन कलाओं में से एक
Mahendragarh/Narnaul

गदा देश की प्राचीन कलाओं में से एक

11 फरवरी 2018

JDU declared not to contest Bihar byelections Jitan Ram Manjhi claims for Jahanabad seat
Bihar

बिहार में जदयू नहीं लड़ेगा उपचुनाव, मांझी ने दिए एनडीए छोड़ने के संकेत

10 फरवरी 2018

251 women will get free sanitary napkins in the launch of the plant
Udham Singh Nagar

प्लांट की लांचिंग में 251 महिलाओं को मिलेंगे मुफ्त सेनेटरी नैपकिन

11 फरवरी 2018

Bihar jdu mla sarfaraj ahmad resigns from assembly says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar

उपचुनाव से पहले दिग्गज नेता ने छोड़ा नीतीश का साथ, तेजस्वी बोले- अभी लगेंगे और झटके

10 फरवरी 2018

bride took a hard decision after marriage in sultanpur.
Lucknow

विदाई के वक्त दूल्हे के बेहोश होने पर हंगामा, दुल्हन के फैसले से हुई बरातियों की किरकिरी

10 फरवरी 2018

Anandiben Patel said a career can also be made in Pakoda making
Madhya Pradesh

अब आनंदीबेन पटेल बोलीं, पकौड़े में भी करियर बनाया जा सकता है

10 फरवरी 2018

five pcs transferred in uttar pradesh.
Lucknow

पांच वरिष्ठ पीसीएस अफसरों के तबादले, विपिन बने अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग के परीक्षा नियंत्रक

10 फरवरी 2018

ats interrogation with sheikh ali akbar.
Lucknow

आतंकियों के मददगार शेख अली ने उगले कई अहम राज, कई और गिरफ्तरियां जल्द

11 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

अब इस नेता ने बताया पीएम का मतलब 'पॉकेटमार', फिर हंसती रह गईं

देवबंद के लबकरी गांव में दलित शोषण मुक्ति मंच के कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि शामिल हुईं पूर्व लोकसभा सदस्य कामरेड सुभाषिनी अली ने पहले तो प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर जमकर हमला किया।

9 फरवरी 2018

SENIOR CITIZEN OF A BSF JAWAN MET SENIOR POLICE OFFICER ABOUT A BRIBERY CASE IN SAHARANPUR 3:18

फौजी के बुजुर्ग पिता से मांगी गई घूस, सीएम ने लिया ये बड़ा एक्शन

8 फरवरी 2018

LEOPARD ATTACK ON DEPUTY RANGER IN SAHARANPUR SHIVALIK FOREST 1:21

सहारनपुर में तेंदुए ने डिप्टी रेंजर का किया ऐसा बुरा हाल

8 फरवरी 2018

Bsf solder release a video to make sure the government that he can use guns for his family 3:25

BSF जवान ने इसलिए दी परिवार के लिए हथियार उठाने की धमकी, वीडियो वायरल

6 फरवरी 2018

Motorcyclist theft from minister Dhan Singh Saini's house saharnpur 1:09

यूपी में बेखौफ चोर, मंत्री धर्म सिंह सैनी के घर के सामने से ले उड़े बाइक

5 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

pics of valentine xo xo in lucknow.
Lucknow

वैलेंटीनी जोजो में मिस रेड हॉट और ब्यूटी इन ब्लैक का जलवा, डांसिंग नंबर्स पर जमकर मौज-मस्ती, तस्वीरें

11 फरवरी 2018

garbage was found in the unclaimed condition in the dustbin
Rampur

कूड़ाघर में लावारिस हालत में मिला नवजात

11 फरवरी 2018

wall collapse on Woman, death
Baghpat

महिला के ऊपर दीवार गिरी, मौत

11 फरवरी 2018

15 Fabruary buying
Jhansi

अब 15 फरवरी तक होगी उड़द की खरीद

11 फरवरी 2018

भाजपा के सामने साख बचाने की चुनौती
Allahabad

भाजपा के सामने साख बचाने की चुनौती

11 फरवरी 2018

भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यसमिति में 21 इलाहाबादियों को जगह
Allahabad

भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यसमिति में 21 इलाहाबादियों को जगह

11 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.