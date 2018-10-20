शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   तीन भागों में निकाला जाएगा आरएसएस का पथ संचलन

तीन भागों में निकाला जाएगा आरएसएस का पथ संचलन

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 20 Oct 2018 11:49 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
तीन भागों में निकाला जाएगा आरएसएस का पथ संचलन
विज्ञापन
सहारनपुर। विजय दशमी के अवसर पर रविवार को राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ का पथ संचलन शहर में तीन भागों में निकाला जाएगा। तीनों पथ संचलन घंटाघर पर मिलने के बाद गांधी पार्क में पहुंचकर समाप्त होंगे।
राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के विभाग प्रचार प्रमुख जगदानंद शर्मा ने बताया कि रविवार की सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे शहर में पथ संचलन तीन भागों में निकाला जाएगा। महावीर भाग का पथ संचलन अग्रवाल धर्मशाला से शुरू होकर बड़तला यादगार, दीनानाथ बाजार, सराफा बाजार, नया बाजार, कक्कड़ गंज, शहीद गंज, नेहरू मार्केट होते हुए घंटाघर पर पहुंचेगा। शिवाजी भाग का पथ संचलन मंगलनगर पार्क से शुरू होकर नवाबगंज चौक, पुल जोगियान, नाला पटरी, देहरादून रोड हुए घंटाघर पर पहुंचेगा। माधव भाग का पथ संचलन चंद्रनगर पार्क से शुरू होकर कोर्ट रोड हुए घंटाघर पहुंचेेगा। यहां से तीनों पथ संचलन मिलने के बाद गांधी पार्क में पहुंचकर समाप्त होंगे।

Recommended

दलबीर सिंह
Chandigarh

जिस ट्रैक पर हुई थी पिता की मौत, उसी ट्रैक पर गई 'रावण' की जान, जाते-जाते दिखा गया जांबाजी

20 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसा
Chandigarh

Pics: देखिए वो 5 सेकेंड, जिसमें मौत' बनकर आई ट्रेन और बिछ गईं 61 लाशें, तबाही का मंजर

20 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृतसर रेल हादसा के बाद जमा भीड़
Chandigarh

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसाः गेटमैन पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा, सिर फोड़ा, केबिन से फेंका

21 अक्टूबर 2018

Amritsar train accident
India News

अमृतसर हादसा : मौत ने दो बार दी चेतावनी, तब भी नहीं संभले

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

B'day Spcl: सहवाग जैसा कोई नहीं, वीरू जैसे अनोखे हैं उनके ये खास रिकॉर्ड

20 अक्टूबर 2018

वीरेंद्र सहवाग
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
राहुल द्रविड़ और वीरेंद्र सहवाग
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
Cricket News

B'day Spcl: सहवाग जैसा कोई नहीं, वीरू जैसे अनोखे हैं उनके ये खास रिकॉर्ड

20 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृतसर रेल हादसा
Chandigarh

अमृतसर: इन छह लापरवाहियों ने छीन ली 61 जिंदगियां, ऐसे हुआ हादसा

20 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बागपत न्यूज
Meerut

बंदरों के खिलाफ इस थाने में दर्ज होगा हत्या का मुकदमा, जानें क्या है वजह

20 अक्टूबर 2018

वड्डा की रामलीला में सूर्पनखा का नाक कटने पर क्रोधित खर, दूषण
National

पत्नी पीड़ित पतियों ने जलाया सूर्पणखा का पुतला

20 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

तस्वीरें: चौकी इंचार्ज को भाजपा नेता ने दनादन जड़े थप्पड़, नशे में धुत महिला ने जमकर काटा बवाल

20 अक्टूबर 2018

The great jaleb of Lord Narasimha in International Dussehra Festival kullu
Shimla

कुल्लू दशहरा: ढोल-नगाड़ों की थाप पर निकली नरसिंह भगवान की भव्य जलेब

20 अक्टूबर 2018

आर के पचौरी ( फाइल फोटो)
India News

टेरी के पूर्व प्रमुख आरके पचौरी के खिलाफ यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप तय

20 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
virender sehwag
Cricket News

बर्थ-डे स्पेशल: ...जब सहवाग ने गाना गाकर तेंदुलकर को किया आगबबूला, फिर मिली फटकार

20 अक्टूबर 2018

jaya prada
Bollywood

रेप सीन के दौरान जया प्रदा ने इस एक्टर को मारा था थप्पड़, #MeToo चला तो इंटीमेट सीन करने से किया मना

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Licking hot metal spoons
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक लाई डिटेक्टर टेस्ट, धधकता लोहा मुंह में डालकर उगलवाते हैं सच

20 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Varanasi

बनारस में इंडिया कारपेट एक्सपो कल से, पीएम मोदी वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से करेंगे उद्घाटन

20 अक्टूबर 2018

fssai
India News

नकली मावा बेचने वालों की खैर नहीं, एफएसएसएआई ने दिए छापेमारी करने के निर्देश

19 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

बागपत न्यूज
Meerut

बंदरों के खिलाफ इस थाने में दर्ज होगा हत्या का मुकदमा, जानें क्या है वजह

यूपी के बागपत में एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक परिवार ने पुलिस से 50 60 बंदरों के खिलाफ हत्या के आरोप में शिकायत दर्ज करने की मांग की है। जानें क्या है मामला:-

20 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मुठभेड़ में इनामी बदमाश घायल
Meerut

मुठभेड़: जांबाज पुलिस अफसरों ने 50 हजार के इनामी बदमाश को मारी गोली, भारी मात्रा में कारतूस बरामद

20 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसा: रेलवे ने चार ट्रेनों को किया रद्द, इस रूट पर जानें से पहले पढ़े ये खबर

20 अक्टूबर 2018

राम मंदिर
Meerut

'अयोध्या में कराए राम मंदिर का निर्माण, नहीं तो प्रयागराज में होगा बड़ा आंदोलन'

20 अक्टूबर 2018

शाकंभरी मिल चलवाने के लिए भूख हड़ताल शुरू
Saharanpur

शाकंभरी मिल चलवाने के लिए भूख हड़ताल शुरू

20 अक्टूबर 2018

पांच माह में भी नहीं बन पाई मॉडल रोड, कैसे स्मार्ट बनेगा सिटी
Saharanpur

पांच माह में भी नहीं बन पाई मॉडल रोड, कैसे स्मार्ट बनेगा सिटी

20 अक्टूबर 2018

जिला कारागार में चिकित्सा सुविधाओं का अभाव
Saharanpur

जिला कारागार में चिकित्सा सुविधाओं का अभाव

20 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृतसर में हुई दुर्घटना पर शोक जताया
Saharanpur

अमृतसर में हुई दुर्घटना पर शोक जताया

20 अक्टूबर 2018

कुते ने काटा
Saharanpur

कुते ने काटा

20 अक्टूबर 2018

सभासदों ने निर्मोण कार्यों में खराब गुणवता का आरोप लगाते हुए किया हंगामा
Saharanpur

सभासदों ने निर्मोण कार्यों में खराब गुणवता का आरोप लगाते हुए किया हंगामा

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

लड़का करता था रोज परेशान, फिर लड़की ने उठाया ये खौफनाक कदम

सहारनपुर में लड़की ने छेड़छाड़ से परेशान होकर फांसी लगा ली। कई बार समझाने पर भी जब दबंग युवक नहीं माना तो उसने ये खौफनाक कदम उठाया।

18 सितंबर 2018

सहारनपुर 2:35

जानिए कौन है चंद्रशेखर 'रावण', इसलिए बना हुआ है सभी राजनीतिक दलों की आखों का तारा

14 सितंबर 2018

चंद्र शेखर 1:02

भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर ने जेल से निकलते ही बीजेपी को दिखाई आखें, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

14 सितंबर 2018

उलेमा 0:53

VIDEO: महबूबा की धमकी पर इन्होंने कहा 'कश्मीर भारत का है, भारत का ही रहेगा'

7 सितंबर 2018

saharanpur 3:12

पति ने पत्नी के साथ की हैवानियत, ये है पूरा मामला

1 सितंबर 2018

Related

नशीले पदार्थों एवं चोरी के आरोप में पांच गिरफ्तार
Saharanpur

नशीले पदार्थों एवं चोरी के आरोप में पांच गिरफ्तार

20 अक्टूबर 2018

सिंघाडे़ की खेती कर रहे नंदी फिरोजपुर के किसान
Saharanpur

सिंघाडे़ की खेती कर रहे नंदी फिरोजपुर के किसान

20 अक्टूबर 2018

शोभायात्रा निकालकर किया प्रभु श्रीराम का राजतिलक
Saharanpur

शोभायात्रा निकालकर किया प्रभु श्रीराम का राजतिलक

20 अक्टूबर 2018

शराब बेचने का विरोध करने पर मारपीट, तीन घायल
Saharanpur

शराब बेचने का विरोध करने पर मारपीट, तीन घायल

20 अक्टूबर 2018

शबबीरपुर बैठक स्थगित
Saharanpur

शबबीरपुर बैठक स्थगित

20 अक्टूबर 2018

नगर पालिका अब पार्किंग के लिए वसूलेगी शुल्क
Saharanpur

नगर पालिका अब पार्किंग के लिए वसूलेगी शुल्क

20 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.