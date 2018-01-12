Download App
इलाहाबाद के वृद्ध ने गंगा गोमती ट्रेन में दम तोड़ा

इलाहाबाद के वृद्ध ने गंगा गोमती ट्रेन में दम तोड़ा

Lucknow Bureau Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 12:34 AM IST
इलाहाबाद के वृद्ध ने गंगा गोमती में दम तोड़ा ऊंचाहार (रायबरेली)। गंगा गोमती ट्रेन में सफर कर रहे इलाहाबाद के एक वृद्ध की सफर के दौरान मौत हो गई। ऊंचाहार स्टेशन पर उसके शव को उतारा गया। इसके बाद जीआरपी शव को अस्पताल में छोड़कर चली गई।

इलाहाबाद शहर के सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला गोढ़ी कला निवासी मो. नसीम (60) पुत्र हबीब गुरुवार सुबह गंगा गोमती एक्सप्रेस से लखनऊ ज रहे थे।

रास्ते में उनकी तबीयत अचानक खराब हुई और वह ट्रेन की बोगी में ही अचेत हो गए। ट्रेन जब ऊंचाहार रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची तो साथी मुसाफिरों ने इसकी सूचना जीआरपी को दी।

जीआरपी उन्हें लेकर सीएचसी पहुंची, जहां डाक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। इसके बाद जीआरपी के सिपाही शव को अस्पताल में छोड़कर चले गए।

घटना की सूचना मृतक के परिवारीजनों को दी गई। इलाहाबाद से मृतक की पुत्री अमरीन ऊंचाहार पहुंची और शव साथ ले गईं।
