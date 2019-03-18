शहर चुनें

बकरी चरा रही महिला को कार ने रौंदा

बकरी चरा रही महिला को कार ने रौंदा

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 18 Mar 2019 12:31 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रायबरेली। सदर कोतवाली क्षेत्र में रविवार को बकरी चरा रही महिला को कार ने रौंद दिया। महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस घटना की जांच कर रही है।
सदर कोतवाल अतुल सिंह ने बताया कि गोरा बाजार की रहने वाली सगदीरुननिशा (50) उप कृषि निदेशक कार्यालय स्थित फार्म पर बकरी चरा रही थी।


इस दौरान वह सड़क किनारे खड़ी थी। इसी बीच कार ने टक्कर मार दी, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद चालक कार समेत फरार हो गया। सूचना पर पहुंचकर घटना की जांच की गई। तहरीर मिलने पर केस दर्ज किया जाएगा।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

