एफएसडीए टीम का छापा, दूध के दो नमूने भरे

Lucknow Bureau Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 01:20 AM IST
रायबरेली। एफएसडीए की टीम ने मिलावटी दूध की बिक्री रोकने के लिए अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान दूध के दो नमूने भरकर जांच के लिए भेजे।
अभिहित अधिकारी शशांक त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी अमरनाथ ने हरचदंपुर क्षेत्र के कोटियामऊ निवासी रामचंद्र के यहां से दूध का नमूना भरा।


खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी अरुण कुमार ने प्यारेपुर निवासी शिवराज सिंह के यहां से दूध का नमूना भरा। उन्होंने बताया कि नमूनों को जांच के लिए भेजा गया है। जांच रिपोर्ट आने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।












