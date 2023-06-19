Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pratapgarh News ›   Roads turned red with blood, four including Nagar Panchayat councilor died in accidents

Pratapgarh : खून से लाल हुई सड़कें, हादसों में नगर पंचायत की सभासद समेत चार की मौत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रतापगढ़ Published by: विनोद सिंह Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2023 11:51 AM IST
सार

सड़क हादसों में सभासद समेत चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। रविवार को हुए अलग-अलग हादसों में कई लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल भी हुए हैं, जिनका उपचार स्थानीय चिकित्सालय में चल रहा है। कुछ लोगों को प्रयागराज रेफर भी किया गया है। 

Roads turned red with blood, four including Nagar Panchayat councilor died in accidents
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
विस्तार

जिले में रविवार को सड़कें खून से लाल होती रहीं। सिटी नगर पंचायत की सभासद किताबुन निशा समेत चार लोगों की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। खबर मिलने पर घरों में कोहराम मचा रहा। हादसे में घायलों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।



नगर पंचायत सिटी के वार्ड नंबर छह की सभासद किताबुन निशा (48) परिवार के सदस्य आजाद के साथ शनिवार को प्रयागराज के मऊआइमा वैवाहिक समारोह में शामिल होने गई थीं। वहां से रविवार को बाइक से घर लौट रही थी। जेठवारा-मोहनगंज मार्ग पर नौबस्ता के करीब वह बाइक से सड़क पर गिर गईं। सिर में गंभीर चोट लगने की वजह से मेडिकल कॉलेज ले जाया गया। जहां उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया।


दूसरी ओर रविवार भोर में अनियंत्रित ट्रक मानिकपुर थाना क्षेत्र के रहमत अली का पुरवा रेलवे क्राॅसिंग के पास बिजली के पोल को तोड़ते हुए महुए के पेड़ से जा टकराया। जिससे ट्रक के परखच्चे उड़ गए। घटनास्थल पर ही खलासी सुरजू प्रसाद (27) निवासी तिवारीपुर मुंशीगंज अमेठी की मौत हो गई। जबकि चालक के गांव का खलासी अशोक कुमार (45) गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। आसपास के लोगों की मदद से उसे उपचार के लिए सीएचसी कालाकांकर ले जाया गया। खबर मिलने पर परिजन रोते बिलखते मौके पर पहुंचे।

अंतू थाना क्षेत्र के पूरे अंती गांव निवासी अलगू वर्मा (60) शनिवार की शाम अपने घर के बाहर पुलिया के पास बैठा था। गड़वारा की तरफ से आ रही बोलेरो पुलिया से टकरा गई। इससे अलगू गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। चालक घटना के बाद भाग निकला। उपचार के दौरान देर रात अलगू की मौत हो गई। इस मामले में अज्ञात चालक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया।

लालगंज संवाददाता के अनुसार कोतवाली के धधुआ गाजन निवासी रामसुमेर सरोज (45) बाइक से रविवार को पिचूरा स्थित रिश्तेदारी से घर लौट रहा था। लालगंज-सांगीपुर मार्ग पर महिमापुर के समीप सामने से आ रही बाइक से टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में रामसुमेर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गयी।

घटना में दूसरी से जा रहे उदयपुर के मसनी पूरेचौहान उमरार हरिश्चंद्र तिवारी (50) व उसकी बेटी पूजा तिवारी (23) घायल हो गए। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस तीनों को लालगंज ट्रामा सेंटर ले आयी। यहां चिकित्सकों ने रामसुमेर सरोज को मृत घोषित कर दिया। घायल पिता-पुत्री को जिला मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया गया। मृतक की पत्नी कमला देवी बेटे पुत्र विवेक, विकास, विक्रम का रो- रो कर बुरा हाल रहा।

ट्रक व पेड़ के बीच फंसे चालक को निकालने में हुई मशक्कत
लखनऊ- प्रयागराज राजमार्ग पर मानिकपुर के रहमत अली का पुरवा रेलवे क्राॅसिंग के करीब लाला का पुरवा से मानिकपुर की ओर जा रहे ट्रक के चालक को नींद आ गई। इस बीच अनियंत्रित ट्रक बिजली के पोल को तोड़ते हुए पेड़ से जा टकराई। रफ्तार तेज होने के कारण ट्रक के आगे का हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। घटना के बाद पहुंची पुलिस ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से मशक्कत के बाद खलासी के शव को बाहर निकाल सकी।

हेलमेट न लगाने से गई बाइक सवार की जान
मृतक रामसुमेर सरोज बिना हेलमेट लगाए बाइक चला रहा था। इसकी वजह से हादसे में वह जान गंवा बैठा। वहीं, दूसरी बाइक सवार हरिश्चंद्र तिवारी की हेलमेट लगाने से जान बच गई।

ट्रेन में मिला रेलकर्मी का शव
दुर्ग से प्रयागराज जा रही नवतनवा एक्सप्रेस में शनिवार की देर रात रेलकर्मी का शव मिला। गोंडा जिले के मनकापर थाना क्षेत्र के डंडियापुर निवासी पन्नालाल (46) रेल कर्मचारी था। वह शनिवार को दवा लेने के लिए नवतनवा एक्सप्रेस से प्रयागराज जा रहा था। जंक्शन पर ट्रेन रुकी। यात्रियों की सूचना पर जीआरपी ने शव को कोच से बाहर निकाला। छानबीन कर परिजनों को घटना की जानकारी दी। रविवार को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजन शव लेकर घर रवाना हुए। परिजनों के अनुसार तबियत खराब होने के कारण वह प्रयागराज जांच कराने जा रहे थे। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

