अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pilibhit ›   Pilibhit ganna parishad to be connected with 28 roads

पीलीभीत गन्ना परिषद से बनेंगी 28 सड़कें

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,पीलीभीत Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 07:17 PM IST
Pilibhit ganna parishad to be connected with 28 roads
ganna parishad
इस दौरान 28 सड़कों का निर्माण कराने एवं वेतन एवं अन्य कार्यों के लिए 31.31 लाख के व्यय स्वीकृत किए गए। पीलीभीत गन्ना समिति परिसर में स्थित परिषद कार्यालय में बृहस्पतिवार को अध्यक्ष रचित अग्रवाल की अध्यक्षता में बोर्ड की बैठक हुई। मंत्री/ज्येष्ठ गन्ना विकास निरीक्षक केजी गौतम ने पिछली बैठक की कार्रवाई पढ़कर सुनाई। इसके बाद एजेंडे पर चर्चा शुरू हुई। सबसे पहले स्टाफ के वेतन एवं अन्य कार्यों पर खर्च हुए 31.31 के व्यय बिल को सर्वसम्मति से पास किया गया। इसके बाद गन्ना किसानों की सुविधाओं पर चर्चा हुई।
किसानों को अनुदान पर कृषि यंत्र, बीज, उर्वरक देने के साथ ही सड़कों के निर्माण एवं मरम्मत पर चर्चा हुई। इस पर संचालकों के प्रस्तावों पर 28 सड़कें बनवाने का प्रस्ताव पास किया। इसके लिए शासन से धन की मांग की जाएगी। संचालकों ने मिल अधिकारियों से छोटे किसानों को समय से पर्चियां देने एवं उनकी समस्याओं को प्राथमिकता से हल करने को कहा। बैठक में संचालक गुरनाम सिंह, शांतिस्वरूप, महेंद्रपाल, एलएच के जीएम केजी शर्मा, संजीव राठी, पीएस विष्ट, अतिवीर सिंह सहित कई लोग थे।
pilibhit sugar cane ganna parishad

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

mouni roy shared a hot photo on instagram
Bollywood

टीवी की नागिन ने शेयर की अपनी हॉट एंड बोल्ड फोटो, लोगों ने कर दिए ऐसे कमेंट्स

8 फरवरी 2018

five actress who fall in love with foreigner boyfriend
Bollywood

5 एक्ट्रेस जिनके दिल में बस गए विदेशी प्रेमी, किसी ने किया प्यार तो किसी ने कर ली शादी

8 फरवरी 2018

Ishaan Khatter jumps off the first floor of gym for girl friend Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए जिम की बिल्डिंग से कूद गए ईशान खट्टर, यकीं नहीं तो देखिए PHOTOS

8 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan to come together for mobile commercial son
Bollywood

पहली बार सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर साथ नज़र आएंगे रणवीर और आमिर

8 फरवरी 2018

video viral alia bhatt always wanted to marry with Ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर ने आलिया को लगाई डांट, वायरल वीडियो में बोलीं- 'मैं रणबीर से शादी करना चाहती थी'

8 फरवरी 2018

Birthday Special, When Jagjit Singh song holds flight on air
Bollywood

B'Day Spl : जगजीत सिंह की गजल पर पायलट ने आधे घंटे हवा में रोका था विमान, देर से हुई थी लैंडिंग

8 फरवरी 2018

death wish trailer out in hindi
Hollywood

44 साल पहले बनी फिल्म की रीमेक है 'डेथ विश', Trailer में दिखा जबरदस्त एक्शन

8 फरवरी 2018

Sonakshi Sinha says she is called a cow by celebrity model
Bollywood

बढ़े हुए वजन पर सोनाक्षी को कहा गया था 'गाय', 8 साल बाद सुनाई आपबीती

8 फरवरी 2018

five bollywood couples who have contacted with their ex-partners as a friend
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड का खास 5 जोड़ियां, तलाक लेने के बाद भी नहीं तोड़ी दोस्ती

8 फरवरी 2018

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer film 2.0 release date postponed
Bollywood

अभी और करना होगा इंतजार, 450 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट फिर आगे बढ़ी

8 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

cm yogi commented on samajwadi party leaders
Lucknow

सपा की लाल टोपी पर सीएम योगी का वार, सुधर जाएं वरना...

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बृहस्पतिवार को राज्यपाल के अभिभाषण के दौरान हंगामे पर सपा को आड़े हाथ लिया।

8 फरवरी 2018

Lawyer's question how many politician's children are working to sell pakodas
Kanpur

एक वकील का सवाल- कितने नेताआें के बच्चे पकौड़े बेंचने का काम कर रहे हैं, और...

8 फरवरी 2018

The groom refused to marry when the bride was mute
Meerut

मेंहदी रचाए बैठी रही दुल्हन, मंडप में दूल्हे ने किया शादी से इंकार

8 फरवरी 2018

varanasi nagar nigam contractor commit suicide due to daughter
Varanasi

वाराणसी नगर निगम के ठेकेदार ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी, बेटी के इस फैसले से था नाराज

8 फरवरी 2018

Akhilesh attacked BJP by Tweeting
Kanpur

...ऐसे नहीं चलने देंगे हम प्रदेश का निज़ाम- अखिलेश यादव

8 फरवरी 2018

राजीव गांधी बीमा योजना बंद हो हुई तो नए प्रावधान के साथ डा. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी दुर्घटना सहायता योजना लागू
Kaithal

राजीव गांधी बीमा योजना बंद हो हुई तो नए प्रावधान के साथ डा. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी दुर्घटना सहायता योजना लागू

8 फरवरी 2018

political link remain unfruitful for enroachers
Bareilly

नहीं चली नेतागीरी, टूट गईं दुकानें

8 फरवरी 2018

five people died in road accident in Rajasthan, many injured
Jaipur

राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर में भीषण सड़क हादसा, पांच लोगों की मौत

8 फरवरी 2018

These steps taken after rising deaths from swine flu in Jodhpur Rajasthan
Jaipur

स्वाइन फ्लू से बढ़ती मौतों के बाद उठाया ये कदम, ताकि मिले मरीजों को राहत

8 फरवरी 2018

adgp munir khan press conference in terrorist naveed escaping case
Jammu

चार महीने पहले से रची जा रही थी आतंकी नवीद को भगाने की साजिशः एडीजीपी मुनीर खान

8 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

बाघिन के सिर पर चढ़कर खेलते रहे पिल्ले, गांव वालों के उड़े होश

पीलीभीत के एक गांव में बाघिन घुस गई लेकिन फिर जो हुआ आप उसे जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे। दरअसल, यहां बाघिन के साथ चार पिल्लों ने खूब मस्ती की और बाघिन ने उन्हें कोई नुक्सान नहीं पहुंचाया। बाद में वन विभाग की टीम ने बाघिन को रेस्क्यू किया।

6 फरवरी 2018

PILIBHIT POLICE ARRESTS VEHICLE THIEVES 1:40

पीलीभीत पुलिस को हाथ लगी बड़ी सफलता, धर दबोचा ये शातिर गैंग

11 दिसंबर 2017

BAREILLY GOOF UP 400 SHOWN DEAD IN VOTER LIST 1:52

बरेली में 400 जिंदा लोगों को वोटर लिस्ट में मृत दिखाया, हंगामा

29 नवंबर 2017

CLASH BETWEEN LAWYER AND ELECTRICITY DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEE IN PILIBHIT 1:36

VIDEO: वकीलों ने इसलिए जमकर धोया बिजली कर्मचारियों को

23 नवंबर 2017

LAKHIMPUR KHIRI DHAAN KENDRA DISTRICT MAGISTRATE 3:35

डीएम की भी नहीं सुनते यहां के धान केंद्र के कर्मचारी, नहीं खरीदा किसान का धान

23 नवंबर 2017

Recommended

Hearing on shehla case on Feb 8
Pilibhit

शहला की जमानत अर्जी पर 8 को होगी सुनवाई

6 फरवरी 2018

survey work given to private agency, protest
Pilibhit

सर्वे का ठेका प्राइवेट एजेंसी को देने पर हंगामा

3 फरवरी 2018

Tiger create panic among residents
Pilibhit

लगातार हो रही बाघ की चहलकदमी, दहशत

1 फरवरी 2018

bank customers throng at cash deposit machine
Pilibhit

कैश डिपोजिट मशीन पर लगी उपभोक्ताओं की लाइन

31 जनवरी 2018

Girl molested at home
Pilibhit

घर में घुसकर युवती से छेड़छाड़, रिपोर्ट

30 जनवरी 2018

youth dies coming in touch of HT line
Pilibhit

हाइटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आकर युवक की मौत

29 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.