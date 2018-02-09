अपना शहर चुनें

Bareily Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 10:00 AM IST
08 पीबीटीपी 27
आग पर काबू पाकर पुलिस ने ट्रक कब्जे में लिया
अमर उजाला ब्यृूरो
पूरनपुर। घुंघचाई चौराहेे पर बृहस्पतिवार देरशाम हाईटेंशन तार की चपेट में आकर ट्रक में आग लग गई। पुलिस व फायर बिग्रेड की सतर्कता से आग पर जल्द काबू पा लिया गया, जिससे विशेष नुकसान नहीं हुआ। घटना के चलते चौराहे पर काफी देर जाम लगा रहा।
बृहस्पतिवार को घुंघचाई से पालिस (राइस ब्रान) भरकर एक ट्रक पीलीभीत जा रहा था। कस्बे में आसाम रोड घुंघचाई चौराहे पर पहुंचा ट्रक ऊपर से गुजर रही 11 हजार वोल्ट की लाइन से छू गया जिससे ट्रक में ऊपर रखे पालिस के बोरों में आग लग गई। इस दौरान चालक कूद कर भाग गया। सूचना पर पुलिस ने बिजली सप्लाई बंद कराकर और फायर बिग्रेड के साथ मौके पर पहुंची। फायर बिग्रेड की टीम ने जल्द ही आग पर काबू पा लिया इससे ट्रक में ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं हुआ लेकिन घटना के चलते चौराहे पर जाम लग गया। आग बुझने के बाद पुुलिस ने ट्रक को कब्जे में लेकर चौराहे से हटवाया। इसके बाद आवागमन शुरू हो सका।

बाघिन के सिर पर चढ़कर खेलते रहे पिल्ले, गांव वालों के उड़े होश

पीलीभीत के एक गांव में बाघिन घुस गई लेकिन फिर जो हुआ आप उसे जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे। दरअसल, यहां बाघिन के साथ चार पिल्लों ने खूब मस्ती की और बाघिन ने उन्हें कोई नुक्सान नहीं पहुंचाया। बाद में वन विभाग की टीम ने बाघिन को रेस्क्यू किया।

6 फरवरी 2018

PILIBHIT POLICE ARRESTS VEHICLE THIEVES 1:40

पीलीभीत पुलिस को हाथ लगी बड़ी सफलता, धर दबोचा ये शातिर गैंग

11 दिसंबर 2017

BAREILLY GOOF UP 400 SHOWN DEAD IN VOTER LIST 1:52

बरेली में 400 जिंदा लोगों को वोटर लिस्ट में मृत दिखाया, हंगामा

29 नवंबर 2017

CLASH BETWEEN LAWYER AND ELECTRICITY DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEE IN PILIBHIT 1:36

VIDEO: वकीलों ने इसलिए जमकर धोया बिजली कर्मचारियों को

23 नवंबर 2017

LAKHIMPUR KHIRI DHAAN KENDRA DISTRICT MAGISTRATE 3:35

डीएम की भी नहीं सुनते यहां के धान केंद्र के कर्मचारी, नहीं खरीदा किसान का धान

23 नवंबर 2017

