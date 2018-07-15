शहर चुनें

Pilibhit

जर्जर बीआरसी भवन बना शिक्षकों के लिए खतरा

15 Jul 2018
जर्जर बीआरसी भवन बना शिक्षकों के लिए खतरा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बीसलपुर। मरम्मत, रंगाई पुताई और रखरखाव के अभाव में ब्लॉक संसाधन केंद्र का भवन बदहाल हो चुका है। ऐसे में न सिर्फ कामकाज प्रभावित हो रहा है, बल्कि शिक्षकों को हादसे का डर बना हुआ है।
तहसील कार्यालय के सामने स्थित बीआरसी भवन की बदहाली की अहम वजह अफसरों की नजरअंदाजी रही। सालों से यहां की मरम्मत, रंगाई, पुताई आदि रखरखाव पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। हालात बदतर होते चले गए और वर्तमान समय में बिल्डिंग जर्जर हो चुकी है। चोर यहां से दरवाजे और खिड़कियां भी उतार ले गए। बरसात के समय में बिल्डिंग को लेकर शिक्षक खुद को सुरक्षित नहीं महसूस कर पाते। यही वजह है कि वह बीईओ कार्यालय में बैठकर काम करते हैं। बीईओ उपेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि उन्होंने पिछले सप्ताह ही यहां आकर ज्वाइन किया है। इसका सुधार कराने के लिए प्रयास किए जाएंगे।

