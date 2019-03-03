शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   लेखनी का जीवन में बड़ा ही महतव : मौलाना जर्रार

लेखनी का जीवन में बड़ा ही महतव : मौलाना जर्रार

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 11:51 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
लेखनी का जीवन में बड़ा ही महत्व : मौलाना जर्रार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
देवबंद (सहारनपुर)। मदरसा छात्रों की संस्था बज्म-ए-शेखुल हिंद के तत्वावधान में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। जिसमें छात्रों ने अलग-अलग मुद्दों पर भाषण और सुंदर लेख लिखकर प्रशंसा बटोरी।
रविवार को मोहल्ला बडजियाउलहक स्थित कमाल शाह मस्जिद प्रांगण में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में दारुल उलूम के उस्ताद मौलाना जर्रार अहमद ने कहा कि लेखनी का जीवन में बड़ा ही महत्व है। अपने लेखन के जरिये जहां हमारे ज्ञान में वृद्धि होती है वहीं हम अपने लेख के माध्यम से अपनी बात दूसरों तक सही प्रकार से पहुंचा सकते है। दारुल उलूम के उस्ताद मौलाना मोहम्मद अली बिजनौरी ने कहा कि अच्छी संगत अच्छाई की ओर ले जाती है, जबकि बुरी संगत इंसान को बुरा बना देती है। इसलिए हमें चाहिए कि हम अच्छी संगत ही अनुशरण करें। उन्होंने फिजूल बातों से बचने और अपनी पूरी तवज्जो तालीम पर लगाने का आह्वान किया। अध्यक्षता मौलाना जर्रार और संचालन मौलवी अब्दुर्रहमान ने किया। इस मौके पर अंजुमन अध्यक्ष मौलवी अखियार इलाही, मुफ्ती ताहिर, अंजार इलाही, जीशान अहमद, मुफ्ती अहसान, वासिफ आदि मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

private bus accident in bilaspur himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल: गहरी खाई में गिरी निजी बस, 33 यात्री घायल

3 मार्च 2019

masood azhar
World

मसूद अजहर के भाई मौलाना अम्मार ने माना, हवाई हमले से बालाकोट में हुई जबरदस्त तबाही

3 मार्च 2019

World largest suv
Auto News

दुबई के शेख ने बनाई दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी SUV, देखने में बेहद आक्रामक

3 मार्च 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
सुरेंद्र कोली
Delhi NCR

निठारी कांड: शवों से दरिंदगी करने वाले सुरेंद्र कोली को सजा सुनाते ही जज ने तोड़ दी कलम

3 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

धोनी ने वन-डे में फिर साबित की बादशाहत, हिटमैन को पछाड़ बनाया ये रिकॉर्ड

3 मार्च 2019

धोनी-रोहित
ms dhoni
ms dhoni
rohit sharma
Cricket News

धोनी ने वन-डे में फिर साबित की बादशाहत, हिटमैन को पछाड़ बनाया ये रिकॉर्ड

3 मार्च 2019

जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर की मौत की अटकलें
Pakistan

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के गुनहगार मसूद अजहर की मौत की अटकलें

3 मार्च 2019

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
ज्योतिष समाधान

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन
India News

भारत का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब, मध्यस्थता की बात ना रूस ने की, ना ओआईसी ने

3 मार्च 2019

martyr vinod kumar
Delhi NCR

शहीद विनोद ने पत्नी से फोन पर आखिरी बार कहे ऐसे शब्द, सुनकर आंखें भर आएंगी

3 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी का विरोधियों पर निशाना, इन सात 'डर' को भारत के लिए बताया अच्छा

3 मार्च 2019

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के नए कार्यालय में वास्तु दोष, अमित शाह को नहीं आया रास

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

Air force and navy chiefs get Z-plus security
India News

वायुसेना और नौसेना प्रमुखों को मिलेगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा

2 मार्च 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री पद के सवाल पर क्या बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी

1 मार्च 2019

गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुजफ्फरनगर में सजाया गया शिव चौक स्थित शिव मंदिर।
Muzaffarnagar

महाशिवरात्रि आज, जलाभिषेक को सजे शिवालय

महाशिवरात्रि का पर्व आज मनाया जाएगा। जलाभिषेक के लिए शिवालयों को सजा दिया गया है। नगर का प्रमुख शिव चौक मंदिर रोशनी से जगमग हो रहा है। रात्रि 12 बजे से शिव चौक पर स्थित शिव मंदिर में जलाभिषेक शुरू हो जाएगा।

4 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
महाशिव रात्रि आज, जलाभिषेक को सजे शिवालय
Muzaffarnagar

महाशिव रात्रि आज, जलाभिषेक को सजे शिवालय

4 मार्च 2019

बिजली-पानी को लेकर शहर में रही त्राही-त्राही
Muzaffarnagar

बिजली-पानी को लेकर शहर में रही त्राही-त्राही

4 मार्च 2019

महाशिव रात्रि पर चलवाया विशेष सफाई अभियान
Muzaffarnagar

महाशिव रात्रि पर चलवाया विशेष सफाई अभियान

4 मार्च 2019

सड़क हादसे में युवा पुलिसकर्मी की मौत
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क हादसे में युवा पुलिसकर्मी की मौत

4 मार्च 2019

छुट्टियों में भी खुले दफ्तर, अफसरों ने किया काम
Muzaffarnagar

छुट्टियों में भी खुले दफ्तर, अफसरों ने किया काम

4 मार्च 2019

रंगरेलियां मनाते युवक का वीडियो वायरल
Muzaffarnagar

रंगरेलियां मनाते युवक का वीडियो वायरल

3 मार्च 2019

मृतकसिपाही अंकुर सैनी का फाइल फोटो।
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क हादसे में सिपाही की मौत, जन्मदिन मनाने के लिए गांव आ रहा था

4 मार्च 2019

indian army
Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर के जीवना निवासी रतिराम ने लड़ी पाक के खिलाफ दो जंग

4 मार्च 2019

जितनी लंबी सर्दी, उतना ही बढ़ रहा स्वाइन फ्लू
Muzaffarnagar

जितनी लंबी सर्दी, उतना ही बढ़ रहा स्वाइन फ्लू

4 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

विंग पायलट अभिनंदन के कारनामे के बाद गोण्डा का ये परिवार उनका मुरीद हो गया

एयर फोर्स के जवान अभिनंदन के शौर्य के मुरीद हुए गोंडा के लोग, अब अपने बच्चों का नाम भी अभिनंदन रख रहे हैं।

3 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 2:24

जानिए शहाजहांपुर का फस्ट वोटर किन मुद्दों पर देंगा इस बार वोट

3 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 1:39

शहाजहांपुर में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर ये था शहाजहांपुर के लोगों का जवाब

3 मार्च 2019

आधी आबादी 2:53

शाहजहांपुर की आधी आबादी ने की सुरक्षा की मांग,कानून व्यवस्था भी हो मजबूत

3 मार्च 2019

मिर्ज़ापुर 1:49

केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुप्रिया पटेल ने दी मिर्ज़ापुर को करोड़ों की सौगात

2 मार्च 2019

Related

जीवना के रतिराम ने लड़ी पाक के खिलाफ दो जंग
Muzaffarnagar

जीवना के रतिराम ने लड़ी पाक के खिलाफ दो जंग

4 मार्च 2019

स्काउट के जरिए बताए मानव सेवा के तरीके
Muzaffarnagar

स्काउट के जरिए बताए मानव सेवा के तरीके

4 मार्च 2019

एसडीएम ने 56 गैस कनेक्शन बांटे
Muzaffarnagar

एसडीएम ने 56 गैस कनेक्शन बांटे

4 मार्च 2019

वैगन-आर चोरी, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए चोर
Muzaffarnagar

वैगन-आर चोरी, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए चोर

4 मार्च 2019

पंचायती फरमान के बाद लौटाई महिला
Muzaffarnagar

पंचायती फरमान के बाद लौटाई महिला

4 मार्च 2019

कार के पलटने से चार युवक घायल
Muzaffarnagar

कार के पलटने से चार युवक घायल

4 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.