
स्वच्छता को लेकर वार्डो में होगी प्रतिस्पर्धा

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 12:49 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
स्वच्छता को लेकर वार्डों में होगी प्रतिस्पर्धा
मुजफ्फरनगर। डीएम राजीव शर्मा ने कहा कि 15 दिसंबर तक सभी निकायों में स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया जाएगा। हमारा जनपद ओडीएफ है और सभी लोग शौचालयों का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस अभियान के अंतर्गत नगर निकायों की स्वच्छता स्थिति का आंकलन कर रैंकिंग की जाएगी। वार्डों में स्वच्छता को लेकर प्रतिस्पर्धा का माहौल बनाएंगे। जिला पंचायत स्थित चौधरी चरण सिंह सभागार में समस्त नगर निकायों के चेयरमैन एवं अधिशासी अधिकारियों, संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों के साथ स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2019 के संबंध में आयोजित बैठक में उन्होंने कहा कि 20 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक अभियान चलेगा। निकाय सफाई कार्यों में तेजी लाएं। निकायों को और अधिक सुंदर और स्वच्छ बनाया जाए। ठोस एवं द्रव अपशिष्ट प्रबंधन की उचित व्यवस्था करें। जनपद में सभी 190 वार्ड में स्वच्छता समिति का गठन करें और प्रतिस्पर्धा का माहौल बनाएं। प्रत्येक वार्ड मे स्वच्छता संबंधी पेंडिंग कार्य कराएं।







शुक्रताल में मेले की तैयारियों में जुटे लोग।
Muzaffarnagar

शुकतीर्थ में कार्तिक गंगा स्नान मेला आज से

तीर्थ नगरी शुकतीर्थ में कार्तिक गंगा स्नान मेला आज से शुरू होगा। मेले को लेकर जिला पंचायत की ओर से तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। मेले में श्रद्धालु भैंसा बुग्गी, बैल बुग्गी, ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से पहुंच रहे हैं। दुकानदार दुकान सजाने में लगे हुए हैं।

20 नवंबर 2018

घर बुला कर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास
Muzaffarnagar

घर बुला कर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास

20 नवंबर 2018

जयंती पर आयरन लेडी को किया याद
Muzaffarnagar

जयंती पर आयरन लेडी को किया याद

20 नवंबर 2018

देवी-देवताओं पर अशोभनीय टिप्पणी पर आक्रोश
Muzaffarnagar

देवी-देवताओं पर अशोभनीय टिप्पणी पर आक्रोश

20 नवंबर 2018

गढ़ी में खतौली मिल का गन्ना क्रय केंद्र बना
Muzaffarnagar

गढ़ी में खतौली मिल का गन्ना क्रय केंद्र बना

20 नवंबर 2018

नए मतदाताओं के फार्मो का जांच पड़ताल
Muzaffarnagar

नए मतदाताओं के फार्मो का जांच पड़ताल

20 नवंबर 2018

नारी सशक्तिकरण संकल्प अभियान आज से
Muzaffarnagar

नारी सशक्तिकरण संकल्प अभियान आज से

20 नवंबर 2018

नोटिस के विरोध में आए 44 परिवार
Muzaffarnagar

नोटिस के विरोध में आए 44 परिवार

20 नवंबर 2018

हैलमेट और सीट बैल्ट जीवन बचाते हैं: डीएम
Muzaffarnagar

हैलमेट और सीट बैल्ट जीवन बचाते हैं: डीएम

20 नवंबर 2018

उद्यमियों की समस्या का समय से निस्तारण करें
Muzaffarnagar

उद्यमियों की समस्या का समय से निस्तारण करें

20 नवंबर 2018

छात्रों ने रैली निकालकर स्वच्छता का संदेश दिया
Muzaffarnagar

छात्रों ने रैली निकालकर स्वच्छता का संदेश दिया

20 नवंबर 2018

क्रिकेटर शुचि कौशिक का उतर प्रदेश महिला टीम में हुआ चयन
Muzaffarnagar

क्रिकेटर शुचि कौशिक का उतर प्रदेश महिला टीम में हुआ चयन

20 नवंबर 2018

शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता में खतौली के शूटरों ने आठ पदक जीते
Muzaffarnagar

शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता में खतौली के शूटरों ने आठ पदक जीते

20 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

चौखट पर बारात आई तो दूल्हे को गोली से उड़ा देंगे, डाक से आया धमकी भरी पत्र

19 नवंबर 2018

किशोरी से दुष्कर्म, वीडियो वायरल की धमकी
Muzaffarnagar

किशोरी से दुष्कर्म, वीडियो वायरल की धमकी

20 नवंबर 2018

suicide crime
Meerut

आत्महत्या: व्यापारी ने कनपटी से सटाकर खुद को मारी गोली,परिजनों में मचा कोहराम

19 नवंबर 2018

