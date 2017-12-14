Download App
आपका शहर Close

तीन दिवसीय स्काउट शिविर का समापन

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:26 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
तीन दिवसीय स्काउट शिविर का समापन
जानसठ (मुजफ्फरनगर)।
डीएवी इंटर कालेज में चल रहे तीन दिवसीय स्काउट शिविर का रंगारंग कार्यक्रम के साथ समापन किया। समापन पर प्रधानाचार्य इंद्रजीत सिंह ने कहा कि स्काउट गाइड का पहला कर्तव्य अनुशासन में रहना ही उसकी पहचान व उसके दायित्व को दर्शाता है। देश व समाज की सेवा व सुरक्षा में एनसीसी कैडेटों व स्काउट का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहता है। शिविर के अंतिम दिन कॉलेज में स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया गया। शिविर में बच्चों को मीनार बनाना, गांठ बांधना, तंबू लगाना व ध्वज प्रणाम आदि सिखाया गया। शिविर के समापन पर अंतिम दिन रंगारंग कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किए गए। स्काउट ट्रेनर जितेंद्र कुमार राजेश कुमार एवं राज्यपाल पुरस्कार विजेता नितिन कुमार ने अपने अनुभव छात्रों में बांटे। समापन पर शिव कुमार, बृजेश कुमार, संतोष आर्य, सचिन शर्मा, अशोक कुमार, प्यारेलाल आदि अध्यापक मौजूद रहे।
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

महिलाओं के बारे में ऐसी कमाल की सोच रखते हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, जया और ऐश्वर्या भी जान लें

  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
amitabh bachchan wrote on his blog Women Are Taking Over The World

UPTET Result 2017: 10 लाख युवाओं के लिए सरकार का बड़ा ऐलान, इस दिन जारी होंगे नतीजे

  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
uptet 2017 results roll number wise will be announced 15 december

Bigg Boss 11: वीकेंड पर सलमान पलट देंगे पूरा गेम, विनर कंटेस्टेंट को बाहर निकाल लव को करेंगे सेफ

  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
this weekend hiten tejwani would be out from bigg boss house

Bigg Boss 11: घर में Kiss पर मचा बवाल, 150 कैमरों के सामने आकाश ने पार की बेशर्मी की हदें

  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
bigg boss shilpa shinde dont like akash dadlani kiss

कंडोम कंपनी ने विराट-अनुष्का के लिए भेजा खास मैसेज, जानकर शर्मा जाएंगे नए नवेले दूल्हा-दुल्हन

  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
condom company send a message for newly wed virat kohli and anushka sharma

जबर ख़बर

इस महीने नहीं बदलेंगे LPG सिलेंडर के दाम, 17 महीनों से लगातार बढ़ रही थी कीमत
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Read

जब 'गोलगप्पा बना काल', तड़प-तड़पकर टूट गईं नरेश की सांसें

Death by eating Panipuri
  • गुरुवार, 7 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अमरनाथ यात्रा के दौरान नहीं लगा सकेंगे जयकारे, मोबाइल और घंटी बजाने पर पाबंदी

NGT directs Shrine board that no chanting of 'mantras' and 'jaykaras' in Amarnath
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

नसीमुद्दीन, राजभर और मेवालाल सहित 22 बसपा नेताओं के खिलाफ चार्जशीट तैयार, लगेगा पॉक्सो

chargesheet prepared against nasimuddin and other BSP leaders.
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से दहला आईएफटीएम, कांपे छात्र 

firing in university
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

CM योगी की तस्वीर से सांकेतिक विवाह करने वाली महिला पर देशद्रोह का केस, 14 दिन जेल

woman who did marriage with yogi adityanath pic sent to jail.
  • रविवार, 10 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

58 हजार का बिल देख मरीज को छोड़ भागे परिजन, मेडिक्लेम कंपनी पैसा देने से मुकरी

relative leave the patient after 58 thousand bill in yathaarth hospital of noida
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!