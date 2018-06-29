शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   जेल का किया निरीक्षण

जेल का किया निरीक्षण

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 29 Jun 2018 12:28 AM IST
जेल का किया निरीक्षण
मुजफ्फरनगर। जिले के आला अधिकारियों ने जिला कारागार का त्रैमासिक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान तमाम व्यवस्थाओं का अवलोकन किया। बंदियों का भी हाल जाना। जेल अफसरों को दिशा निर्देश दिए। जेल में जैमर सही से काम नहीं करने पर संबंधित कंपनी से संपर्क कर सुधार कराने को कहा गया।
जिला जज संजय कुमार पचौरी, डीएम राजीव शर्मा और एसएसपी अनंत देव ने न्यायिक, पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ बृहस्पतिवार को जेल का त्रैमासिक निरीक्षण किया। अधिकारियों ने बंदियों की बैरक, स्नानगृह, भोजनालय, अस्पताल आदि का निरीक्षण किया। बंदियों को खाने में दिए जाने वाले भोजन की जानकारी ली। अधिकारियों ने बंदियों से यहां मिलने वाली मूलभूत सुविधाओं की जानकारी ली। अस्पताल में भर्ती बीमार बंदियों और कैदियों के बारे में पूछा। महिला बैरक में बंदी और कैदी महिलाओं और उनके बच्चों के बारे में जानकारी ली। महिलाओं के साथ रहे रहे 14 बच्चों की शिक्षा का प्रबंध करने को कहा गया। जेल अधीक्षक एके सक्सेना से जेल में लगे जेमर के बारे में जानकारी ली। पता चला कि 4-जी नेटवर्ट को जेमर खत्म नहीं कर रहा है। जिस पर संबंधित कंपनी से बात करने को कहा गया। इस दौरान जेलर कमलेश सिंह आदि जेल अफसर मौजूद रहे।
