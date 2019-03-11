शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar ›   जमीयत को गांव स्तर पर मजबूत बनाने का आह्वान

जमीयत को गांव स्तर पर मजबूत बनाने का आह्वान

Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 12:49 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
जमीयत को गांव स्तर पर मजबूत बनाने का आह्वान
शाहपुर। जमीयत उलमा हिंद के जिला महासचिव हाजी शाहिद त्यागी ने कहा कि जमीयत उलमा से जुड़े लोग मुल्क में अमन चैन और भाईचारे के लिए कार्य करती है। उन्होंने कहा कि जमीयत को मजबूत करने के लिए गांव स्तर पर संगठन बनाया जाएगा।
शाहपुर के गांव आदमपुर में जमीयत उलमा हिंद की गांव में शाखा गठित करने को लेकर बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिला महासचिव हाजी शाहिद त्यागी ने बुढ़ाना तहसील के पदाधिकारियों से कहा कि वह जमीयत को मजबूत करने को लेकर गांव स्तर पर संगठन बनाएं। उन्होंने तहसील पदाधिकारियों को तहसील के 60 गांवों में संगठन बनाने का लक्ष्य सौंपा। बैठक में तहसील बुढ़ाना के नायब सदर मौलाना साजिद कासमी ने कहा कि जमीयत उलमा हिंद एक सामाजिक संगठन है, जो समाजहित के कार्य करने के साथ सभी मजहब व धर्मों को साथ लेकर चलता है। बैठक को हाफ़िज शरीफ, हाजी मुर्सलीन राईन, वकील अहमद कासमी, मौलाना अय्यूब कासमी आदि ने विचार रखे। बैठक का संचालन हाफिज मोहम्मद ख़ालिद ने किया। बैठक में मास्टर मोहम्मद महताब, मेहरू कुरैशी , सत्तार अहमद, वसीम अहमद, अरशद अली, शाहनवाज, नौशाद, हाजी मोइनुद्दीन, नफीस अहमद आदि मौजूद रहे ।

