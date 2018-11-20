शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   ग्राहक के खाते से 19 हजार रुपये निकाले

ग्राहक के खाते से 19 हजार रुपये निकाले

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 12:50 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
ग्राहक के खाते से 19 हजार रुपये निकाले
विज्ञापन
जानसठ। मोहल्ला गंज निवासी साजिद पुत्र रहमत अली ने डीएम को भेजे शिकायती प्रार्थना पत्र में बताया कि उसने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक जानसठ से ऋण लिया था। 12 जून को शाखा प्रबंधक द्वारा ओटीएस के तहत 50 हजार रुपये खाते में जमा कराए थे। कुछ दिन बाद शाखा प्रबंधक द्वारा फोन कर आठ हजार रुपये और खाते में जमा कराकर खाता बंद करने के लिए कहा गया। शाखा प्रबंधक द्वारा 26 सितंबर को खाता बंद कर प्रार्थी को नोड्यूज जारी कर दिया। प्रार्थी का सेविंग अकाउंट बैंक में चल रहा है। जिसमें से बैंक कर्मचारियों द्वारा 19 हजार रुपये निकाल लिए गए। पीड़ित द्वारा पूछने पर फील्ड ऑफिसर ने बताया कि आपके ऋण में 19 हजार रुपये कम जमा हुए थे। पीड़ित ने डीएम से बैंक कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग करते हुए पैसे वापस दिलाने की मांग की है।

Recommended

Bollywood

सांप को देवता समझकर पूजती है ये बॉलीवुड बर्थडे गर्ल, घर में खूंखार पाइथन के साथ गुजारती हैं वक्त

19 नवंबर 2018

sushmita sen snake
sushmita
sushmita sen
python
Bollywood

सांप को देवता समझकर पूजती है ये बॉलीवुड बर्थडे गर्ल, घर में खूंखार पाइथन के साथ गुजारती हैं वक्त

19 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' से आमिर की 'बेटी' को हुआ ऐसा नुकसान, अब फिल्में भी मिलनी हुईं मुश्किल

19 नवंबर 2018

fatima sana shaikh and aamir khan
Dangal
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Bollywood

'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' से आमिर की 'बेटी' को हुआ ऐसा नुकसान, अब फिल्में भी मिलनी हुईं मुश्किल

19 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

शादीशुदा एक्टर के प्यार में पड़ खूब टॉर्चर हुई थीं जीनत अमान, 5 स्टार होटल में सबके सामने की थी जमकर पिटाई

19 नवंबर 2018

zeenat aman, sanjay khan
zeenat aman
zeenat aman, dev anand
zeenat aman, sanjay khan
Bollywood

शादीशुदा एक्टर के प्यार में पड़ खूब टॉर्चर हुई थीं जीनत अमान, 5 स्टार होटल में सबके सामने की थी जमकर पिटाई

19 नवंबर 2018

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

20 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

Metoo पर बोलने की इस सिंगर को चुकानी पड़ी बड़ी कीमत, डबिंग आर्टिस्ट्स यूनियन से निकाल बाहर किया गया

19 नवंबर 2018

Chinmayi Sripaada
चिन्मयी श्रीपदा
चिन्मयी श्रीपदा
चिन्मयी श्रीपदा
Bollywood

Metoo पर बोलने की इस सिंगर को चुकानी पड़ी बड़ी कीमत, डबिंग आर्टिस्ट्स यूनियन से निकाल बाहर किया गया

19 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

सुंदर दिखने से ज्यादा मायने रखता है मेरे लिए फिट दिखनाः सोनाक्षी सिन्हा

19 नवंबर 2018

Sonakshi Sinha
sonakshi sinha
Sonakshi Sinha
sonakshi sinha
Bollywood

सुंदर दिखने से ज्यादा मायने रखता है मेरे लिए फिट दिखनाः सोनाक्षी सिन्हा

19 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Flight Stuck in Rain
Weird Stories

भयंकर बारिश और बिजली की गड़गड़ाहट के बीच हवाई जहाज को इस तरह जमीन पर उतारते हैं पायलट, देखें यहां

19 नवंबर 2018

गत वर्ष की देव दीपावली
Varanasi

काशी की विश्वप्रसिद्ध देव दीपावली को गिनीज बुक में दर्ज कराने की तैयारी, 84 घाटों पर खास होगा नजारा

19 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Delhi NCR

पति के इस कारनामे से हैरान हो जाएंगे आप, इंजीनियर पत्नी की फोटो व नंबर पॉर्न साइट पर डाला

19 नवंबर 2018

militants hideout
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: ठंड में जमीन के अंदर यहां रुकने की फिराक में थे आतंकी, जुटाया था खाने-पीने का यह सामान

19 नवंबर 2018

sushmita sen snake
Bollywood

सांप को देवता समझकर पूजती है ये बॉलीवुड बर्थडे गर्ल, घर में खूंखार पाइथन के साथ गुजारती हैं वक्त

19 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
a man killed child just for revenge at jaunpur
Varanasi

सनसनीखेज खुलासाः बेइज्जती का बदला लेने के लिए पड़ोसी के इकलौते बेटे को मार डाला

19 नवंबर 2018

Research says ravana body still present in a cave in srilanka
Weird Stories

क्या आज भी इस गुफा में मौजूद है रावण का शव, 10 हजार साल बाद सामने आई सच्चाई

18 नवंबर 2018

पेट्रोल कीमत
India News

61 पैसे में यहां मिलता है एक लीटर पेट्रोल, जानें इन देशों में क्या है कीमत

18 नवंबर 2018

100 रुपये का नया नोट
India News

देखने में आकर्षक हैं 100 रुपये के नये नोट, ऐसे कर सकते हैं असली-नकली की पहचान

18 नवंबर 2018

Datsun Redi-go
Auto News

मात्र 2.5 लाख रुपए में खरीद सकते हैं यह बेहतरीन कार

18 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

शुक्रताल में मेले की तैयारियों में जुटे लोग।
Muzaffarnagar

शुकतीर्थ में कार्तिक गंगा स्नान मेला आज से

तीर्थ नगरी शुकतीर्थ में कार्तिक गंगा स्नान मेला आज से शुरू होगा। मेले को लेकर जिला पंचायत की ओर से तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। मेले में श्रद्धालु भैंसा बुग्गी, बैल बुग्गी, ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से पहुंच रहे हैं। दुकानदार दुकान सजाने में लगे हुए हैं।

20 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
घर बुला कर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास
Muzaffarnagar

घर बुला कर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास

20 नवंबर 2018

जयंती पर आयरन लेडी को किया याद
Muzaffarnagar

जयंती पर आयरन लेडी को किया याद

20 नवंबर 2018

देवी-देवताओं पर अशोभनीय टिप्पणी पर आक्रोश
Muzaffarnagar

देवी-देवताओं पर अशोभनीय टिप्पणी पर आक्रोश

20 नवंबर 2018

गढ़ी में खतौली मिल का गन्ना क्रय केंद्र बना
Muzaffarnagar

गढ़ी में खतौली मिल का गन्ना क्रय केंद्र बना

20 नवंबर 2018

नए मतदाताओं के फार्मो का जांच पड़ताल
Muzaffarnagar

नए मतदाताओं के फार्मो का जांच पड़ताल

20 नवंबर 2018

नारी सशक्तिकरण संकल्प अभियान आज से
Muzaffarnagar

नारी सशक्तिकरण संकल्प अभियान आज से

20 नवंबर 2018

नोटिस के विरोध में आए 44 परिवार
Muzaffarnagar

नोटिस के विरोध में आए 44 परिवार

20 नवंबर 2018

हैलमेट और सीट बैल्ट जीवन बचाते हैं: डीएम
Muzaffarnagar

हैलमेट और सीट बैल्ट जीवन बचाते हैं: डीएम

20 नवंबर 2018

उद्यमियों की समस्या का समय से निस्तारण करें
Muzaffarnagar

उद्यमियों की समस्या का समय से निस्तारण करें

20 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

‘बीजेपी सरकार के साथ हूं, उनका गुलाम नहीं’

सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के अध्यक्ष ओम प्रकाश राजभर ने एक बार फिर भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि मैं सरकार में शामिल हूं पर उनके गलत कामों का विरोध भी करता हूं, मैं किसी का गुलाम नहीं हूं।

11 नवंबर 2018

संगीत 1:17

मुजफ्फरनगर का नाम बदलने को लेकर संगीत सोम ने कही ये बड़ी बात

9 नवंबर 2018

हादसा 0:40

हवा में उड़ती आई कार ने महिला को रौंदा, एक झटके में गई जान

28 अक्टूबर 2018

क्राइम 1:48

हर बुर्के के पीछे नहीं होता खूबसूरत चेहरा, CCTV में कैद हुईं ऐसी तस्वीरें

21 सितंबर 2018

मुजफ्फरनगर 2:55

VIDEO: पुलिस की मौजूदगी में लड़की की किया ऐसे किडनैप, किया था लड़के से प्यार

5 सितंबर 2018

Related

छात्रों ने रैली निकालकर स्वच्छता का संदेश दिया
Muzaffarnagar

छात्रों ने रैली निकालकर स्वच्छता का संदेश दिया

20 नवंबर 2018

स्वच्छता को लेकर वार्डो में होगी प्रतिस्पर्धा
Muzaffarnagar

स्वच्छता को लेकर वार्डो में होगी प्रतिस्पर्धा

20 नवंबर 2018

क्रिकेटर शुचि कौशिक का उतर प्रदेश महिला टीम में हुआ चयन
Muzaffarnagar

क्रिकेटर शुचि कौशिक का उतर प्रदेश महिला टीम में हुआ चयन

20 नवंबर 2018

शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता में खतौली के शूटरों ने आठ पदक जीते
Muzaffarnagar

शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता में खतौली के शूटरों ने आठ पदक जीते

20 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

चौखट पर बारात आई तो दूल्हे को गोली से उड़ा देंगे, डाक से आया धमकी भरी पत्र

19 नवंबर 2018

किशोरी से दुष्कर्म, वीडियो वायरल की धमकी
Muzaffarnagar

किशोरी से दुष्कर्म, वीडियो वायरल की धमकी

20 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.