बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अभिनेता व अभिनेत्री का पुतला जलाया
{"_id":"5a3ffc084f1c1b95188bbc06","slug":"161514142728-muzaffarnagar-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0935 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 01:05 AM IST
सलमान खान का पुतला फूंका
बुढ़ाना (मुजफ्फरनगर)। वाल्मीकि समाज के प्रति कथित आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने से नाराज लोगों ने सिने अभिनेता सलमान खान और अभिनेत्री शिल्पा शेट्टी का पुतला जलाया।
वाल्मीकि समाज के युवक रविवार को पैंठ बाजार के तिराहे पर एकत्र हुए। वाल्मीकि समाज के लोगों ने टाईगर जिंदा है के अभिनेता सलमान खान के खिलाफ जोरदार हंगामा व प्रदर्शन किया। आरोप है कि इस फिल्म में समाज के प्रति अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग कर कानून से खिलवाड़ किया गया गया। सलमान खान और उनकी तरह बयान देने वाली अभिनेत्री शिल्पा शेट्टी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कार्रवाई करने की मांग की गई। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने इस फिल्म के प्रदर्शन पर रोक लगाने की मांग की। प्रदर्शन के दौरान बिशन स्वरूप, मुखराम, रामभरोसा, नीरज, राकेश, राधेश्याम, रजनीश, अर्जुन सहित वाल्मीकि समाज के युवक व लोग मौजूद रहे।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a3f5a6c4f1c1b8e698c38e6","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-arshi-khan-bold-looks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0909\u091f\u092b\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a3df25b4f1c1b96368b6279","slug":"this-is-why-child-delivery-date-should-not-be-revealed-to-pregnant-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0921\u093f\u0932\u093f\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5a3dfff24f1c1b3c3d8bf74d","slug":"a-twenty-four-years-embryo-frozen-baby-born-in-america","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a3e26274f1c1ba12d8ba4e7","slug":"vacancy-in-balmer-lawrie-co-ltd-for-the-post-of-assistant-manager","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092e\u0930 \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0903\u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 ","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a3e065a4f1c1b0f788b471a","slug":"sonam-kapoor-decide-to-get-marry-with-boyfriend-anand-ahuja-after-anushka-sharma-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u092c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a3f3fca4f1c1b35338b46e7","slug":"bjp-candidate-ajit-pal-lead-in-sikandra-vidhan-sabha-by-election","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947: \u0906\u091c \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0948\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0938\u200c\u093f\u0915\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u200c\u093f\u0915\u0902\u0926\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3fdbed4f1c1b502b8b6695","slug":"pm-modi-s-wife-gave-statement-about-girls-in-firozabad","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3fcf4e4f1c1b0f788b4ac3","slug":"tajmahal-pm-modi-s-wife-jasoda-ben-don-t-see-the-taj","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0903 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f81474f1c1bf61b8b4d26","slug":"bjp-candidate-ajit-pal-win-sikandra-by-election","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 : \u0905\u091c\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u0947 '\u0938\u200c\u093f\u0915\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u200c\u093f\u0915\u0902\u0926\u0930', 14 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0947\u091f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3fc9754f1c1b74698c3b27","slug":"woman-with-her-husband-beat-si-in-police-station","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908, \u092b\u093f\u0930... , \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0928 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3ce4ac4f1c1b4c528bb04a","slug":"farmer-brought-to-bank-on-a-cot-in-chhattisgarh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0926\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!