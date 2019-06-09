शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   विधायक विजय कश्यप ने जताई नाराजगी

विधायक विजय कश्यप ने जताई नाराजगी

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 12:09 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
विधायक विजय कश्यप ने जताई नाराजगी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मुजफ्फरनगर। गुड़ महोत्सव में गुड़ बनाने वाले कोल्हू संचालकों को आमंत्रित नहीं किया गया। हालांकि उनके नामों से स्टॉल जरूर लगे थे। चरथावल के भाजपा विधायक विजय कश्यप ने मंच से ही इस पर सवाल उठाया और कहा कि जिनके लिए कार्यक्रम है उन्हें बुलाया ही नहीं। जिले में गुड़ बनाने के काम में अधिकतम कश्यप समाज के लोग जुड़े हैं। सैकड़ों परिवारों की रोजी का माध्यम कोल्हू है। श्रीराम कॉलेज में शुरू हुए गुड़ महोत्सव में पहले दिन गुड़ बनाने वाले कोल्हू संचालक नदारद रहे। कार्यक्रम में चरथावल विधायक विजय कश्यप ने जब कोल्हू मालिकों की समस्या उठाई तो कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं हुई। इस पर विधायक ने नाराजगी जताई तथा आयोजकों से कोल्हू संचालकों को महोत्सव में आमंत्रित करने को कहा। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. सुधीर सैनी ने भी कार्यक्रम में किसानों और कोल्हू संचालकों की संख्या की बात उठाई। उधर, महोत्सव में शहर के उद्यमी और व्यापारी काफी संख्या में मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ उतर सकती है टीम इंडिया, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ मुकाबला आज

9 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया
rohit-dhawan
virat kohli ms dhoni
Hardik Pandya
Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ उतर सकती है टीम इंडिया, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ मुकाबला आज

9 जून 2019

Monsoon to reach Kerala coast today IMD issues heavy rain alerts for Kerala monsoon update
India News

आखिर केरल के तटीय इलाकों में पहुंचा मानसून, भारी बारिश की संभावना

8 जून 2019

Health & Fitness

रात को सोते समय आपके भी पैरों में होता है दर्द तो हो जाएं सावधान 

8 जून 2019
Health & Fitness

रात को सोते समय आपके भी पैरों में होता है दर्द तो हो जाएं सावधान 

8 जून 2019

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
Astrology

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
Bollywood

शादी के 6 महीने बाद ही निक का बड़ा खुलासा, ग्लैमर इंडस्ट्री छोड़ जल्द खेती करेंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा

8 जून 2019

priyanka chopra nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
priyanka chopra nick jonas
priyanka wedding pictures
Bollywood

शादी के 6 महीने बाद ही निक का बड़ा खुलासा, ग्लैमर इंडस्ट्री छोड़ जल्द खेती करेंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा

8 जून 2019

MS Dhoni
Cricket News

धोनी की कमजोरी जानता है यह कंगारू खिलाड़ी, फिर भी नहीं देगा ऑस्ट्रेलिया को जानकारी

8 जून 2019

Cricket News

ICC के फैसले के बाद अगर धोनी ने फिर से बलिदान बैज वाले ग्लव्स पहने तो हो सकती है ये सजा

8 जून 2019

धोनी आईसीसी
धोनी
धोनी पैरा
एमएस धोनी बलिदान बैज
Cricket News

ICC के फैसले के बाद अगर धोनी ने फिर से बलिदान बैज वाले ग्लव्स पहने तो हो सकती है ये सजा

8 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कॉमस्कोर की रिपोर्ट (आंकड़े मिलियन में)
India News

36 करोड़ व्यूज के साथ पाठकों की पहली पसंद बनकर उभरा amarujala.com

5 जून 2019

भारतीय सैन्य अकादमी
Dehradun

IMA POP: भारतीय सेना को सबसे ज्यादा सैन्य अफसर देने जा रहे ये 10 राज्य, देखिए लिस्ट...

8 जून 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

कश्मीर मुद्दे के लिए पाकिस्तान से बातचीत की वकालत, फारूक बोले आतंरिक पक्षकारों से भी हो बात

8 जून 2019

फ्लाइट लेफ्टिनेंट राजेश थापा
Delhi NCR

वायुसेना के लापता विमान में सवार हैं फरीदाबाद के फ्लाइट लेफ्टिनेंट राजेश थापा 

8 जून 2019

Theresa May still Prime Minister until the leadership contest is over
World

चुनाव तक कार्यवाहक प्रधानमंत्री बनी रहेंगी टेरीजा, ऐसे चुना जाएगा ब्रिटेन का नया प्रमुख

8 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
आईपीएस अफसर।
Lucknow

फिरोजाबाद पुलिस अधीक्षक का तबादला निरस्त, 25 आईपीएस के साथ किया गया था ट्रांसफर

8 जून 2019

पंतनगर विवि
Dehradun

पंतनगर विवि का एंट्रेंस एग्जाम रिजल्ट घोषित, यहां देखिए टॉपरों की पूरी लिस्ट...

8 जून 2019

Govt may remove landing charges at 15 defence airports for aircraft
India News

खुशखबरी : 15 सैन्य एयरपोर्ट पर छोटे विमानों से लैंडिंग चार्ज नहीं लेगी सरकार

8 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ में महिलाओं के लिए पहली सेमी ओपन जेल तैयार, परिसर में घूमने पर नहीं होगी रोक

8 जून 2019

Manish Sisodia
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार की आउट कम बजट रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, मार्च 2020 में आना शुरू होंगी इलेक्ट्रिक बसें

8 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

थाने में शिकायत करता घायल युवक
Meerut

यूपी: नमाज पढ़कर जा रहे युवक पर हमला, फिर जमकर संघर्ष, पांच लोग घायल

मेरठ के सरधना क्षेत्र में नमाज पढ़कर निकल रहे एक युवक पर हमला कर दिया। इसके बाद दोनों पक्षों में जमकर संघर्ष हो गया। इसमें कई लोग घायल हो गए हैं। दोनों के बीच पुरानी रंजिश चल रही थी।

8 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
निर्दोष लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया तो सड़कों पर उतरेगा भाकिसं : हरवीर
Muzaffarnagar

निर्दोष लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया तो सड़कों पर उतरेगा भाकिसं : हरवीर

9 जून 2019

टप्पल जैसी घटना बेहद शर्मनाक, दरिंदों को मिले सख्त सजा
Muzaffarnagar

टप्पल जैसी घटना बेहद शर्मनाक, दरिंदों को मिले सख्त सजा

9 जून 2019

Gur mandi
Muzaffarnagar

गुड़ को कृषि उत्पाद घोषित कर जीएसटी से मुक्त कराएंगे: बालियान

9 जून 2019

खेत और ट्यूबवेल में मस्ती करते नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Meerut

अभिनेता नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने खेतों में की जमकर मस्ती, बच्चों संग ट्यूबवेल की होज में भी नहाए

8 जून 2019

टोल प्लाजा प्रकरण में बसपा सांसद ने मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखा
Muzaffarnagar

टोल प्लाजा प्रकरण में बसपा सांसद ने मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखा

9 जून 2019

accident
Muzaffarnagar

हाईवे पर कार पलटी, एक की मौत, 11 घायल

9 जून 2019

वारंट तामील कराने गए दरोगा-सिपाही पर हमला
Muzaffarnagar

वारंट तामील कराने गए दरोगा-सिपाही पर हमला

9 जून 2019

तीर्थयात्रियों की कार खाई में पलटी
Muzaffarnagar

तीर्थयात्रियों की कार खाई में पलटी

9 जून 2019

बन्हेडा खास में डोल काटने को लेकर दो शिषों में संघर्ष
Muzaffarnagar

बन्हेडा खास में डोल काटने को लेकर दो शिषों में संघर्ष

9 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

मालदीव में कुछ ऐसे हुआ पीएम मोदी का स्वागत, सर्वोच्च सम्मान से हुए सम्मानित

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का मालदीव में जोरदार स्वागत हुआ। इस दौरान उन्हें मालदीव के राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद सोलिह ने मालदीव के सर्वोच्च सम्मान 'निशान इज्जुद्दीन' से सम्मानित किया।

8 जून 2019

प्रकाश पंत 1:10

प्रकाश पंत का किया गया अंतिम संस्कार, राजनाथ सिंह समेत तमाम दिग्गजों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

8 जून 2019

राखी सावंत, भारत 3:17

पाखी हेगड़े की बर्थडे पार्टी में राखी सावंत ने लूटी महफिल, भारत को बताया हजार करोड़ी फिल्म

8 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:15

साबुन तेल बेचते-बेचते कंप्यूटर बेचने लगी WIPRO

8 जून 2019

साधवी प्राची 1:10

अलीगढ़ में हुई मासूम बच्ची की हत्या पर गुस्साईं साध्वी प्राची, कहा दोषियों को सड़क पर जला दें

8 जून 2019

Related

कांवड़ यात्रा को लेकर प्रशासनिक तैयारियां शुरू
Muzaffarnagar

कांवड़ यात्रा को लेकर प्रशासनिक तैयारियां शुरू

9 जून 2019

विधायक विक्रम सैनी का ऑडियो वायरल
Muzaffarnagar

विधायक विक्रम सैनी का ऑडियो वायरल

9 जून 2019

मुठभेड़ में दो शराब तस्कर पकड़े
Muzaffarnagar

मुठभेड़ में दो शराब तस्कर पकड़े

9 जून 2019

झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों पर छापेमारी से हड़कंप
Muzaffarnagar

झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों पर छापेमारी से हड़कंप

9 जून 2019

बिटिया की हत्या पर हर तरफ उबाल
Muzaffarnagar

बिटिया की हत्या पर हर तरफ उबाल

9 जून 2019

शहर के कूड़े से बनेगी ब्रिक लैट
Muzaffarnagar

शहर के कूड़े से बनेगी ब्रिक लैट

9 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.