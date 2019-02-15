शहर चुनें

रात में फिर बदला मौसम का मिजाज

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ रामपुर Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 12:33 AM IST
रामपुर में बृहस्पतिवार को हुई बूंदाबांदी के दौरान जाते वाहन सवार। - अमर उजाला
रामपुर में बृहस्पतिवार को हुई बूंदाबांदी के दौरान जाते वाहन सवार। - अमर उजाला
 जिले में मौसम का मिजाज बदला बदला हुआ रहा। सुबह और रात को शीतलहर चलने से ठंड रही। आसमान में बादल छा गए। दिनभर में रुक- रुककर बूंदाबांदी हुई। इससे फसलों पर दुष्प्रभाव पड़ा। मटर की फसल बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हो गई, जिससे किसानों के चेहरे मायूस हो गए।      

मौसम निरंतर करवट ले रहा है। बुधवार को तेज धूप के बाद गुरुवार को दिनभर आसमान में काले काले बादल छा गए। बूंदाबांदी हो गई, जिससे मौसम पूरी तरह से बदल गया। पूरे दिन रुक-रुक बरसात होती रही। कभी धूप कभी बादलों के बीच मौसम में हुए इस बदलाव के बाद ठंड बढ़ गई।

हवा की वजह से ठिठुरन और हो गई। सर्दी की वजह से लोग सिर्फ जरूरी कामकाज से ही घरों से बाहर निकले, जिससे बाजारों में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। वहीं, बरसात की वजह से मटर आदि की खेती पर दुष्प्रभाव पड़ा। इससे किसानों के चेहरों पर मायूसी छा गई।      
 

wheather-change-rains
राजनाथ सिंह
Moradabad

चौकीदार प्योर है फिर से पीएम बनना श्योर है: राजनाथ सिंह

भाजपा के सेक्टर सम्मेलन को संबोधित करने मुरादाबाद पहुंचे केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि हमारा चौकीदार चोर नहीं बल्कि प्योर है और उसका फिर से पीएम बनना श्योर है।

11 फरवरी 2019

आयकर का छापा
Moradabad

संभल में तीन जगहों पर केंद्रीय आयकर टीम की रेड, टैक्स चोरी का है मामला

12 फरवरी 2019

प्रेमी युगलों का लगाया हाथ तो जाएंगे जेल
Moradabad

प्रेमी युगलों का लगाया हाथ तो जाएंगे जेल

14 फरवरी 2019

ट्रेन से उतरकर घर लौट रहे ग्रामीणों पर जमकर फायरिंग-Cordination
Moradabad

ट्रेन से उतरकर घर लौट रहे ग्रामीणों पर जमकर फायरिंग-Cordination

14 फरवरी 2019

इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रही तस्वीरें दे रही कर रहीं प्यार को बदनाम
Moradabad

इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रही तस्वीरें दे रही कर रहीं प्यार को बदनाम

14 फरवरी 2019

प्रकाश नगर में बिक रही अवैध शराब, उठी आवाज
Moradabad

प्रकाश नगर में बिक रही अवैध शराब, उठी आवाज

14 फरवरी 2019

पुलिसकर्मी से 2.96 लाख रुपये की ठगी
Moradabad

पुलिसकर्मी से 2.96 लाख रुपये की ठगी

14 फरवरी 2019

रामपुर में जिला अस्पताल में डायलिसिस केंद्र का उद्घाटन करते सांसद डा. नैपाल सिंह। अमर उजाला
Moradabad

अब जिला अस्पताल में डायलिसिस भी 

14 फरवरी 2019

Azam Khan
Moradabad

जब मंत्री फरमाते हैं शौक तो जनता क्यों करे परहेज: आजम

10 फरवरी 2019

वॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अमीषा पटेल पर धोखाधड़ी का आरोप
Moradabad

वॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अमीषा पटेल पर धोखाधड़ी का आरोप

14 फरवरी 2019

