मुरादाबाद: पटरी से उतरे लखनऊ-आनंद विहार डबल-डेकर ट्रेन के दो कोच

फिलहाल किसी तरह के हताहत की सूचना नहीं है। हालांकि, ट्रेन में सवारी कर रहे यात्री दुर्घटना के बाद सहमे हुए हैं।
Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar(Delhi) double decker train derail near Moradabad. No injuries reported. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3KTXs8buyp— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2019
6 अक्टूबर 2019