Uttar Pradesh   Moradabad   two coaches of Lucknow Anand Vihar derailred near Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: पटरी से उतरे लखनऊ-आनंद विहार डबल-डेकर ट्रेन के दो कोच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 10:44 AM IST
दुर्घटनास्थल
दुर्घटनास्थल - फोटो : ANI
लखनऊ से राजधानी दिल्ली आ रही लखनऊ-आनंद विहार डबल-डेकर ट्रेन रविवार सुबह करीब साढ़े दस बजे मुरादाबाद के पास बेपटरी हो गई। ट्रेन के दो कोच पटरी से उतर जाने के कारण अफरा-तफरी मच गई।
  फिलहाल किसी तरह के हताहत की सूचना नहीं है। हालांकि, ट्रेन में सवारी कर रहे यात्री दुर्घटना के बाद सहमे हुए हैं।

 
moradabad news moradabad accident
