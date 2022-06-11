Violence in UP: मुरादाबाद सांसद बोले- देश में हिंसा के पीछे हो सकती है कोई महाशक्ति, वो नहीं चाहता भारत भी बने सुपरपावर

मुरादाबाद में जुमे की नमाज के बाद भाजपा से निस्कासित प्रवक्ता नुपुर शर्मा की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन और नारेबाजी करने वालों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने शिकंजा कसना शुरू कर दिया है। शनिवार सुबह तक पुलिस 25 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। अब इस मामले में समाजवादी पार्टी के सांसद एसटी हसन का बयान आया है।
Moradabad, UP | I suspect conflicts being created b/w 2 big populations of India to weaken it. I think it can be someone from the superpowers who don't want India to be a superpower.Could be our neighbour too. Is Pakistan not doing it in Kashmir?: ST Hasan, SP on y'day's violence pic.twitter.com/bkhitU0uwK— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2022
