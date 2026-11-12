मस्जिद पर गरजा बुलडोजर: 130 वर्ग मीटर जमीन पर बिना अनुमति के बनाया गया धार्मिक स्थल; भारी पुलिस तैनात
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, संभल Published by: Sharukh Khan Updated Thu, 12 Nov 2026 12:54 PM IST
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उत्तर प्रदेश के संभल के कुतुबपुर सकता में एक मस्जिद के खिलाफ बुलडोजर की कार्रवाई चल रही है। आरोप है कि यह मस्जिद लगभग 130 वर्ग मीटर जमीन पर बिना अनुमति के बनाई गई थी। मस्जिद की देखरेख करने वाले व्यक्ति द्वारा निर्माण के लिए जरूरी अनुमति न दिखा पाने के बाद, प्रशासन ने इसे गिराने का आदेश दिया। मौके पर भारी पुलिस बल तैनात है।
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Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: Bulldozer action is underway against a mosque in Qutubpur Sakta over alleged unauthorised construction on approximately 130 square metres of land. The administration ordered the demolition after the mosque caretaker reportedly failed to produce the required construction permission. Heavy police deployment remains in place at the site— IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2026
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