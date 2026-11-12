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Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad News ›   Sambhal: Bulldozer Action on Mosque Built Without Permission on 130 Sqm Land, Heavy Police Deployed

मस्जिद पर गरजा बुलडोजर: 130 वर्ग मीटर जमीन पर बिना अनुमति के बनाया गया धार्मिक स्थल; भारी पुलिस तैनात

Thu, 12 Nov 2026 12:54 PM IST
Sharukh Khan अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, संभल
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, संभल Published by: Sharukh Khan Updated Thu, 12 Nov 2026 12:54 PM IST
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Sambhal: Bulldozer Action on Mosque Built Without Permission on 130 Sqm Land, Heavy Police Deployed
Sambhal Bulldozer Action - फोटो : IANS
उत्तर प्रदेश के संभल के कुतुबपुर सकता में एक मस्जिद के खिलाफ बुलडोजर की कार्रवाई चल रही है। आरोप है कि यह मस्जिद लगभग 130 वर्ग मीटर जमीन पर बिना अनुमति के बनाई गई थी। मस्जिद की देखरेख करने वाले व्यक्ति द्वारा निर्माण के लिए जरूरी अनुमति न दिखा पाने के बाद, प्रशासन ने इसे गिराने का आदेश दिया। मौके पर भारी पुलिस बल तैनात है।
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