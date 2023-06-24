Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad News ›   Moradabad former compounder hatched a conspiracy to rob the doctor.

Moradabad : गन प्वाइंट पर डॉक्टर से की थी लूटपाट, पूर्व कंपाउंडर निकला मास्टरमाइंड; चार दबोचे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद Published by: अनुज कुमार Updated Sat, 24 Jun 2023 02:41 PM IST
सार

डॉक्टर से लूट मामले में पुलिस ने खुलासा कर दिया है। साजिश करने वाले बीबीए और एलएलबी के छात्र समेत चार गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। आरोपियों में बसपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष का बेटा भी शामिल है।

Moradabad former compounder hatched a conspiracy to rob the doctor.
उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

निजी अस्पताल में नौकरी से निकाले जाने वाले कंपाउंडर नाजिम ने ही चार साथियों के साथ मिलकर डॉक्टर से लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। मैनाठेर पुलिस ने चार लुटेरे गिरफ्तार कर लिए हैं। इनमें एक आरोपी के पिता बसपा के जिला उपाध्यक्ष एवं उसके चाचा जिला पंचायत सदस्य हैं।

गन प्वाइंट पर डॉक्टर से की थी लूट
एसपी देहात संदीप कुमार मीना ने बताया कि 18 जून की रात 11 बजे मैनाठेर थाना क्षेत्र में लखनऊ-दिल्ली हाईवे पर पुराने टोल प्लाजा के पास डॉ. लक्ष्मण सिंह निवासी की कार ओवरटेक कर इनोवा सवार बदमाशों ने रुकवा ली थी। मूल रूप से कुंदरकी के ईंधनपुर नगला निवासी डॉ. लक्ष्मण सिंह गोविंद नगर में रहते हैं। घटना के समय वह पाकबड़ा स्थित अपने अस्पताल से गोविंद नगर जा रहे थे। पांच बदमाशों ने 80 हजार की नकदी, मोबाइल और कार की चाबी छीन ली थी। जबकि लूटपाट का डॉक्टर ने विरोध किया तो गन प्वाइंट पर लेकर मारपीट की थी। साथ ही हॉकी से कार के शीशे भी तोड़कर फरार हो गए थे।

बदमाशों ने पहले की थी डॉक्टर की रेकी
शुक्रवार को एसपी देहात संदीप कुमार मीना ने डॉक्टर से लूटपाट की वारदात का खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि डॉक्टर की कार की रेकी कर लूट को अंजाम दिया गया था। जिसमें कुछ दिन पहले नौकरी से निकाल गए नाजिम नाम के कंपाउंडर ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर अंजाम दिया था। जिसको पैसों की जरूरत थी। बेरोजगार हुए नाजिम को ही पता था कि डॉक्टर अस्पताल से पैसा लेकर अपने घर को जाते हैं। 

पुलिस ने चार लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार
पुलिस टीम ने इस मामले में अनस निवासी सियाली जागीर गजरौला थाना हसनपुर जिला अमरोहा, जहांगीर आलम निवासी करनपुर थाना पाकबड़ा, मोहम्मद हुजैफ निवासी गांव डींगरपुर थाना मैनाठेर और नाजिम निवासी गांव लोधीपुर राजपूत थाना पाकबड़ा को गिरफ्तार किया है जबकि पांचवां आरोपी शावेज निवासी करूला थाना कटघर फरार है।

पुलिस ने लूटपाट का सामान किया बरामद
गिरफ्तार आरोपियों के कब्जे से लूटपाट में प्रयुक्त इनोवा कार बरामद की है, जो आरोपी अनस की है। साथ ही लूट के 40 हजार रुपये, डॉक्टर की वैगनआर कार की चाबी, हॉकी के अलावा दो तमंचे, एक चाकू बरामद की है। आरोपियों ने आपस में लूट की रकम को बांट लिया था। मैनाठेर पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत भी अलग से कार्रवाई कर जेल भेज दिया है। घटना में जहांगीर आलम जिला पंचायत सदस्य का भतीजा भी था।          

सीसीटीवी फुटेज से लुटेरों तक पहुंची पुलिस
डॉक्टर लक्ष्मण सिंह से लूटपाट में इस्तेमाल की गई इनोवा सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई थी, जिसके आधार पर पुलिस टीम ने लुटेरों तक पहुंच सकी। मैनाठेर कोतवाल मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि लूट में शामिल आरोपी पहली बार में ही पकड़ में आ गए हैं। पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने बताया कि पैसों की जरूरत और महंगे शौक पूरे करने के लिए लूटपाट की अंजाम दिया है। लूटपाट के बाद में आरोपियों ने डॉक्टर का मोबाइल और चाबी घटना स्थल के निकट की फेंक दी थी। छानबीन में चाबी तो मिल गई, लेकिन मोबाइल नहीं मिल सका है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

