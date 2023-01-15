Notifications

नई दुल्हन का खौफनाक अंत: मां ने दरवाजा खोला तो बिस्तर पर पड़ी थी बहू की लाश, पंखे से लटक रहा था बेटे का शव

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद Published by: विजय पुंडीर Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:47 PM IST
सार

घटना मुरादाबाद के मझोला के गायत्री नगर की है। साढ़े तीन माहिने पहले रवि और किरण की शादी हुई थी। घर के भीतर कमरे में किरण मृत अवस्था में बेड पर पड़ी थी, जबकि रवि का शव पंखे के कुंडे से बंधे दुपट्टे पर लटका हुआ मिला। 

रवि सैनी और किरण का फाइल फोटो
रवि सैनी और किरण का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

मुरादाबाद के मझोला के गायत्री नगर में शनिवार रात सब्जी विक्रेता रवि सैनी (26) ने पत्नी किरण (25) की हत्या के बाद खुदकुशी कर ली। दोनों की शादी साढ़े तीन माह पहले 30 सितंबर 2022 को हुई थी। पुलिस वारदात का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं कर सकी है।



रवि की मां मायावती ने बताया कि शनिवार रात वह छोटे बेटे पुष्पेंद्र के साथ ठेले पर सब्जी बेच रही थीं। रवि और किरण घर पर थे। घर में बर्तन धोने वाली किशोरी पहुंची तो आवाज देने पर भी दरवाजा नहीं खुला। उसने यह जानकारी उन्हें ठेले पर पहुंचकर दी। इस पर उन्होंने पुष्पेंद्र के साथ घर का रुख किया। उन्हें भी दरवाजा खुलवाने में कामयाबी नहीं मिली तो पुष्पेंद्र ने दरवाजा तोड़ दिया।


घर के भीतर कमरे में किरण मृत अवस्था में बेड पर पड़ी थी, जबकि रवि का शव पंखे के कुंडे से बंधे दुपट्टे पर लटका हुआ था। जिंदगी की उम्मीद में दोनों को निजी अस्पताल ले गए, जहां मृत घोषित कर दिया गया।

इसके बाद परिजनों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। मौके का मुआयना करने के बाद एसएसपी हेमराज मीना ने बताया कि शुरुआती जांच में सामने आया कि किरण की हत्या करने के बाद रवि ने खुदकुशी की है। किरण की गर्दन पर गला दबाए जाने के निशान मिले हैं। रवि ने ऐसा कदम क्यों उठाया, यह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है। पुलिस कारण जानने के लिए गहराई से जांच कर रही है।

दो दिन पहले मायके से ससुराल आई थी किरण
किरण दो दिन पहले ही मायके से ससुराल आई थी। उसे उसकी मां छोड़ने के बाद अपने घर चली गई थी। उस वक्त तक घर में किसी तरह का कोई विवाद नहीं था। शनिवार रात घटना से एक घंटे पहले भी किरण ने अपनी मां और छोटे भाई अमन से फोन पर बात की थी। भाई ने बताया कि बातचीत से कतई नहीं लग रहा था बहन को कोई परेशानी है। अमन ने बताया कि उनके गांव में मेला लगता है। पंद्रह दिन पहले किरण अपने पति रवि के साथ सिरसी गई थी।

रवि दो दिन रुकने के बाद अपने घर आ गए थे जबकि किरण वहीं मायके में रुक गई थी। भाई ने बताया कि कई बार फोन पर बात करने के बाद भी रवि उसे बुलाने के लिए मायके नहीं गया था। वह बार बार काम अधिक होने की बात कहकर टाल देता था। बृहस्पतिवार को किरण अपनी मां मायावती के साथ ससुराल आ गई थी। एक दिन रुकने के बाद मायावती अपने घर चली गई थी। अमन ने बताया कि शनिवार रात करीब आठ बजे उसने अपनी बहन से फोन पर बात की थी। बहन ने बताया घर में किसी तरह की कोई परेशान नहीं है। उसने सभी भाइयों और परिवार के अन्य लोगों के बारे में भी जानकारी ली थी। इसके बाद फोन कट हो गया था।

मोबाइल पर तेज आवाज में गाने चलाकर घोटा किरण का गला
रवि की मां और भाई ने पुलिस को बताया कि शनिवार रात करीब नौ बजे जब वह घर, लौटे तो दरवाजा अंदर से बंद था। मोबाइल पर तेज आवाज में गाने लग रहे थे। जिससे माना जा रहा है कि रवि ने शायद इस लिए मोबाइल पर तेज आवाज में गाने चलाए होंगे कि किरण की चीखें कमरे से बाहर न जा सकें।

मंदिर में दीया जलाकर आए थे रवि और किरण
रवि सैनी की मां मायावती ने बताया कि रवि ने शनिवार को दिन भर सब्जी बेची थी। शाम को वह घर लौटा था। उस वक्त छोटा बेटा पुष्पेंद्र ठेले पर चला गया था। इसके बाद रवि और किरण मंदिर में दीया जलाने चले गए थे। मां ने बताया कि बेटा और बहू साथ साथ मंदिर में दीया जलाकर आए थे।

दोनों की मां और पिता के नाम सेम
रवि और किरण की मांओं के नाम मायावती है, जबकि दोनों के पिता के नाम भी राम चंद्र सैनी हैं। इतना ही नहीं दोनों के पिता की मौत हो चुकी है।

बुआ ने कराई थी शादी
किरण के भाई कंचन ने बताया कि उसकी बुआ भागवती रवि के घर के पास ही रहती है। भागवती ने ही किरण और रवि की शादी कराई थी। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर सबसे पहले बुआ ही रवि के घर पहुंची थी। उसने ही अपने मायके में किरण की मौत होने की सूचना दी थी।

फोरेंसिक टीम ने घटनास्थल से जुटाए
एसपी सिटी अखिलेश भदौरिया और सीओ सिविल लाइंस अनूप सिंह ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर परिवार से पूछताछ की।  इसके अलावा फोरेंसिक टीम मौके पर बुला ली गई। टीम ने मौके से नमूने लिए। सीओ ने बताया कि आस पड़ोस के लोगों से पूछताछ में पता चला कि पति पत्नी के बीच अच्छे संबंध थे।

मायके वालों ने हत्या का आरोप लगाकर किया हंगामा
रवि और किरण की मौत की खबर मिलने पर मायके वाले सिरसी से गायत्री नगर पहुंचे। उन्होंने हत्या का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा किया। किरण के भाई कंचन ने बताया कि उसकी बहन बेड पर पड़ी थी लेकिन पुष्पेंद्र और उसकी मां मायावती रवि को फंदे से उतारकर उसे तो डॉक्टर के पास ले गए लेकिन किरण को डॉक्टर के पास नहीं ले गए। भाई ने बताया कि पुष्पेंद्र ने ही उसकी बहन की हत्या की है।

'मेरे बेटे तुमने ऐसा क्यों कर लिया'
रवि सैनी की मां मायावती ने रोते हुए कहा कि मेरे बेटे रवि तुमने ऐसा क्यों कर लिया। मैं घर से कई तो तो सब कुछ ठीक था। मेरे जाने के बाद ऐसा क्या हुआ। मेरे बेटे और बहू की मौत हो गई। मुझे पता होता कि घर रवि और किरण के बीच कोई विवाद चल रहा है तो कभी दोनों अकेला छोड़कर नहीं जाती। मेरे लाल तुमने ऐसा क्यों कर लिया।

बुआ का आरोप घर में मौजूद था पुष्पेंद्र
किरण की बुआ भागवती और मायके वालों ने आरोप लगाया कि पुष्पेंद्र और उसकी मां मायावती झूठ बोल रही कि पुष्पेंद्र सब्जी के ठेले पर मौजूद था। इस वक्त ये घटना हुई है उस समय पुष्पेंद्र घर में मौजूद था। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया है कि पुष्पेंद्र ने ही किरण की हत्या की है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि पुष्पेंद्र अधिकांश समय नशे में रहता है। उसने इस घटना को अंजाम दिया है।

रवि की मां और भाई के खिलाफ दी थाने में दी दहेज हत्या की तहरीर
किरण के भाई कंचन ने मझोला थाने में तहरीर दी है। जिसमें रवि की मां मायावती और छोटे भाई पुष्पेंद्र दहेज हत्या का आरोप लगाया है। आरोप है कि आये दिन मां बेटे उसकी बहन को दहेज के लिए परेशान करते थे। शनिवार रात मां बेटे ने किरण के साथ फिर से दहेज को लेकर कहासुनी की। किरण ने विरोध किया तो उसकी गला घोंटकर हत्या कर दी। मझोला थाना प्रभारी धनंजय सिंह ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

काश बेटी को छोड़ने नहीं आती 
किरण की मां माया ने बताया कि मायके में मेरी बेटी बहुत खुश थी। रवि उसे बुलाने नहीं जा रहा। मैं ही अपनी बेटी को छोड़ने उसकी ससुराल आई थी। अगर उस दिन बेटी को यहां छोड़कर न जाती तो शायद मेरी बेटी आज जिंदा होती। अगर कोई परेशानी तो बेटी बात देती तो कभी उसे छोड़ने यहां नहीं आती।
खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

