अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   cm yogi in moradabad

एक घंटे की देरी से आए सीएम

मुरादाबाद/अमर उजाला ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 02:34 AM IST
cm yogi in moradabad
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री  योगी आदित्य नाथ शनिवार को एक घंटे की देरी से मुरादाबाद पहुंचे।  उनके लिए भदासना हवाई पट्टी पर कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था रही।  मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्य नाथ को शनिवार सुबह 11 बजे प्लेन से मूंढापांडे हवाई पट्ठी पर पहुंचना था, वह करीब एक घंटे की देरी से आए। यहां पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए तीन सीओ, दस एसएचओ व एसओ, 30 दरोगा, सौ सिपाही की ड्यूटी लगाई गई थी। मूंढापांडे में ही रामपुर की पुलिस मौजूद रही।


यहां से कार में बैठकर मुख्यमंत्री रामपुर पहुंचे। रामपुर के गांधी मैदान में सीएम का कार्यक्रम था। रामपुर में भी सीएम की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए एसपी ट्रैफिक , दो सीओ, छह इंस्पेक्टर, 50 दरोगा और ढाई सौ सिपाहियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई थी। वहां से सीएम तय समय पर ही वापस आ गए और राजकीय वायुयान से लखनऊ के लिए रवाना हो गए।  हवाईपट्टी पर सीएम की अगवानी कमिश्नर राजेश कुमार सिंह, डीआईजी ओंकार सिंह, एसएसपी डा. प्रीतिंदर सिंह, डीएम राकेश कुमार सिंह तथा अन्य अधिकारियों ने की।
moradabad news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

india vs Australia icc u19 world cup team india won social media reaction
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर लोगों को याद आए 'चक दे इंडिया' के कबीर खान, ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan share 35 year old photo with sridevi in social media
Bollywood

बिग बी ने श्रीदेवी के सा‌थ शेयर की 35 साल पुरानी फोटो, स्विमिंग पूल के पास करते दिखे रोमांस

3 फरवरी 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 Day 3 Karan Johar Salt And Pepper Look
Fashion street

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: सफेद बालों में करण जौहर ने किया काला जादू, इन 'शो-स्टॉपर्स' की भी रही धूम

3 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh asked to shahrukh khan for watch padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने शाहरुख से कहा- 'पद्मावत देखो', किंग खान ने दिया ये मजेदार जवाब

3 फरवरी 2018

shyam benegal v shantaram lifetime achievement award
Bollywood

श्याम बेनेगल को वी. शांताराम लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड, फिल्मों में योगदान के लिए सम्मान

3 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat lost out on 50 crore rupee due to prortest
Bollywood

सुपरहिट होने के बावजूद करोड़ों के नुकसान में हैं भंसाली, 9 दिन में 'पद्मावत' नहीं निकाल पाई बजट

3 फरवरी 2018

is it true amitabh bachchan twitter account hacked
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान से ट्विटर पर पिछड़े अमिताभ बच्चन, अब अकाउंट हैक होने की चली चर्चा

3 फरवरी 2018

aishwarya rai dont want to work with abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

पति के साथ काम करने से बच रहीं ऐश्वर्या राय, बताए ऐसे बहाने अभिषेक को नहीं हो रहे हजम

3 फरवरी 2018

lakme faishon week 2018 karan johar get attention
Bollywood

पिता बनने के बाद करण जौहर का बदल गया रंग-रूप, अब पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

3 फरवरी 2018

these are five benefits of copper rings to wear finger
Metaphysical

उंगली में तांबे की अंगुठी पहनने से होते हैं ये 5 फायदे

3 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

bjp MP Hukum Singh passes away at Noida's JP Hospital after breathing difficulties
Delhi NCR

कैराना से भाजपा सांसद हुकम सिंह का निधन, नोएडा के जेपी अस्पताल में ली अंतिम सांस

पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के गुर्जर नेता व भाजपा के कर्मठ साथी रहे हुकुम सिंह (82) का निधन हो गया।

4 फरवरी 2018

azam khan comment on wasim rizvi statement given in ayodhya
Lucknow

राममंदिर विरोधियों को पाकिस्तान भेजने के बयान पर आजम का पलटवार, ' पाक नहीं अमेरिका भेजो'

3 फरवरी 2018

Muslim women protest against Triple Talaq bills in Deoband of Saharanpur
Meerut

देवबंदः तीन तलाक बिल के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरी मुस्लिम महिलाएं, कानून रद्द करने की मांग

3 फरवरी 2018

dsp transferred in lucknow uttar pradeesh.
Lucknow

यूपी: पुलिस विभाग में फेरबदल जारी, 46 डीएसपी इधर से उधर, देखें- पूरी लिस्ट

3 फरवरी 2018

J & K Former CM Omar Abdullah ready to compromise wife, present in court
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला पत्नी से समझौते को तैयार, अदालत में हुए पेश 

3 फरवरी 2018

politics hotly raised by issue of Karaana migrating
Shamli

कश्मीर बनाम कैराना... कैराना पलायन का मुद्दा उठाकर गर्मा दी थी राजनीति

4 फरवरी 2018

बैंयापुर में नहीं पहुंचे सीएम
Rohtak

बैंयापुर में नहीं पहुंचे सीएम

4 फरवरी 2018

indian cricket team under 19 cricket world cup

कंगारुओं को शिवा ने फिरकी पर नचाया तो जीत पर मां-दादी नाचीं

4 फरवरी 2018

Lalu prasad Yadav gibe on Modi government gave BJP full marks for lying in name of budget 2018
Bihar

मोदी सरकार के बजट पर लालू का कटाक्ष, कहा- झूठ बोलने के लिए BJP को 100 में से 100 नंबर

3 फरवरी 2018

कांटा परिवर्तन के कारण चार घंटे तक बाधित रहा रेलवे मार्ग, कई ट्रेनें रही रद्द
Rohtak

कांटा परिवर्तन के कारण चार घंटे तक बाधित रहा रेलवे मार्ग, कई ट्रेनें रही रद्द

4 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

राशन का सामान लेने गए मासूम को बनाया तेंदुए ने निवाला

मुरादाबाद में दिखा तेंदुए का कहर देखने को मिला। सातवीं के छात्र को तेंदुए ने निवाला बना लिया। बता दें कि मासूम राशन लेने घर से गया था लेकिन फिर घर नहीं लौटा।

3 फरवरी 2018

students made mahatma Gandhi painting by west item in Moradabad 2:03

देखिए वेस्ट आइटम से क्यों बनाई गई जमीन पर गांधी जी की पेंटिंग

26 जनवरी 2018

indian army gifts tank to rampur university 2:04

सेना ने आजम खान की यूनीवर्सिटी को दिया ये तोहफा, देखिए क्या रहा रिएक्शन

25 जनवरी 2018

Class 9 student commits suicide by jumping off water tank 1:27

मुरादाबाद में पानी की टंकी में मिला छात्र का शव

22 जनवरी 2018

Forest team caught a leopard from village of moradabad 0:43

यूपी के इस शहर में घुस आया तेंदुआ

19 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

bjp counselor expelled from party
Moradabad

वार्ड 12 की पार्षद महिमा भारद्वाज को भाजपा से निकाला

29 जनवरी 2018

deer entered in classroom
Moradabad

स्कूल में घुसा बारहसिंगा, अफरा-तफरी

29 जनवरी 2018

2 guy beaten by security gaurd brutually
Moradabad

कैमरे में कैद हुई मॉल के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड-बाउंसर की गुंडई

22 जनवरी 2018

student died in suspicious condition
Moradabad

टंकी के नीचे मिला डीपीएस छात्र का लहूलुहान शव

22 जनवरी 2018

Government of India announced moradabad as smart city in fourth round
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद भी अब बनेगा स्मार्ट, केंद्र सरकार ने की घोषणा

20 जनवरी 2018

girl raped by three guy
Moradabad

नाबालिग छात्रा को बंधक बनाकर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

18 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.