महिला की पिटाई करने पर युवक को पुलिस ने भेजा जेल

Varanasi Bureau

Varanasi Bureau

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 12:45 AM IST
अहरौरा । मायके में रह रही एक विवाहिता की पड़ोस के ही रहने वाले एक युवक ने मामूली विवाद के चलते बुधवार की दोपहर जमकर पिटाई कर दी ।स्थानीय लोगों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने पिटाई कर भाग रहे युवक को दौड़ा कर पकड़ लिया ।पुलिस ने युवक को जेल भेज दिया । घायल महिला का निजी चिकित्सालय में इलाज कराया जा रहा है ।पटिहटा गांव निवासी नमाजी 32 वर्ष पुत्र मल्लू अपने पड़ोस के ही रहने वाली महिला शबीना की बुधवार की दोपहर 12 बजे मामूली विवाद के चलते पिटाई कर दिया । महिला की पिटाई होता देख किसी ने इमलियाचट्टी चौकी प्रभारी अमित श्रीवास्तव को फोन कर दिया । जानकारी मिलते ही चौकी प्रभारी अपने हमराहियो संग मौके पर पहुंच गए । पुलिस को आता देख युवक वहां से भागने लगा जिसे दौड़ा कर पकड़ते हुए पुलिस ने उसे जेल भेज दिया । ख़बर लिखे जाने तक महिला की हालत में सुधार बताया जा रहा है ।



