शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mirzapur ›   पनी जन्मभूमि की महता हमेशा आगे बढ़ाएं- नगर मजिस्ट्रेट

पनी जन्मभूमि की महता हमेशा आगे बढ़ाएं- नगर मजिस्ट्रेट

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sun, 20 May 2018 10:52 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

मिर्जापुर। नगर मजिस्ट्रेट पंकज वर्मा ने कहा कि अपने जन्मभूमि के प्रति हमेशा कृतज्ञ रहना चाहिए, क्योंकि यही भौतिक संसार का पहला साक्षी होता है। यह बातें श्री गोवर्धन नाथ यात्रा सेवा समिति के तत्वावधान में रविवार को नारघाट स्थित काली जी मंदिर में विंध्यधाम से काठमांडू (नेपाल) तक की विन्ध्य महिमा यात्रा के शुभारंभ के मौके पर आयोजित समारोह में व्यक्त किया। कहा कि जहां कहीं भी जाने का अवसर मिले, वहां जन्मभूमि की सशक्त पहचान से लोगों को अवगत कराना चाहिए।
नगर मजिस्ट्रेट ने विंध्यधाम की महिमा को अद्भुत बताते हुए कहा कि इसके विकास के लिए वह पूरी तन्मयता से कार्य करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि वह इसका अध्ययन एवं जानकारियां भी ले रहे हैं। कार्यक्रम के विशिष्ट अतिथि तहसीलदार (सदर) विकास पांडेय ने कहा कि अनेकानेक ग्रंथों में इस क्षेत्र का गौरवपूर्ण उल्लेख है। उन्होंने कहा कि यहां जन्म लेने वाला स्वत: सौभाग्यशाली है। अध्यक्षता करते हुए विन्ध्य पंडा समाज के कोषाध्यक्ष गौतम द्विवेदी ने कहा कि हर तीर्थधाम में एक विशिष्ट ऊर्जा होती है। समारोह के बाद नगर मजिस्ट्रेट ने फूलों, बैनरों से सजे बस को झंडा दिखाकर काठमांडू के लिए रवाना किया।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

kangana ranaut dress
Fashion street

बिंदास डांस के बाद अब वीडियो में पहनी कंगना की ये ड्रेस चर्चा में, कीमत जानकर आप बोल पड़ेंगे.. हे भगवान

20 मई 2018

salman khan bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss में इस बार देखने को मिलेंगे ये 3 बड़े बदलाव, सलमान के साथ कोई और भी कर सकता है होस्ट

20 मई 2018

डेडपूल
Bollywood

'डेडपूल 2' की छप्परफाड़ कमाई से हिला बॉक्स ऑफिस, दो दिन में ही बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, जानें कलेक्शन

20 मई 2018

neha dhupia hot photoshoot
Fashion

शादी के बाद नेहा धूपिया ने कराया अब तक का सबसे बोल्ड फोटोशूट, RED लॉन्जरी से लेकर बाथटब में आईं नजर

20 मई 2018

Asia Argento
Hollywood

कांस में एक्ट्रेस ने खुलेआम बताया जिंदगी का सबसे कड़वा सच, बोलीं - '21 साल पहले यहीं हुआ था रेप'

20 मई 2018

jeera drink
Fitness

मोटापे से हैं परेशान, तो ये खास पानी करें ट्राई, तेजी से घटेगा वजन

20 मई 2018

couple cheating
Relationship

इन राशि वाले लड़कों पर कभी न करें विश्वास, हमेशा देंगे प्यार में धोखा

20 मई 2018

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

शाही शादी में शामिल होकर प्रियंका चोपड़ा हुईं इमोशनल, ऐसा पोस्ट डालकर किया हैरान

20 मई 2018

kumaraswamy wife radhika
Relationship

124 करोड़ की मालकिन हैं कुमारस्वामी की पत्नी राधिका, रियल लाइफ में जीती हैं इतनी ग्लैमरस

20 मई 2018

Litchi
Healthy Food

आज से ही रोजाना खाना शुरू कर दें लीची, कमाल के हैं फायदे

20 मई 2018

Most Read

दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सलियों ने सुरक्षाबलों के वाहन को बम से उड़ाया, 6 जवान शहीद
Varanasi

दंतेवाड़ा नक्सली हमले में गाजीपुर और वाराणसी के दो जवान शहीद

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सलियों के हमले में वाराणसी के बड़ागांव ब्लाक के ग्रामसभा बसनी निवासी रविनाथ सिंह पटेल (23) और गाजीपुर जिले के बरईपारा गांव के अर्जुन राजभर (35) शहीद हो गए।

20 मई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

भाभी के साथ पति को आपत्तिजनक हालत देख... उड़े पत्नी के होश, उठाया ये बड़ा कदम

20 मई 2018

Chhattisgarh: 5 jawans killed and 2 jawans injured in an IED blast in Dantewada
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सलियों ने सुरक्षाबलों के वाहन को बम से उड़ाया, 6 जवान शहीद

20 मई 2018

BJP MLC Awadesh Narayan Singh sons held women captive inside room at father bungalow 
Bihar

बिहार: विधान परिषद के पूर्व सभापति के बेटों ने एयरहोस्टेस को बनाया बंधक, छेड़खानी का आरोप

20 मई 2018

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

जहरीली शराब कांडः अखिलेश ने साधा योगी सरकार पर निशाना, बोले- ये प्रदेश सरकार की असफलता है...

20 मई 2018

फूड प्वाइजनिंग के चलते हुए उल्टी-दस्त
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर में चरणामृत पीने के बाद 44 पड़े बीमार, 10 की हालत गंभीर

20 मई 2018

कैराना लोकसभा सीट के चुनावी कुरूक्षेत्र में सरधना विधान सभा की भी होगी अहम भूमिका
Meerut

कैराना लोकसभा सीट के चुनावी कुरूक्षेत्र में सरधना विधान सभा की भी होगी अहम भूमिका

20 मई 2018

Narcotics Control Bureau at IGI airport arrested woman with pure South American Cocaine delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

एयरपोर्ट पर महिला अरेस्ट, शरीर के अंदर छुपाकर ले जा रही थी कोकीन के 106 कैप्सूल

20 मई 2018

कांग्रेस अब नेश्नल पार्टी कहलाने के काबिल नहीं रही - श्वेत मलिक
Panchkula

कांग्रेस अब नेश्नल पार्टी कहलाने के काबिल नहीं रही - श्वेत मलिक

20 मई 2018

सूर्य प्रताप शाही 
Kanpur

Karnataka में तीसरे नंबर की पार्टी की सरकार बनना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण- सूर्य प्रताप शाही 

20 मई 2018

Related Videos

बीजेपी नेता की गुंडई, चौकी इंचार्ज को थाने में दी गालियां

मिर्जापुर में बीजेपी के पूर्व सांसद की गुंडई का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। पूर्व बीजेपी सांसद रामसकल थाने में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता को छुड़वाने पहुंचे थे, लेकिन पूर्व सांसद का पारा ऐसा चढ़ा कि उन्होंने चौकी इंचार्ज से बदसलूकी और गाली-गलौज शुरू कर दी।

20 मई 2018

पीएम मोदी 1:20

मिर्जापुर को पीएम मोदी ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा, यूपी के सबसे बड़े सोलर प्लांट का किया लोकार्पण

12 मार्च 2018

पीएम मोदी 3:03

मैक्रों संग मिलकर PM मोदी ने यूपी को दी सबसे बड़े सोलर प्लांट की सौगात

12 मार्च 2018

सोनभद्र 1:52

तो इस वजह से ग्रामीणों में मच गया हड़कंप

23 फरवरी 2018

शौचालय साफ करते बच्चे 1:05

VIDEO: आपके बच्चों से स्कूल में ये काम तो नहीं कराया जाता?

30 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

बुद्ध विहार में आयोजित कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते बौद्ध भिक्षु
Mirzapur

ुद्घ धम्मदेशना का हुआ आयोजन

20 मई 2018

बरकतपुर में महिला की मौत, हत्या का आरोप
Firozabad

बरकतपुर में महिला की मौत, हत्या का आरोप

20 मई 2018

जिला अस्पताल में धूल फांक रहीं जांच की मशीनें
Firozabad

जिला अस्पताल में धूल फांक रहीं जांच की मशीनें

20 मई 2018

चार ट्रकों में टक्कर, चंडीगढ़-मनाली हाईवे जाम
Bilaspur

चार ट्रकों में टक्कर, चंडीगढ़-मनाली हाईवे जाम

20 मई 2018

ट्रैक्टर से कुचला गया सरकारी वाहन
Mahoba

खनिज माफियाओं का वन विभाग टीम पर हमला, मारपीट व फायरिंग

20 मई 2018

कैबिनेट मंत्री को प्रतीक चिह्न देते विधायक व अन्य।
Hamirpur

जैविक उत्पादन के लिए झांसी व बांदा में बनेंगे दो आउटलेट

20 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.