शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   woman murder by her brother in Meerut due to love marrige

नशीली लस्सी पिलाई, बेहोश होते ही बांधे हाथ-पांव, फिर चहेते भाई ने चाकू से काट डाला बहन का गला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 06:02 PM IST
मृतका का फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
मृतका का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा के पूर्व दर्जा प्राप्त मंत्री फारूक हसन से शादी करने पर युवक ने अपनी बहन की गला काटकर हत्या कर दी और फरार हो गया। वह अपनी बहन के लव मैरिज करने से नाराज था। पुलिस ने आरोपी की तलाश में दबिश दी, लेकिन वह हत्थे नहीं चढ़ सका। आगे जानें आखिर कैसे बहन के चहेते भाई ने ही उसे बेरहमी से मौत के घाट उतार दिया: -
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
love marriage meerut murder murder news up crime news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हरिद्वार में राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
Dehradun

स्वामी अवधेशानंद से मिले राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, पत्नी संग की भगवान शिव की पूजा-अर्चना, तस्वीरें...

4 अक्टूबर 2019

बैंक में रुपये निकालने वालों की लगी भीड़
Kanpur

यूपी: अचानक बैंक बंद होने की अफवाह, एक हजार से ज्यादा खाताधारकों ने दो दिन में निकाले एक करोड़ रुपये

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
परवीन बेगम का फाइल फोटो
Agra

भाजपा महिला पदाधिकारी की हत्या का खुलासा, इस वजह से नहर में डुबाकर मार डाला

4 अक्टूबर 2019

दीप जलाकर प्लांट का शुभारंभ करतीं सांसद हेमा मालिनी
Agra

अब यूपी में भी प्लास्टिक से बने डीजल से दौड़ेंगे वाहन, मथुरा में शुरू हुआ प्रदेश का पहला प्लांट

4 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
fresh snowfall in rohtang pass pangi chamba kullu himachal pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: रोहतांग में ताजा बर्फबारी, चांदी से चमके पहाड़, देखने लायक हैं नजारे

4 अक्टूबर 2019

पुलिस द्वारा पकड़े गए मोबाइल
Meerut

सरगना शरद के बैंक खाते से चार करोड़ का लेनदेन... 36 लाख सीज, थ्री स्टार होटल के निर्माण की जांच शुरू

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन बैंड-बाजे के साथ हुई रवाना, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अक्टूबर 2019

पुलिस की पड़ताल के दौरान बेटे राहुल के टिफिन को निहारतीं अनन्मा
Lucknow

मौत के साढ़े चार साल बाद पहली बार देखा घटनास्थल, टिफिन में सूखे पराठे देख नम हो गईं मां की आंखें

4 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
रागनी गायिका हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

रागनी गायिका हत्याकांडः सुषमा ने मौत को करीब से देख लाइव वीडियो में बयां की थी ये दास्तां

4 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस एक्स्प्रेस
Lucknow

तेजस एक्सप्रेस में यात्रियों को मिलेंगी बेहतरीन सुविधाएं, गेम, गाने से लेकर फिल्म देखने तक का इंतजाम

4 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Sonali Phogat
Chandigarh

जानिए कौन है ये Tik Tok स्टार, जिसे भाजपा ने दिया टिकट, हरियाणा में कांग्रेस को देंगी टक्कर

4 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Kanpur

तेजस एक्सप्रेस की तस्वीरें देखकर आप भी हो जाएंगे फैन, ट्रेन नहीं चलता फिरता रेस्टोरेंट है ये

4 अक्टूबर 2019

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
Agra

'भगवान' के नाम पर ठगी: गूगल तक पहुंची शिकायत, श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर ने मांगा जवाब

4 अक्टूबर 2019

सेना की भर्ती
Jammu

इन तस्वीरों को देख देश के दुश्मन के सीने पर लौटेंगे सांप, युवा बोले- उसे सबक सिखाने के लिए तैयार हूं

4 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत माता के जयघोष से गूंजा जम्मू स्टेशन
Jammu

देश में शायद ही इससे पहले किसी ट्रेन का ऐसा स्वागत हुआ हो, भारत माता के जयघोष से गूंजा जम्मू स्टेशन

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Dussehra 2019, World's Tallest Ravana Stands in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

देखिए! 221 फुट लंबा दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा रावण, 5 बार लिम्का बुक में बनाई जगह, 10 खासियतें

4 अक्टूबर 2019

पकड़े गए बदमाश
Meerut

बैंक में जमा होती थी लूट की रकम, ऐसे दो नंबर के पैसे को व्हाइट मनी में बदलता था गाजियाबाद का सीए

4 अक्टूबर 2019

वैष्णो देवी धाम
Jammu

साल 2014: जब वैष्णो देवी के भवन में हुआ चमत्कार, आज भी होती है इसकी चर्चा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

पदयात्रा करतीं हेमा मालिनी
Agra

'गांधी संकल्प यात्रा' में टूटी हेमा मालिनी की चप्पल, नंगे पैर चलकर दिया स्वच्छता का संदेश

4 अक्टूबर 2019

हिंगलाज देवी शक्तिपीठ
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः पाकिस्तान में है माता का यह अद्भुत मंदिर, चलो दर्शन करें इस पावन शक्तिपीठ के

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Mathura Junction railway station
Agra

फाइव स्टार होटल जैसा दिखने वाला यूपी का यह रेलवे स्टेशन स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में फिसड्डी

4 अक्टूबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल का दीदार होगा महंगा, शासन के पाले में सैलानियों की 'जेब पर बोझ' बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव

4 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतका का फाइल फोटो
मृतका का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका का फाइल फोटो
मृतका का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका का फाइल फोटो
मृतका का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद लोग
मौके पर मौजूद लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका का फाइल फोटो
मृतका का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

टीम इंडिया के स्पिन गेंदबाज रवींद्र जडेजा ने रचा इतिहास, टेस्ट क्रिकेट में अपने 200 विकेट किए पूरे

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच विशाखापट्टनम के राजशेखर रेड्डी स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे पहले टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन टीम इंडिया के स्पिन गेंदबाज रवींद्र जडेजा ने शनादार गेंदबाजी करते हुए अपने 200 विकेट पूरे कर लिए है।

4 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:16

88 साल के बुजुर्ग की दादागिरी, लोगों से की जबरन वसूली

4 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:04

ये है दुनिया की सबसे महंगी SUV कार, कोई कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता

4 अक्टूबर 2019

रोड शो 1:05

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने नागपुर से भरा पर्चा, रोड शो में नितिन गडकरी रहे साथ

4 अक्टूबर 2019

शाह महमूद कुरैशी 2:02

टीवी शो में पाक विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी ने आपा खोया, कश्मीर मुद्दे पर पूछा गया था सवाल

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited