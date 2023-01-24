Notifications

Weather Meerut: जनवरी में मार्च की गर्मी का एहसास कराने के बाद मौसम ने ली करवट, कई स्थानों पर बारिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2023 04:51 PM IST
सार

दिन का अधिकतम तापमान तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। सोमवार को जनवरी माह में मार्च जैसी गर्मी दिखी। वहीं मंगलवार को मौसम ने करवट ले ली। मेरठ के हस्तिनापुर समेत कई स्थानों पर बारिश हुई। हालांकि बारिश से किसानों को गेहूं की फसल में लाभ होगा।

हस्तिनापुर में बारिश
हस्तिनापुर में बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

मौसम में लगातार बदलाव देखने को मिल रहा है। तापमान तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। सोमवार को तापमान बढ़कर 24 पार पहुंच गया। वहीं मंगलवार को मौसम ने करवट ले ली। सुबह से ही तेज हवाएं चली और आसमान पर बादल छा गए। मेरठ देहात समेत कई स्थानों  मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार  बूंदाबांदी के आसार हैं वहीं मौसम में थोड़ी नमी आएगी। 



दिन का अधिकतम तापमान तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। सोमवार को जनवरी माह में मार्च जैसी गर्मी दिखी। हवा की रफ्तार धीमी रही। पिछले पांच दिनों से तापमान 22 डिग्री के आसपास बना हुआ है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार जनवरी में तापमान 24 डिग्री पहुंचना सही नहीं है।


हस्तिनापुर में मंगलवार सुबह से ही तेज हवाओं का सिलसिला जारी था, जिस कारण दोपहर को बारिश का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया, बारिश पड़ने से किसानों ने राहत की सांस ली।
पिछले कई दिनों से मौसम में बदलाव नजर आ रहा था। पिछले दो दिनों से तेज हवाओं का भी सिलसिला जारी था।

मंगलवार दोपहर को अचानक मौसम ने करवट बदली और तेज हवाओं के साथ मौसम का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। तेज हवा चलने से सरसों की खेती करने वाले किसानों की चिंता बढ़ गई। वहीं गेहूं और अन्य खेती करने वाले किसानों को राहत मिली।

वहीं सर्दी की पहली बारिश होने के चलते स्वामी कल्याण देव कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया कि यह बारिश किसानों के लिए लाभदायक होगी, क्योंकि इन दिनों खेतों में सिंचाई की आवश्यकता है। गेहूं की फसल को पाले और कोहरे से बचाने के लिए सिंचाई की अधिक आवश्यकता होती है।

सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. यूपी शाही का कहना है कि आज से मौसम में फिर बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ समेत कई जिलों में बूंदाबांदी के आसार हैं। मौसम कार्यालय पर दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 24.1 व न्यूनतम तापमान 8.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। 

वहीं शहर की हवा दिनों दिन प्रदूषित होती जा रही है। हवा की गति धीमी होने के चलते एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स लगातार बढ़ रहा है। मेरठ में गंगानगर का इलाका सबसे प्रदूषित रहा। यहां, एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 327 पर पहुंच गया। जबकि, मेरठ का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 306 दर्ज किया गया। 
