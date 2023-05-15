Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   UP: Strict instructions were given to the BJP organization from Lucknow to win the post of mayor in Meerut

UP: मेरठ में यूं ही नहीं खिला कमल, जानिए जीत के पीछे की बड़ी वजह, अहलूवालिया ने रिकॉर्ड तोड़कर रचा है इतिहास

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Mon, 15 May 2023 05:49 PM IST
सार

UP Nikay Chunav 2023 : मेरठ में भाजपा ने मेयर की सीट यूं ही हासिल नहीं की है। इस जीत के पीछे एक बड़ी वजह भी थी। आइए जानते हैं कि आखिर वो खास वजह क्या थी?

UP: Strict instructions were given to the BJP organization from Lucknow to win the post of mayor in Meerut
हरिकांत अहलूवालिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

भाजपा संगठन ने मेरठ में महापौर का पद जीतने के लिए पूरी ताकत लगा दी, जिसका नतीजा रहा कि भाजपा प्रत्याशी हरिकांत अहलूवालिया ने बड़े अंतर से जीत हासिल की। लेकिन भाजपा संगठन द्वारा इतनी मेहनत करने के पीछे एक बड़ी वजह भी थी। आइए जानते हैं कि आखिर वो खास वजह क्या थी? 

बताया गया कि लखनऊ हाईकमान से साफ निर्देश थे कि इस बार महापौर चुनाव में हर हाल में जीत हासिल करनी है। राज्यसभा सदस्य विजय पाल सिंह तोमर का कहना है कि मेरठ महापौर के चुनाव में बड़ी जीत मिली है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की लोक कल्याकारी नीतियों और योगी आदित्यनाथ की सख्त कानून व्यवस्था पर जनता ने वोट किया है। कार्यकर्ताओं ने एकजुटता से कार्य किया।

राज्यसभा सदस्य कांता कर्दम का कहना है कि सभी लोगों ने एकजुटता के साथ कार्य किया। योगी आदित्यनाथ के कार्यकाल में लोगों को गुंडाराज से मुक्ति मिली है। सर्व समाज ने इसी के चलते हमको आर्शीवाद दिया है।

एमएलसी अश्वनी त्यागी का कहना है कि केंद्र और प्रदेश सरकार की जन कल्याणकारी योजनाएं और प्रदेश में शानदार कानून व्यवस्था पर जनता ने मुहर लगाई है। संगठन के कार्यक्रर्ताओं की सक्रियता के चलते इतनी बड़ी जीत मिली।

एमएलसी डॉ. सरोजिनी अग्रवाल का कहना है कि जिसकी प्रदेश में सरकार उसका महापौर नहीं ये मिथक भाजपा ने तोड़ दिया। ऐतिहासिक जीत हुई है। इसका श्रेय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ द्वारा किए गए विकास कार्य हैं। इतनी बड़ी जीत का देवतुल्य कार्यकर्ताओं को श्रेय जाता है।

महानगर अध्यक्ष मुकेश सिंघल का कहना है कि पन्ना समिति, बूथ समिति, वार्ड समिति, मंडल समिति और महानगर की कोर कमेटी के सभी सदस्यों ने सामूहिक रूप से कठोर परिश्रम किया। यही वजह रही कि पहली बार भाजपा के 42 सभासद जीते और इतनी बड़ी जीत मिली। कार्यकर्ताओं की पार्टी के प्रति समर्पण भावना ने विजय दिलाई।

चुनाव संयोजक सुरेश जैन रितुराज बताते हैं कि बूथ प्रबंधन के अलावा समन्वय का शुरू से ही ध्यान रखा गया। सभी जनप्रतिनिधि और वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारियों के साथ ठोस योजना बनाकर उस पर कार्य किया। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं ने दिन-रात मेहनत की। इसी के चलते इतनी बड़ी जीत मिली।

प्रदेश महामंत्री सुभाष यदुवंश ने संभाला चुनाव प्रबंधन
भाजपा के प्रदेश महामंत्री व एमएलसी सुभाष यदुवंश को पार्टी ने निकाय चुनाव का प्रभारी बनाकर भेजा था। सुभाष यदुवंश ने ठोस कार्य योजना बनाकर कार्य किया। महिलाओं की स्कूटी रैली, युवा मोर्चा की बाइक रैली से लेकर सारे चुनाव प्रबंधन में उनकी खास भूमिका रही। रोजाना प्रचार से लेकर जनसभाओं को लेकर वे प्रबंधन में जुटे रहे। 

उनका कहना है कि ये सब देवतुल्य कार्यकर्ताओं की अथक मेहनत का नतीजा है कि इतनी बड़ी जीत मिली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद मोदी के नेतृत्व में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने जिस तरह से प्रदेश में विकास कार्य कराकर कानून व्यवस्था में प्रदेश को नंबर वन बनाया है, उसी के चलते जनता का भाजपा को स्नेह मिल रहा है।
