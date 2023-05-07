Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Nikay Chunav Meerut: 1196 polling parties will conduct elections in Municipal Corporation

Nikay Chunav Meerut: नगर निगम में 1196 पोलिंग पार्टियां कराएंगी चुनाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Sun, 07 May 2023 03:41 PM IST
सार

मेरठ नगर निगम में एक महापौर और 90 पार्षद का चुनाव होना है। महापौर के लिए भाजपा, सपा, बसपा, कांग्रेस, आम आदमी पार्टी सहित 15 प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में हैं।

Mathura Nikay Chunav - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

नगर निगम में महापौर और पार्षद का ईवीएम (इलेक्ट्रानिक वोटिंग मशीन) से चुनाव कराने के लिए 1196 पोलिंग पार्टियां तय की गई हैं। वहीं, दो नगर पालिकाओं और 13 नगर पंचायतों में अध्यक्ष एवं सदस्य पद पर चुनाव बैलेट पेपर से कराने के लिए 439 पोलिंग पार्टियां बनाई गईं हैं। 



सभी 16 निकाय चुनाव में 503 पोलिंग स्टेशनों पर कुल 1480 बूथ हैं। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से चिह्नित 50 अतिसंवेदनशील प्लस क्षेत्रों में सीसीटीवी कैमरे और वीडियोग्राफी कराने के लिए 72 टीमें बनाई गईं हैं। ये टीमें मतदान के दौरान निगरानी करेंगी। 


नगर निगम में एक महापौर और 90 पार्षद का चुनाव होना है। महापौर के लिए भाजपा, सपा, बसपा, कांग्रेस, आम आदमी पार्टी सहित 15 प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में हैं। 90 वार्ड में पार्षद पद पर 522 प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। नगर पालिकाओं (मवाना और सरधना) में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 27, सदस्य के लिए 237 प्रत्याशी हैं। वहीं, 13 नगर पंचायतों में अध्यक्ष के लिए 141 और सदस्य के लिए 763 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।
 

अब इस चुनाव की तैयारी के लिए कई दिन से कैंट स्थित वेस्ट एंड रोड पर एसडी सदर स्कूल और दीवान स्कूल में मतदान कराने वाली पोलिंग पार्टियों को ट्रेनिंग देने के साथ-साथ पोस्टल बैलेट से सरकारी कर्मचारियों के मतदान कराने की प्रक्रिया भी 4, 5 व 6 मई को चलीं है। 

सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी संदीप कुमार का कहना है कि नगर निगम में ईवीएम से चुनाव कराने के लिए 369 पोलिंग स्टेशन पर 1087 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। नगर पालिकाओं और नगर पंचायतों में 135 पोलिंग स्टेशन पर 393 बूथ बने हैं। नगर निगम में चुनाव के लिए 1196 पोलिंग पार्टियां हैं। 

इनमें से 10 फीसदी कर्मचारी रिजर्व में रहेंगे। एक पोलिंग पार्टी में पांच कर्मचारी होंगे। वहीं, नगर पालिका एवं नगर पंचायत में चुनाव कराने के लिए 439 पोलिंग पार्टियां हैं। इनमें भी 10 फीसदी कर्मचारी रिजर्व में रहेंगे। यहां एक पोलिंग पार्टियां में चार कर्मचारी रहेंगे। शुक्रवार तक अधिकांश मतदान कर्मियों की ट्रेनिंग पूरी हो चुकी है।

मतगणना के लिए सोमवार को विवि में होगी ट्रेनिंग 
13 मई को होने वाली मतगणना के लिए भी कर्मचारियों की ट्रेनिंग होगी। इसके लिए सोमवार को चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय स्थित सुभाष चंद्र बोस प्रेक्षागृह में मतगणना करने वाली पोलिंग पार्टियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। इसमें नगर निगम के लिए 120 पोलिंग पार्टियां और नगर पालिका-नगर पंचायत की मतगणना के लिए 330 पोलिंग पार्टियां हैं। दो चरणों में कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया जाना है। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने सभी कर्मचारियों को सूचित कर दिया। सोमवार सुबह ही विश्वविद्यालय में मतगणना कराने वाले कर्मचारी अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराएंगे।
