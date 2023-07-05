Notifications

आंचल की टूट गईं सांसें: न था कोई कसूर, पर छीन ली जिंदगी, पीड़ितों के नहीं थम रहे आंसू, दर्दभरी है पूरी कहानी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Wed, 05 Jul 2023 06:06 PM IST
सार

UP News : मेरठ के देहात क्षेत्र में एक महिला की मौत पर परिजनों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। पीड़ित परिजनों ने बेटी के ससुराल वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

Meerut News: Victim family heavy ruckus on road after death of married daughter in Rohta
महिला का फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
मेरठ के रोहटा क्षेत्र में दहेज लोभी ससुरालियों की मारपीट का शिकार हुई विवाहिता की उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। इससे मृतक महिला के परिजनों में आक्रोश है। पीड़ित परिवार वाले मृतक महिला के ससुरालियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहे हैं।



वहीं, पुलिस ने दो घंटे बाद कार्रवाई के आश्वासन पर जाम खुलवाकर मृतका के शव का पंचनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। इस मामले में पति सहित छह ससुरालियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। 


शव रखकर लगाया था जाम
विवाहिता की मौत के बाद गुस्साए परिजनों ने थाने के सामने मृतका का शव रखकर मेरठ-बड़ौत रोड पर जाम लगाते हुए हंगामा किया था। आक्रोशित परिजनों का आरोप है कि पुलिस ने कई दिनों तक रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने के लिए उनसे थाने के चक्कर लगवाए थे।

हंगामा करते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जानकारी के अनुसार, परतापुर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव इकला रसूलपुर निवासी रोहताश ने अपनी बेटी आंचल उर्फ आरती की शादी 17 जुलाई 2021 को अनुज उर्फ अन्नू पुत्र अनिल निवासी गांव पूठखास में की थी। मृतिका के पिता रोहताश ने बताया कि शादी के बाद से बुलेट बाइक की मांग को लेकर ससुराल वाले आए दिन बेटी के साथ मारपीट शारीरिक व मानसिक उत्पीड़न करते रहते थे। इस बाबत कई बार उनकी पुत्री ने कई बार इस बारे में बताया लेकिन, लोक लिहाज के डर से सहन करती रही। 

इस संबंध में थाने पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराते हुए भाई रोहताश ने बताया कि दहेज में बुलेट लाने की मांग को लेकर बेटी का उत्पीड़न जारी रखा और गत 19 जून को ससुरालियों ने पुत्री को फांसी देकर जान से मारने की कोशिश की थी। लेकिन पड़ोस के लोगों की वजह और शोर मचाने से बच गई थी उसी दिन से पुत्री को गंभीर हालत में मेरठ के रीता अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। जहां उसका उपचार चल रहा था। जब उसकी हालत में सुधार नहीं हुआ तो 25 जून को दिल्ली में निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। 

बताया कि इस मामले में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने के लिए तीन दिनों तक थाने के चक्कर लगाते रहे। लेकिन पुलिस ने उनकी एक नहीं सुनी। हंगामे के बाद पुलिस ने इस मामले में गत 21 जून को पिता रोहताश की तहरीर पर पति अनुज उर्फ अन्नू, ससुर अनिल, सास आशा, आर्यन व अंकित देवर और आकांक्षा ननद के खिलाफ तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया था। 

पीड़ित रोहताश ने बताया कि उसकी पुत्री उसी दिन से अस्पताल में जिंदगी मौत से जूझ रही थी। मंगलवार की दोहपर में उसकी उपचार के दौरान अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। पीड़ित ने बताया कि अस्पताल में भर्ती कराने के बाद ससुराल वाले उस दिन से गायब चल रहे थे। जिनके खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज करा कर पुलिस से गिरफ्तारी की मांग की जा रही थी। लेकिन पुलिस उसी दिन से अनसुना करती आ रही थी। 

मंगलवार को आंचल उर्फ आरती की मौत होने के बाद परिजन उसका शव लेकर थाने के सामने पहुंचे और मेरठ-बड़ौत रोड पर शव रखकर जाम लगाते हुए हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। थाने के सामने काफी देर तक चले हंगामे के पुलिस के प्रति आक्रोशित परिजनों ने खुला आरोप लगाया कि पुलिस ने इस मामले में ससुरालियों से मिलकर उनकी रिपोर्ट दर्ज देर से की थी। जबकि आरोपी फरार चल रहे हैं। इसे लेकर परिवार वाले ने दो घंटे तक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली रोड पर खड़ी करके जाम लगा हंगामा खड़ा रखा। 

थाना अध्यक्ष रविंद्र कुमार सिंह व अन्य ग्रामीणों के पहुंचने पर कार्रवाई का भरोसा देने के बाद परिजन माने और जाम खोला। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने इस मामले में मजिस्ट्रेट की मौजूदगी में पंचनामा भरते हुए शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मौके पर एसडीएम सदर औजस्वी राज व सीओ सरधना शिव प्रताप सिंह ने पीड़ित पक्ष को कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिलाया। इस बारे में थानाध्यक्ष रविंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि दहेज उत्पीड़न का मामला दर्ज किया गया था। अब विवाहिता की मौत होने के बाद मामला दहेज हत्या में तरमीम कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

परिजनों ने पुलिस पर लगाया गंभीर आरोप
पुलिस की लापरवाही के कारण परिजनों में भारी आक्रोश था। पीड़ित के पिता रोहताश ने बताया कि गत 20 जून को मेरी पुत्री को गला घोंटकर ससुराल वालों ने मारने का प्रयास किया और गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती करके फरार हो गए थे। इस बाबत पुलिस को उसी दिन बताया गया था। रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर गुहार लगाई गई थी लेकिन, पुलिस ने दो दिन तक उन्हें अनसुना करा और रिपोर्ट दर्ज तक नहीं की थी। हालांकि दो दिन बाद पुलिस ने इस मामले में हस्तक्षेप और फजीहत के बाद को दर्ज कर ली थी। लेकिन इसके बाद एक भी आरोपी को आज तक पुलिस गिरफ्तार नहीं कर पाई थी। लापरवाही को लेकर परिजनों में भारी आक्रोश था। इसी को लेकर मंगलवार की देर शाम परिजन शव लेकर थाने पर पहुंचे और उन्होंने पुलिस पर लापरवाही का खुला आरोप लगाते हुए जमकर हंगामा खड़ा किया। मृतका के परिजनों ने पुलिस पर आंचल उर्फ आरती की दहेज हत्या कराए जाने का आरोप लगाया।
