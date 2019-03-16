शहर चुनें

Man murdered his step mother brutally in saharanpur UP police arrested the accused

पढ़े-लिखे बेटे ने खौफनाक तरीके से कर डाली सौतेली मां की हत्या, इस वजह से करता था नफरत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देवबंद, Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 03:19 PM IST
मौके पर मौजूद भीड़ व जांच में जुटी पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद भीड़ व जांच में जुटी पुलिस
यूपी के देवबंद में मोहल्ला पठानपुरा में चिकित्सक के पुत्र ने मामूली कहासुनी होने पर सौतेली मां की चरपाई के पाए से पीट-पीट कर हत्या कर दी। हत्या के बाद शव को उसके कमरे में ले जाकर रख दिया। पड़ोसियों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी, जिस पर पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक और उसकी मां को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आगे जानें आखिर कैसे एक पढ़े-लिखे बेटे ने बेरहमी से अपनी सौतेली मां को उतार दिया मौत के घाट: -

मोहल्ला पठानपुरा निवासी डाक्टर तनवीर की पहली पत्नी अफरोज और दूसरी पत्नी तबस्सुम (35 वर्ष) का कई दिन से आपस में विवाद चल रहा था। बताया जा रहा है कि रोजाना ही किसी न किसी बात को लेकर दोनों में झगड़ा होता रहता था। 
मौके पर मौजूद भीड़ व जांच में जुटी पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद भीड़ व जांच में जुटी पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस अधिकारी
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस अधिकारी
मौके पर जांच करते पुलिस अफसर
मौके पर जांच करते पुलिस अफसर
मौके पर फैला खून
मौके पर फैला खून
आरोपी के घर के बाहर जमा लोग
आरोपी के घर के बाहर जमा लोग
