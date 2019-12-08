शहर चुनें

हादसा या साजिश: जोरदार धमाके से दहला राजनकुंज, आग में जिंदा जल गई रसोई में खाना बना रही नौकरानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 04:29 PM IST
घर में लगी आग
1 of 6
घर में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शनिवार शाम के चार बजे थे..., पॉश राजनकुंज में सब सामान्य था। अचानक तेज धमाके से इलाका दहल गया। आसपास के लोगों को लगा कि जैसे कोई विस्फोट हो गया हो। लोग घरों के बाहर निकले तो पता चला कि रिटायर्ड एसडीओ प्रदीप शर्मा के मकान में आग लगी है।

रसोई में खाना बना रही नौकरानी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। तरह-तरह की चर्चाएं होनी शुरू हो गई। यह हादसा है या फिर कोई साजिश, पुलिस इसका जल्द ही खुलासा करेगी। आगे जानें आखिर कैसे खाना बना रही नौकरानी घर के भीतर ही जिंदा जल गई -
