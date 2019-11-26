शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Fight between in advocates and doctors in medical college at Meerut

मेरठ: मेडिकल कॉलेज में वकील-डॉक्टरों के बीच मारपीट, जमकर हंगामा, मौके पर पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Tue, 26 Nov 2019 12:27 AM IST
मेरठ में मेडिकल कॉलेज में डॉक्टरों और वकीलों में किसी बात को लेकर मारपीट हो गई। इस दौरान जमकर हंगामा हुआ। वहीं मामले की जानकारी लगने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। फिलहाल पुलिस जांच में जुटी हुई है।
meerut latest news up police uttar pradesh news
