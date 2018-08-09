बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTS: दलित युवक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, जमकर बवाल, आठ थानों की पुलिस फोर्स तैनात
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ , Updated Thu, 09 Aug 2018 04:02 PM IST
यूपी के मेरठ में गुरुवार को दलित और ठाकुरों के बीच हुए खूनी संघर्ष में एक दलित युवक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। युवक की हत्या के बाद दलित समाज के लोगों में आक्रोश इतना भड़क गया कि हर तरफ लोग लाठी-डंडे व धारदार हथियार लेकर सड़क पर उतर आए। इसमें दर्जनों लोग गंभीर घायल हो गए। वहीं सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस अधिकारी भी भारी पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए।
