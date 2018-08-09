शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Dalit boy beaten till death in Meerut force deployed from many police station

PHOTS: दलित युवक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, जमकर बवाल, आठ थानों की पुलिस फोर्स तैनात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ , Updated Thu, 09 Aug 2018 04:02 PM IST
विलाप करते मृतक के परिजन
1 of 8
यूपी के मेरठ में गुरुवार को दलित और ठाकुरों के बीच हुए खूनी संघर्ष में एक दलित युवक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। युवक की हत्या के बाद दलित समाज के लोगों में आक्रोश इतना भड़क गया कि हर तरफ लोग लाठी-डंडे व धारदार हथियार लेकर सड़क पर उतर आए। इसमें दर्जनों लोग गंभीर घायल हो गए। वहीं सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस अधिकारी भी भारी पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए।
देखें घटनास्थल की ताजा तस्वीरेंं :-
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
crime news meerut police मेरठ न्यूज

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Himachal weather report cloudburst in Banjar Kullu Himachal Rain In Shimla
Shimla

वीडियो: हिमाचल में आसमान से बरसी आफत, तीन जगह फटे बादल, भारी तबाही

9 अगस्त 2018

kejriwal baijal
Delhi NCR

जब केजरीवाल की बात पर ठहाके मारकर हंसे अनिल बैजल, मुद्दतों में दिखती है ऐसी तस्वीर

9 अगस्त 2018

people ask for their children
Lucknow

हमारा बच्चा दे दो साहब! गांव चले जाएंगे... अपने नौनिहालों को पाने के लिए बेहाल हुए परिवारीजन

9 अगस्त 2018

sixteen thousand jobs to be filled in next two months.
Lucknow

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: अगले दो महीने में भरे जाएंगे 16 हजार से ज्यादा पद, देखें-पूरी डिटेल

9 अगस्त 2018

विक्रमजीत सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

शहीद पति के शव पर उतारी चूड़ियां और सेल्यूट करके दी अंतिम विदाई, मुर्दाबाद जिंदाबाद के नारे

9 अगस्त 2018

आईपीएस ज्योति नारायण
Lucknow

इनअफसर के सख्त व्यवहार पर चुटकी लेते थे साथी, आचार संहिता हटते ही कप्तान का बंध जाएगा बिस्तर

9 अगस्त 2018

More in City & states

मौसम
Lucknow

मौसम अलर्ट: सोमवार-मंगलवार से फिर बारिश शुरू होने के आसार

9 अगस्त 2018

kanwar clash
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के बाद कांवड़ियों ने यहां मचाया उत्पात, 9 नामजद और 53 अज्ञात के खिलाफ एफआईआर, देखें वीडियो

9 अगस्त 2018

hameer singh
Dehradun

गुरेज एनकाउंटर: शहीद हमीर सिंह के पिता ने केंद्र सरकार से रखी मांग, कहा ऐसे सिखाएं पाक को सबक

9 अगस्त 2018

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

राम रहीम और डेरा सच्चा सौदा नए कानूनी पचड़े में फंसे, बाबा का सब कुछ हो सकता 'बर्बाद'

9 अगस्त 2018

bolero accident
Varanasi

चंदौलीः अनियंत्रित होकर नहर में पलटी दर्शनार्थियों से भरी बोलेरे, एक की मौत

9 अगस्त 2018

कोतवालेश्वर महादेव मंदिर
Lucknow

दो शिवलिंगों पर एक साथ शिवार्चन करने से प्रसन्न होते हैं ये बाबा, अद्भुत है इनकी कहानी

9 अगस्त 2018

विक्रमजीत सिंह शहीद
Chandigarh

शहीद होने से पहले जवान ने 6 महीने की गर्भवती पत्नी से कहे थे आखिरी शब्द, सुनकर भर आएगा दिल

8 अगस्त 2018

education dept himachal increment not released to teachers for bad result
Shimla

शिक्षकों को बड़ा झटका, निदेशालय ने रोक दी इंक्रीमेंट

9 अगस्त 2018

sawan puja in tapkeshwar temple
Dehradun

श्रावण शिवरात्रि आज, असमंजस में न पड़ें इस मुहूर्त में करें भोले का जलाभिषेक

9 अगस्त 2018

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

राम रहीम के कई सच अब आएंगे खुलकर सामने, बाबा के लिए मुश्किल बन सकता है ये 'करीबी'

9 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

एसबीआई खाताधारकों के लिए खुशखबरी: बैंक दे रही विशेष सुविधा, जानें क्या है खास

9 अगस्त 2018

kanwar
Delhi NCR

कांवड़िए से टच हुई युवती की कार, तोड़फोड़ और जमकर हुआ हंगामा, देखें वीडियो

8 अगस्त 2018

khoda girl murder
Delhi NCR

बड़ा खुलासा: शराब पीकर अश्लील वीडियो देखी, फिर दुष्कर्म के बाद की मासूम की हत्या

8 अगस्त 2018

मरीजों को खिलाई जा रहीं सड़ी सब्जियां
Lucknow

केजीएमयू में मरीजों को खिलाई जा रही सड़ी व बदबूदार सब्जियां, देखें- बदहाली की एक लाइव रिपोर्ट

9 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

घर बैठे करें पीएम आवास के पंजीकरण: ये भी दी जा रही सुविधा, जानें आवेदन प्रक्रिया

9 अगस्त 2018

रतन टाटा ने उत्तर प्रदेश के डिफेंस कॉरिडोर में विशेषतया मानवरहित विमानन प्रौद्योगिकी संबंधित क्षेत्र में निवेश के लिए रुचि दिखाई तथा सहमति दी
Kanpur

डिफेंस कॉरिडोर और मानव रहित विमानन प्रौद्योगिकी में निवेश करेंगे रतन टाटा, अंबानी की कुछ ऐसी तैयारी

9 अगस्त 2018

विलाप करते मृतक के परिजन
जातीय संघर्ष के बाद तैनात पुलिस
बिलखते परिजन
मौके पर मौजूद आरएएफ
विलाप करते परिजन
घटनास्थल की ओर रवाना होते पुलिसकर्मी
मृतक रोहित का फाइल फोटो
गांव में तैनात पुलिस

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.